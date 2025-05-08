Tejon Ranch Co. Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
| TEJON RANCH CO. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
| March 31, 2025
(unaudited)
|December 31, 2024
|ASSETS
|Current Assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|12,282
|$
|39,267
|Marketable securities - available-for-sale
|20,649
|14,441
|Accounts receivable
|2,976
|7,916
|Inventories
|5,681
|3,972
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|4,184
|3,806
|Total current assets
|45,772
|69,402
|Real estate and improvements - held for lease, net
|16,168
|16,253
|Real estate development (includes $124,980 at March 31, 2025 and $124,136 at December 31, 2024, attributable to CFL)
|394,780
|377,905
|Property and equipment, net
|57,853
|56,387
|Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures
|29,646
|28,980
|Net investment in water assets
|65,218
|55,091
|Other assets
|5,118
|3,980
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|614,555
|$
|607,998
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Current Liabilities:
|Trade accounts payable
|$
|11,510
|$
|9,085
|Accrued liabilities and other
|2,968
|5,549
|Deferred income
|2,571
|2,162
|Total current liabilities
|17,049
|16,796
|Revolving line of credit
|74,442
|66,942
|Long-term deferred gains
|11,447
|11,447
|Deferred tax liability
|9,026
|9,059
|Other liabilities
|14,753
|14,798
|Total liabilities
|126,717
|119,042
|Commitments and contingencies
|Equity:
|Tejon Ranch Co. stockholders' equity
|Common stock, $0.50 par value per share:
|Authorized shares - 50,000,000
|Issued and outstanding shares - 26,867,600 at March 31, 2025 and 26,822,768 at December 31, 2024
|13,434
|13,412
|Additional paid-in capital
|348,829
|348,497
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|81
|87
|Retained earnings
|110,134
|111,598
|Total Tejon Ranch Co. stockholders' equity
|472,478
|473,594
|Non-controlling interest
|15,360
|15,362
|Total equity
|487,838
|488,956
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|$
|614,555
|$
|607,998
| TEJON RANCH CO. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Revenues:
|Real estate - commercial/industrial
|$
|2,754
|$
|2,945
|Mineral resources
|2,595
|2,489
|Farming
|1,556
|865
|Ranch operations
|1,304
|1,107
|Total revenues
|8,209
|7,406
|Costs and expenses:
|Real estate - commercial/industrial
|1,847
|1,927
|Real estate - resort/residential
|386
|1,561
|Mineral resources
|2,085
|2,116
|Farming
|2,548
|2,067
|Ranch operations
|1,273
|1,227
|Corporate expenses
|4,236
|2,492
|Total costs and expenses
|12,375
|11,390
|Operating loss
|(4,166
|)
|(3,984
|)
|Other income:
|Investment income
|346
|685
|Other loss, net
|(76
|)
|(70
|)
|Total other income, net
|270
|615
|Loss from operations before equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures and income tax benefit
|(3,896
|)
|(3,369
|)
|Equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures, net
|1,158
|1,513
|Loss before income tax benefit
|(2,738
|)
|(1,856
|)
|Income tax benefit
|(1,272
|)
|(942
|)
|Net loss
|(1,466
|)
|(914
|)
|Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
|(2
|)
|-
|Net loss attributable to common stockholders
|$
|(1,464
|)
|$
|(914
|)
|Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic
|$
|(0.05
|)
|$
|(0.03
|)
|Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted
|$
|(0.05
|)
|$
|(0.03
|)
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes references to the Company's non-GAAP financial measure“EBITDA.” EBITDA represents the Company's share of consolidated net income in accordance with GAAP, before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, plus the allocable portion of EBITDA of unconsolidated joint ventures accounted for under the equity method of accounting based upon economic ownership interest, and all determined on a consistent basis in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and is used by the Company and others as a supplemental measure of performance. Tejon Ranch uses Adjusted EBITDA to assess the performance of the Company's core operations, for financial and operational decision making, and as a supplemental or additional means of evaluating period-to-period comparisons on a consistent basis. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA, excluding stock compensation expense. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA provides investors relevant and useful information because it permits investors to view income from operations on an unlevered basis before the effects of taxes, depreciation and amortization, and stock compensation expense. By excluding interest expense and income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA allow investors to measure the Company's performance independent of its capital structure and indebtedness and, therefore, allow for a more meaningful comparison of the Company's performance to that of other companies, both in the real estate industry and in other industries. The Company believes that excluding charges related to share-based compensation facilitates a comparison of its operations across periods and among other
companies without the variances caused by different valuation methodologies, the volatility of the expense (which depends on market forces outside the Company's control), and the assumptions and the variety of award types that a company can use. In addition, the Company excludes other items impacting comparability to provide a clearer understanding of its core operating performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as measures of the Company's performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect Tejon Ranch's historical cash expenditures or future cash requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments. While EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are relevant and widely used measures of performance, they do not represent net income or cash flows from operations as defined by GAAP, and they should not be considered as alternatives to those indicators in evaluating performance or liquidity. Further, the Company's computation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other companies.
