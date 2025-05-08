Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
OUTFRONT Media Announces Quarterly Dividend


2025-05-08 04:17:57
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT ) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.30 per share payable on June 30, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 6, 2025.

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.
 OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard and transit assets in the United States. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Contacts:




Investors

Media

Stephan Bisson

Courtney Richards

Investor Relations

Events & Communications

(212) 297-6573

(646) 876-9404

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE OUTFRONT Media Inc.

