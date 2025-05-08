NGP VAN Launches New Forms, Including Optimized Checkout, To Supercharge Campaign Fundraising

New features boosts conversion rates and fundraising volume for Democratic and progressive campaigns

WASHINGTON, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NGP VAN, the leading technology provider for Democratic and progressive campaigns, announced today the launch of a new, intelligent donation form experience, including Optimized Checkout, which will help campaigns raise more money with less effort. Powered by NGP VAN Payments and fully integrated with Stripe's industry-leading infrastructure, Optimized Checkout provides a faster, smarter, and more intuitive giving experience that significantly boosts conversion rates and fundraising volume.

Optimized Checkout is designed to meet supporters where they are. Whether a donor is on an iPhone using Safari or an Android using Chrome, the form automatically surfaces the most likely payment method, including Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, and Venmo. This innovation makes NGP VAN one of the only platforms in political tech to offer truly personalized payment experiences.

"These new forms are a leap forward in digital fundraising," said Chelsea Peterson Thompson, General Manager of NGP VAN. "By combining Stripe's cutting-edge capabilities with NGP VAN's deep campaign expertise, we're making it easier than ever for Democrats and progressives to launch high-performing fundraising programs."

In addition to Optimized Checkout, key features of NGP VAN's new donation form experience include:



Faster Time to Launch: Campaigns can get started in minutes, with simplified workflows, best-practice defaults, and fewer manual steps.



Higher Conversion Rates with Stripe Link and more: NGP VAN forms now include Stripe's Link, enabling returning supporters to securely use payment details they have saved across Stripe's vast network to contribute, as well as dynamic payment options reduce friction and boost donation completion.

Fully Integrated: Built directly into NGP VAN's fundraising and compliance ecosystem-no extra tools, syncing, or manual exports required.

Optimized Checkout is now available for campaigns using NGP VAN Payments, the political space's lowest-cost payment processor. By lowering transaction fees and increasing conversion, Democrats and progressives can keep more of every dollar raised, redirecting resources to voter contact, persuasion, and turnout efforts where needed most.

This announcement follows the recent launch of NGP VAN Payments for ActionKit , the trusted digital organizing and fundraising platform for Democratic and progressive organizations and campaigns.

To learn more about how NGP VAN Payments and Optimized Checkout can elevate your campaign fundraising, visit ngpvan .

About NGP VAN

NGP VAN is the winningest technology platform in the history of democratic and progressive causes, working tirelessly to innovate and advance the technology our clients rely on to bolster our democracy. We help power the trailblazers, campaigners, and advocates fighting up and down the ticket for equality, racial justice, reproductive freedom, democracy, climate reform, and more- including the national Democratic committees and progressive organizations, thousands of Democratic campaigns, hundreds of labor unions, advocacy organizations, progressive and non-partisan PACs, and other organizations.

