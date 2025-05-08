Tejon Ranch Co. Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

“Tejon Ranch is a one-of-a-kind asset, and I'm honored to take the helm of this incredible company,” said Matthew H. Walker, who assumed the duties of President and CEO of Tejon Ranch Co. on April 1, 2025.“Our first quarter results highlight the consistency of our long-term strategy and the strength of our diversified business model, accounting for the typical seasonality of our farm operations. Notably, we reached an exciting milestone at the Tejon Ranch Commerce Center (TRCC), as our 228 unit multi-family community, Terra Vista at Tejon, welcomed its first residents this month. With Terra Vista moving from development into activation, TRCC has successfully transformed into a true mixed-use, master-planned community. Further, while we were pleased with Tejon's otherwise promising results for the quarter, costs associated with the ongoing and disruptive proxy contest led to material, non-recurring expenses.”

“Looking ahead," Walker added, "we remain focused on driving meaningful progress across our active developments while laying the foundation for Tejon's next chapter of growth. A key differentiator for us is our proven track record of securing land use approvals and defending those approvals within the highly complex California regulatory environment.”

Walker continued,“Tejon Ranch's long-term value lies not only in its extraordinary land holdings, but also in the strategic flywheel that we've been steadily building: land use approvals unlock development opportunities; industrial and retail growth generates jobs and fuels residential demand; residential development, in turn, attracts neighborhood retail and services. Together, these repeating cycles create sustained, compounding land value. This flywheel has been in motion creating value for many years at TRCC. A high priority for me in leading Tejon Ranch is to leverage that momentum to fully unlock the economic potential of our remaining land assets for our shareholders.”

Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Update



Leasing and occupancy updates as of March 31, 2025:



TRCC industrial portfolio, through the Company's joint venture partnerships, consists of 2.8 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA) and is 100% leased.



TRCC commercial/retail portfolio, wholly owned and through joint venture partnerships, consists of 620,907 square feet of GLA and is 95% occupied.



In total, TRCC comprises 7.1 million square feet of GLA. Outlets at Tejon maintained strong performance with 91% occupancy as of March 31, 2025.





Terra Vista at Tejon Phase 1, the Company's multi-family residential development located in TRCC, has recently opened its doors to our first residents. Phase 1 includes 228 of the planned 495 residential units, with the first units leasing earlier this month and the remaining units in this phase coming online soon thereafter. See for further information.

Nestlé USA is currently constructing a new, state-of-the-art distribution facility on the east side of TRCC. The project, led by Nestlé, will span more than 700,000 square feet upon completion.

First Quarter 2025 Financial Results



Revenues and other income, including equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures, for the first quarter of 2025 were $9.6 million, compared with $9.5 million for the first quarter of 2024.

The primary driver of this increase was the farming segment, whose revenue increased $0.7 million over the comparative period due to improved almond prices and more crops available for sale. The increase was partially offset by the $0.4 million decrease in equity in earnings from the unconsolidated joint ventures as mentioned above.

GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders for the first quarter of 2025 was $1.5 million, or net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted, of $0.05. For the first quarter of 2024, the Company had net loss attributable to common stockholders of $0.9 million, or net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted, of $0.03.



The primary driver of this increase in net loss of $0.6 million was the $1.1 million professional and consulting fees incurred to defend the Company and its long-term strategy from a dissident proxy campaign that required significant engagement with shareholders and external advisors.



Additionally, equity in earnings from the unconsolidated joint ventures decreased by $0.4 million, primarily related to the decreased fuel sales volume from the Company's TA/Petro joint venture.

The above decrease was partially offset by the savings in professional service fees within the resort/residential segment of $1.2 million compared with the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $2.8 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared with $2.1 million for the same period in 2024.



Tejon Ranch Co. provides Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, because management believes it offers additional information for monitoring the Company's cash flow performance. A table providing a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to its most comparable GAAP measure, as well as an explanation of, and important disclosures about, this non-GAAP measure, is included in the tables at the end of this press release.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of March 31, 2025, total capitalization, including pro rata share (PRS) of unconsolidated joint venture debt, was approximately $611.6 million, consisting of an equity market capitalization of $425.9 million and $185.7 million of debt, and our debt to total capitalization was 30.4%. As of March 31, 2025, the Company had cash and securities totaling approximately $32.9 million and $85.6 million available on its line of credit, for total liquidity of $118.5 million. The ratio of total debt including pro rata share of unconsolidated joint venture debt, net of cash and securities including pro rata share of unconsolidated joint venture cash, of $141.2 million, to trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA of $24.1 million was 5.9x using non-GAAP measures.

2025 Outlook:

The Company will continue to strategically pursue commercial/industrial development, multi-family development, leasing, sales, and investment within TRCC and its joint ventures. The Company will also continue to invest in advancing its residential projects, including Mountain Village at Tejon Ranch, Centennial at Tejon Ranch and Grapevine at Tejon Ranch.

California is one of the most highly regulated states in which to engage in real estate development and, as such, natural delays, including those resulting from litigation, can be reasonably anticipated. Accordingly, throughout the next few years, the Company expects net income to fluctuate from year-to-year based on the above-mentioned activity, along with commodity prices, production within its farming and mineral resources segments, and the timing of land sales and leasing of land within its industrial developments.

Water sales opportunities each year are impacted by the total precipitation and snowpack runoff in Northern California from winter storms along with State Water Project, or SWP, allocations. This year marks the third consecutive year of above average snowpack levels. The current SWP allocation is at 50% of contract amounts, suggesting that water sales opportunities may be limited this year.

The USDA's Subjective Forecast for the 2025 California almond crop is scheduled to be released on May 12, 2025, and will provide the first official estimate of the upcoming harvest. In the absence of this forecast, industry sources have identified several factors that may influence 2025 almond production levels. Pollination challenges have emerged due to significant reported honeybee colony losses, with estimates indicating a shortage of hives required for adequate almond pollination. This shortfall may adversely impact crop yields for the 2025 growing season. In addition, recent announcements of new tariff measures by the U.S. government have raised concerns about potential retaliatory trade actions from key export markets, including the European Union, India, and China. These trade uncertainties could affect export demand and exert downward pressure on almond pricing for the 2025 crop year. In 2025, the Company's farming division is diversifying its crop segmentation by planting an olive orchard, better positioning the Company for market changes.

About Tejon Ranch Co.

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE: TRC) is a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company, whose principal asset is its 270,000-acre land holding located approximately 60 miles north of Los Angeles and 15 miles south of Bakersfield.

More information about Tejon Ranch Co. can be found on the Company's website

Forward Looking Statements:

The statements contained herein, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements based on economic forecasts, strategic plans and other factors, which by their nature involve risk and uncertainties. In particular, among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: business conditions and the general economy, future commodity prices and yields, external market forces, the ability to obtain various governmental entitlements and permits, interest rates, and other risks inherent in real estate and agriculture businesses. For further information on factors that could affect the Company, the reader should refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

