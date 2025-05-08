Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management And Net Flows For April 2025


2025-05-08 04:32:20
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS ) today reported preliminary assets under management of $87.5 billion as of April 30, 2025, a decrease of $70 million from assets under management of $87.6 billion at March 31, 2025. The decrease was due to distributions of $151 million and market depreciation of $60 million, partially offset by net inflows of $141 million.

Assets Under Management
(unaudited)







($ in millions)

AUM

Net

Market


AUM

By investment vehicle:

3/31/2025

Flows

App/(Dep)

Distributions

4/30/2025

Institutional Accounts:




Advisory

$19,703

$104

$130

-

$19,937

Subadvisory

14,183

(69)

34

(57)

14,091

Total Institutional Accounts

33,886

35

164

(57)

34,028

Open-end Funds

42,298

105

(150)

(43)

42,210

Closed-end Funds

11,395

1

(74)

(51)

11,271

Total AUM

$87,579

$141

($60)

($151)

$87,509







About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN08052025003732001241ID1109526120

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search