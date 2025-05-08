Tripadvisor Announces Participation At Upcoming Conferences

NEEDHAM, Mass., May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP ) announced today its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:



Mike Noonan, CFO, will host investor meetings at the J.P. Morgan 53rd Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, in Boston. Matt Goldberg, CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Bernstein 41st Annual Strategic Decisions Conference at 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 29, 2025, in New York. A live webcast of this event will be accessible through the Investor Relations website at tripadvisor. A replay will also be available.

About Tripadvisor, Inc.

The Tripadvisor Group connects people to experiences worth sharing, and aims to be the world's most trusted source for travel and experiences. We leverage our brands, technology, and capabilities to connect our global audience with partners through rich content, travel guidance, and two-sided marketplaces for experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and other travel categories. The subsidiaries of Tripadvisor, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIP ), include a portfolio of travel brands and businesses, including Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork.

