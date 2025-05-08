BRT Apartments Corp. Files First Quarter 2025 Financial Statements
BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of March 31, 2025, BRT owns or has interests in 29 multi-family properties with 7,947 units in 11 states. For additional information on BRT's operations, activities and properties, please visit its website at .
Contact:
BRT APARTMENTS CORP.
60 Cutter Mill Road
Suite 303
Great Neck, New York 11021
Telephone: (516) 466-3100
Email: ...