We use Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA as a non-GAAP financial measure to evaluate our capital structure and ability to service our debt. Management believes this ratio provides useful insight into leverage trends and capital efficiency. Net debt includes TRC debt and the company's pro rata share of debt held at unconsolidated joint ventures, offset by consolidated and pro rata cash. Adjusted EBITDA is used as a proxy for core operating performance. A reconciliation is provided below.
| TEJON RANCH CO.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|TTM* Ended March 31,
|($ in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|Net loss
|$
|(1,466
|)
|$
|(914
|)
|$
|2,136
|Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
|(2
|)
|-
|(4
|)
|Interest, net
| Consolidated
|(346
|)
|(685
|)
|(1,934
|)
|Our share of interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures
|1,462
|1,543
|6,084
|Total interest, net
|1,116
|858
|4,150
|Income tax benefit
|(1,272
|)
|(942
|)
|646
|Depreciation and amortization:
|Consolidated
|1,015
|1,006
|4,894
|Our share of depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated joint ventures
|1,695
|1,607
|6,841
|Total depreciation and amortization
|2,710
|2,613
|11,735
|EBITDA
|1,090
|1,615
|18,671
|Stock compensation expense
|666
|513
|4,335
|Items impacting comparability:
|Shareholder activism expense 1
|1,083
|-
|1,083
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|2,839
|$
|2,128
|$
|24,089
| 1 Represents advisory fees related to shareholder activism matters
|*Trailing Twelve Month (TTM)
| Summary of Outstanding Debt as of March 31, 2025
(Unaudited)
|Entity/Borrowing ($ in thousands)
|Amount
|% Share
|PRS Debt
|Revolving line-of-credit
|$
|74,442
|100%
|$
|74,442
|Petro Travel Plaza Holdings, LLC
|11,602
|60%
|6,961
|TRCC/Rock Outlet Center, LLC
|20,464
|50%
|10,232
|TRC-MRC 1, LLC
|21,297
|50%
|10,649
|TRC-MRC 2, LLC
|21,053
|50%
|10,527
|TRC-MRC 3, LLC
|32,489
|50%
|16,245
|TRC-MRC 4, LLC
|60,675
|50%
|30,338
|TRC-MRC 5, LLC
|52,605
|50%
|26,303
|Total
|$
|294,627
|$
|185,697
| Capitalization and Debt Ratios
(Unaudited)
|($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
|March 31, 2025
|Period End Share Price
|$
|15.85
|Outstanding Shares
|26,867,600
|Market Cap as of Reporting Date
|$
|425,878
|Total Debt including PRS Unconsolidated Joint Venture Debt
|$
|185,697
|Total Capitalization
|$
|611,575
|Debt to total capitalization
|30.4
|%
|Net debt, including PRS unconsolidated joint venture debt, to TTM adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|5.9
| Non-GAAP Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
(Unaudited)
|Non-GAAP Reconciliations
|($ in thousands)
| March 31, 2025
|Debt
|Pro Rata Share of JV Debt
|$
|111,255
|TRC Debt
|74,442
|Total Adjusted Debt (Non-GAAP)
|$
|185,697
|Cash and Marketable Securities
|Pro Rata Share of JV Cash and Marketable Securities
|$
|11,532
|TRC Cash and Marketable Securities
|32,931
|Total Adjusted Cash and Marketable Securities (Non-GAAP)
|$
|44,463
|Net Debt (Non-GAAP)
|Total Adjusted Debt (Non-GAAP)
|$
|185,697
|Less: Total Adjusted Cash and Marketable Securities (Non-GAAP)
|(44,463
|)
|Net Debt (Non-GAAP)
|$
|141,234
|TTM Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|$
|24,089
|Net Debt / TTM Adjusted EBITDA (Non- GAAP)
|5.9
Tejon Ranch Co.
Brett A. Brown, 661-248-3000
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
Tejon Ranch Co.
Nicholas Ortiz 661-663-4212
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications & Public Affairs
