HCI Group Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

TAMPA, Fla., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) reported pre-tax income of $100.3 million and net income of $74.2 million for the first quarter of 2025. Net income after noncontrolling interests was $69.7 million compared with $47.6 million in the first quarter of 2024. Diluted earnings per share were $5.35 in the first quarter of 2025, compared with $3.81 diluted earnings per share, in the first quarter of 2024.

Management Commentary

“HCI Group had a terrific first quarter,” said HCI Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paresh Patel.“We are happy to announce that Exzeo is ready to be a standalone company. Consequently, our Board has determined to pursue a potential tax-free spin-off of Exzeo to existing HCI shareholders that, subject to customary conditions, is targeted for completion by the end of the year.”

First Quarter 2025 Commentary

Consolidated gross premiums earned in the first quarter of 2025 increased by 17.0% to $300.4 million from $256.6 million in the first quarter of 2024 driven primarily by assumptions of policies from Citizens Property Insurance Corporation.

Premiums ceded for reinsurance in the first quarter of 2025 were $99.6 million compared with $68.1 million in the first quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to higher reinsurance costs due to growth in the number of policies in force and total insured value.

Net investment income in the first quarter of 2025 was $13.8 million compared with $14.1 million in the first quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in income from limited partnership investments.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses in the first quarter of 2025 were $59.3 million compared with $79.9 million in the first quarter of 2024 despite the growth in gross premiums earned. The decrease is primarily driven by a decline in claims and litigation frequency. The gross loss ratio in the first quarter was 19.7% compared to 31.1% in the first quarter of 2024.

Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses in the first quarter of 2025 were $27.3 million compared with $22.1 million in the first quarter of 2024 driven by higher gross premiums earned.

General and administrative personnel expenses in the first quarter of 2025 increased to $20.5 million from $16.3 million in the first quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to higher accrued discretionary bonus, stock-based compensation and employee health benefits.

About HCI Group, Inc.

HCI Group, Inc. is a holding company with two distinct operating units. The first unit includes four top-performing insurance companies, a captive reinsurance company, and operations in claims management and real estate. The second unit, called Exzeo Group, is a leading innovator of insurance technology that utilizes advanced underwriting algorithms and data analytics. Exzeo empowers property and casualty insurers to transform underwriting outcomes and achieve industry-leading results.

The company's common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HCI" and are included in the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index. HCI Group, Inc. regularly publishes financial and other information in the Investor Information section of the company's website. For more information about HCI Group and its subsidiaries, visit .

