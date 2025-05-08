Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management And Net Flows For April 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS ) today reported preliminary assets under management of $87.5 billion as of April 30, 2025, a decrease of $70 million from assets under management of $87.6 billion at March 31, 2025. The decrease was due to distributions of $151 million and market depreciation of $60 million, partially offset by net inflows of $141 million.

Assets Under Management

(unaudited)











($ in millions) AUM Net Market

AUM By investment vehicle: 3/31/2025 Flows App/(Dep) Distributions 4/30/2025 Institutional Accounts:









Advisory $19,703 $104 $130 - $19,937 Subadvisory 14,183 (69) 34 (57) 14,091 Total Institutional Accounts 33,886 35 164 (57) 34,028 Open-end Funds 42,298 105 (150) (43) 42,210 Closed-end Funds 11,395 1 (74) (51) 11,271 Total AUM $87,579 $141 ($60) ($151) $87,509













About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

