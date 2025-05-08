HCI Group Reports First Quarter 2025 Results
|- Tables to follow -
| HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Metrics
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Q1 2025
|Q1 2024
|FY 2024
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Insurance Operations
|Gross Written Premiums:
|Homeowners Choice
|$
|117,133
|$
|91,875
|$
|593,943
|TypTap Insurance Company
|142,396
|143,624
|491,413
|Condo Owners Reciprocal Exchange
|7,731
|19,487
|81,411
|Tailrow Reciprocal Exchange
|21,985
|-
|-
|Total Gross Written Premiums
|289,245
|254,986
|1,166,767
|Gross Premiums Earned:
|Homeowners Choice
|156,489
|149,271
|589,137
|TypTap Insurance Company
|124,447
|103,748
|442,876
|Condo Owners Reciprocal Exchange
|15,325
|3,625
|51,207
|Tailrow Reciprocal Exchange
|4,122
|-
|-
|Total Gross Premiums Earned
|300,383
|256,644
|1,083,220
|Gross Premiums Earned Loss Ratio
|19.7
|%
|31.1
|%
|34.6
|%
|Per Share Metrics
|Diluted EPS
|$
|5.35
|$
|3.81
|$
|8.89
|Dividends per share
|$
|0.40
|$
|0.40
|$
|1.60
|Book value per share at the end of period
|$
|48.55
|$
|38.50
|$
|42.10
|Shares outstanding at the end of period
|10,765,336
|10,276,463
|10,767,184
| HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|(Unaudited)
|Assets
|Fixed-maturity securities, available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $651,071 and $719,536, respectively and allowance for credit losses: $0 and $0, respectively)
|$
|652,861
|$
|718,537
|Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $52,962 and $52,030, respectively)
|55,226
|56,200
|Limited partnership investments
|20,176
|20,802
|Real estate investments
|80,151
|79,120
|Total investments
|808,414
|874,659
|Cash and cash equivalents
|754,481
|532,471
|Restricted cash
|3,722
|3,714
|Accrued interest and dividends receivable
|7,650
|6,008
|Income taxes receivable
|-
|463
|Deferred income taxes, net
|1,502
|72
|Premiums receivable, net (allowance: $4,684 and $5,891, respectively)
|54,704
|50,582
|Prepaid reinsurance premiums
|38,009
|92,060
|Reinsurance recoverable, net of allowance for credit losses:
|Paid losses and loss adjustment expenses (allowance: $0 and $0, respectively)
|46,335
|36,062
|Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses (allowance: $151 and $186, respectively)
|481,434
|522,379
|Deferred policy acquisition costs
|56,398
|54,303
|Property and equipment, net
|30,237
|29,544
|Right-of-use-assets - operating leases
|1,124
|1,182
|Intangible assets, net
|4,565
|5,206
|Funds withheld for assumed business
|8,451
|11,690
|Other assets
|9,642
|9,818
|Total assets
|$
|2,306,668
|$
|2,230,213
|Liabilities and Equity
|Losses and loss adjustment expenses
|$
|798,146
|$
|845,900
|Unearned premiums
|573,565
|584,703
|Advance premiums
|37,807
|18,867
|Reinsurance payable on paid losses and loss adjustment expenses
|-
|2,496
|Ceded reinsurance premiums payable
|19,779
|18,313
|Assumed premiums payable
|3,582
|2,176
|Accrued expenses
|29,110
|17,677
|Income tax payable
|33,378
|5,451
|Deferred income taxes, net
|3,661
|2,830
|Revolving credit facility
|42,000
|44,000
|Long-term debt
|185,332
|185,254
|Lease liabilities - operating leases
|1,131
|1,185
|Other liabilities
|34,708
|32,320
|Total liabilities
|1,762,199
|1,761,172
|Commitments and contingencies
|Redeemable noncontrolling interest
|1,637
|1,691
|Equity:
|Common stock, (no par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 10,765,336 and 10,767,184 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)
|-
|-
|Additional paid-in capital
|124,170
|122,289
|Retained income
|397,171
|331,793
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes
|1,342
|(749
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|522,683
|453,333
|Noncontrolling interests
|20,149
|14,017
|Total equity
|542,832
|467,350
|Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and equity
|$
|2,306,668
|$
|2,230,213
| HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|Gross premiums earned
|$
|300,383
|$
|256,644
|Premiums ceded
|(99,635
|)
|(68,106
|)
|Net premiums earned
|200,748
|188,538
|Net investment income
|13,751
|14,067
|Net realized investment gains
|1,167
|-
|Net unrealized investment (losses) gains
|(1,906
|)
|2,635
|Policy fee income
|2,229
|1,019
|Other
|444
|355
|Total revenue
|216,433
|206,614
|Expenses
|Losses and loss adjustment expenses
|59,291
|79,922
|Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses
|27,287
|22,139
|General and administrative personnel expenses
|20,483
|16,274
|Interest expense
|3,384
|3,149
|Other operating expenses
|5,649
|7,700
|Total expenses
|116,094
|129,184
|Income before income taxes
|100,339
|77,430
|Income tax expense
|26,109
|20,474
|Net income
|$
|74,230
|$
|56,956
|Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests
|-
|(10,149
|)
|Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|(4,546
|)
|804
|Net income after noncontrolling interests
|$
|69,684
|$
|47,611
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|6.47
|$
|4.76
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|5.35
|$
|3.81
|Dividends per share
|$
|0.40
|$
|0.40
| HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
|A summary of the numerator and denominator of basic and diluted earnings per common share calculated in accordance with GAAP is presented below.
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2025
|March 31, 2024
|Income
|Shares (a)
|Per Share
|Income
|Shares (a)
|Per Share
|(Numerator)
|(Denominator)
|Amount
|(Numerator)
|(Denominator)
|Amount
|Net income
|$
|74,230
|$
|56,956
|Less: Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests
|-
|(10,149
|)
|Less: Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|(4,546
|)
|804
|Net income attributable to HCI
|69,684
|47,611
|Less: Income attributable to participating securities
|(3,103
|)
|(1,218
|)
|Basic Earnings Per Share:
|Income allocated to common stockholders
|66,581
|10,286
|$
|6.47
|46,393
|9,751
|$
|4.76
|Effect of Dilutive Securities:
|Stock options
|-
|350
|-
|280
|Convertible senior notes
|1,873
|2,142
|1,640
|2,282
|Warrants
|-
|7
|-
|305
|Diluted Earnings Per Share:
|Income available to common stockholders and assumed conversions
|$
|68,454
|12,785
|$
|5.35
|$
|48,033
|12,618
|$
|3.81
|(a) Shares in thousands.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment