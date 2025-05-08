Saul Centers, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Earnings
|
Saul Centers, Inc.
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
March 31,
2025
|
|
December 31,
2024
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
Real estate investments
|
|
|
|
Land
|
$ 562,857
|
|
$ 562,047
|
Buildings and equipment
|
1,916,504
|
|
1,903,907
|
Construction in progress
|
337,446
|
|
326,193
|
|
2,816,807
|
|
2,792,147
|
Accumulated depreciation
|
(779,214)
|
|
(767,842)
|
Total real estate investments, net
|
2,037,593
|
|
2,024,305
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
6,492
|
|
10,299
|
Accounts receivable and accrued income, net
|
50,674
|
|
50,949
|
Deferred leasing costs, net
|
26,119
|
|
25,907
|
Other assets
|
10,608
|
|
14,944
|
Total assets
|
$ 2,131,486
|
|
$ 2,126,404
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
Mortgage notes payable, net
|
$ 1,039,328
|
|
$ 1,047,832
|
Revolving credit facility payable, net
|
195,683
|
|
186,489
|
Term loan facility payable, net
|
99,716
|
|
99,679
|
Construction loans payable, net
|
209,872
|
|
198,616
|
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
51,407
|
|
46,162
|
Deferred income
|
20,161
|
|
23,033
|
Dividends and distributions payable
|
23,583
|
|
23,469
|
Total liabilities
|
1,639,750
|
|
1,625,280
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock, 1,000,000 shares authorized:
|
|
|
|
Series D Cumulative Redeemable, 30,000 shares issued and outstanding
|
75,000
|
|
75,000
|
Series E Cumulative Redeemable, 44,000 shares issued and outstanding
|
110,000
|
|
110,000
|
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized,
24,318,414 and 24,302,576 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
|
243
|
|
243
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
455,112
|
|
454,086
|
Distributions in excess of accumulated earnings
|
(313,879)
|
|
(306,541)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
1,891
|
|
2,966
|
Total Saul Centers, Inc. equity
|
328,367
|
|
335,754
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
163,369
|
|
165,370
|
Total equity
|
491,736
|
|
501,124
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$ 2,131,486
|
|
$ 2,126,404
|
Saul Centers, Inc.
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
March 31,
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
Rental revenue
|
$ 70,547
|
|
$ 65,299
|
Other
|
1,309
|
|
1,393
|
Total revenue
|
71,856
|
|
66,692
|
Expenses
|
|
|
|
Property operating expenses
|
13,742
|
|
10,545
|
Real estate taxes
|
7,984
|
|
7,623
|
Interest expense, net and amortization of deferred debt
|
16,747
|
|
12,448
|
Depreciation and amortization of deferred leasing costs
|
14,523
|
|
12,029
|
General and administrative
|
6,012
|
|
5,784
|
Total expenses
|
59,008
|
|
48,429
|
Net income
|
12,848
|
|
18,263
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
|
Income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
(3,049)
|
|
(4,633)
|
Net income attributable to Saul Centers, Inc.
|
9,799
|
|
13,630
|
Preferred stock dividends
|
(2,798)
|
|
(2,798)
|
Net income available to common stockholders
|
$ 7,001
|
|
$ 10,832
|
Per share net income available to common
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted:
|
$ 0.29
|
|
$ 0.45
|
Reconciliation of net income to FFO available to common stockholders and
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
March 31,
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Net income
|
$ 12,848
|
|
$ 18,263
|
Add:
|
|
|
|
Real estate depreciation and amortization
|
14,523
|
|
12,029
|
FFO
|
27,371
|
|
30,292
|
Subtract:
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock dividends
|
(2,798)
|
|
(2,798)
|
FFO available to common stockholders and
|
$ 24,573
|
|
$ 27,494
|
Weighted average shares and units:
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
34,686
|
|
34,348
|
Diluted
|
34,707
|
|
34,352
|
Basic and diluted FFO per share available to common
|
$ 0.71
|
|
$ 0.80
|
|
|
(1)
|
The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit") developed FFO as a relative non-GAAP financial measure of performance of an equity REIT in order to recognize that income-producing real estate historically has not depreciated on the basis determined under GAAP. FFO is defined by NAREIT as net income, computed in accordance with GAAP, plus real estate depreciation and amortization, and excluding impairment charges on real estate assets and gains or losses from real estate dispositions. FFO does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP and is not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash needs, which is disclosed in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the applicable periods. There are no material legal or functional restrictions on the use of FFO. FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income, its most directly comparable GAAP measure, as an indicator of the Company's operating performance, or as an alternative to cash flows as a measure of liquidity. Management considers FFO a meaningful supplemental measure of operating performance because it primarily excludes the assumption that the value of the real estate assets diminishes predictably over time (i.e. depreciation), which is contrary to what the Company believes occurs with its assets, and because industry analysts have accepted it as a performance measure. FFO may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other REITs.
|
Reconciliation of revenue to same property revenue (2)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
March 31,
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Total revenue
|
$ 71,856
|
|
$ 66,692
|
Revenue adjustments (1)
|
(2,356)
|
|
(258)
|
Acquisitions, dispositions and development properties
|
(1,300)
|
|
-
|
Total same property revenue
|
$ 68,200
|
|
$ 66,434
|
|
|
|
|
Shopping Centers
|
$ 47,998
|
|
$ 46,755
|
Mixed-Use properties
|
20,202
|
|
19,679
|
Total same property revenue
|
$ 68,200
|
|
$ 66,434
|
|
|
|
|
Total Shopping Center revenue
|
$ 47,998
|
|
$ 46,755
|
Shopping Center acquisitions, dispositions and
|
-
|
|
-
|
Total Shopping Center same property revenue
|
$ 47,998
|
|
$ 46,755
|
|
|
|
|
Total Mixed-Use property revenue
|
$ 21,502
|
|
$ 19,679
|
Mixed-Use acquisitions, dispositions and development properties
|
(1,300)
|
|
-
|
Total Mixed-Use same property revenue
|
$ 20,202
|
|
$ 19,679
|
|
|
(1)
|
Revenue adjustments are straight-line base rent and above/below market lease amortization.
|
(2)
|
Same property revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure of performance that management believes improves the comparability of reporting periods by excluding the results of properties that were not in operation for the entirety of the comparable reporting periods. Same property revenue adjusts property revenue by subtracting the revenue of properties not in operation for the entirety of the comparable reporting periods. Same property revenue is a measure of the operating performance of the Company's properties but does not measure the Company's performance as a whole. Same property revenue should not be considered as an alternative to total revenue, its most directly comparable GAAP measure, as an indicator of the Company's operating performance. Management considers same property revenue a meaningful supplemental measure of operating performance because it is not affected by the cost of the Company's funding, the impact of depreciation and amortization expenses, gains or losses from the acquisition and sale of operating real estate assets, general and administrative expenses or other gains and losses that relate to ownership of the Company's properties. Management believes the exclusion of these items from same property revenue is useful because the resulting measure captures the actual revenue generated by operating the Company's properties. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating same property revenue. Accordingly, the Company's same property revenue may not be comparable to those of other REITs.
|
Mixed-Use same property revenue is composed of the following:
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
March 31,
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Office mixed-use properties (1)
|
$ 9,781
|
|
$ 9,781
|
Residential mixed-use properties (residential activity) (2)
|
9,296
|
|
8,774
|
Residential mixed-use properties (retail activity) (3)
|
1,125
|
|
1,124
|
Total Mixed-Use same property revenue
|
$ 20,202
|
|
$ 19,679
|
|
|
(1)
|
Includes Avenel Business Park, Clarendon Center – North and South Blocks, 601 Pennsylvania Avenue and Washington Square
|
(2)
|
Includes Clarendon South Block, The Waycroft and Park Van Ness
|
(3)
|
Includes The Waycroft and Park Van Ness
|
Reconciliation of net income to same property net operating income (2)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
March 31,
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Net income
|
$ 12,848
|
|
$ 18,263
|
Interest expense, net and amortization of deferred debt costs
|
16,747
|
|
12,448
|
Depreciation and amortization of deferred leasing costs
|
14,523
|
|
12,029
|
General and administrative
|
6,012
|
|
5,784
|
Revenue adjustments (1)
|
(2,356)
|
|
(258)
|
Total property net operating income
|
47,774
|
|
48,266
|
Acquisitions, dispositions, and development properties
|
247
|
|
-
|
Total same property net operating income
|
$ 48,021
|
|
$ 48,266
|
|
|
|
|
Shopping Centers
|
$ 35,273
|
|
$ 35,792
|
Mixed-Use properties
|
12,748
|
|
12,474
|
Total same property net operating income
|
$ 48,021
|
|
$ 48,266
|
|
|
|
|
Shopping Center property net operating income
|
$ 35,273
|
|
$ 35,792
|
Shopping Center acquisitions, dispositions and
|
-
|
|
-
|
Total Shopping Center same property net operating
|
$ 35,273
|
|
$ 35,792
|
|
|
|
|
Mixed-Use property net operating income
|
$ 12,501
|
|
$ 12,474
|
Mixed-Use acquisitions, dispositions and development
|
247
|
|
-
|
Total Mixed-Use same property net operating income
|
$ 12,748
|
|
$ 12,474
|
|
|
(1)
|
Revenue adjustments are straight-line base rent and above/below market lease amortization.
|
(2)
|
Same property net operating income is a non-GAAP financial measure of performance that management believes improves the comparability of reporting periods by excluding the results of properties that were not in operation for the entirety of the comparable reporting periods. Same property net operating income adjusts property net operating income by subtracting the results of properties that were not in operation for the entirety of the comparable periods. Same property net operating income is a measure of the operating performance of the Company's properties but does not measure the Company's performance as a whole. Same property net operating income should not be considered as an alternative to property net operating income, its most directly comparable GAAP measure, as an indicator of the Company's operating performance. Management considers same property net operating income a meaningful supplemental measure of operating performance because it is not affected by the cost of the Company's funding, the impact of depreciation and amortization expenses, gains or losses from the acquisition and sale of operating real estate assets, general and administrative expenses or other gains and losses that relate to ownership of the Company's properties. Management believes the exclusion of these items from property net operating income is useful because the resulting measure captures the actual revenue generated and actual expenses incurred by operating the Company's properties. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating same property net operating income. Accordingly, same property net operating income may not be comparable to those of other REITs.
|
Mixed-Use same property net operating income is composed of the following:
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
March 31,
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Office mixed-use properties (1)
|
$ 6,118
|
|
$ 6,249
|
Residential mixed-use properties (residential activity) (2)
|
5,825
|
|
5,407
|
Residential mixed-use properties (retail activity) (3)
|
805
|
|
818
|
Total Mixed-Use same property net operating income
|
$ 12,748
|
|
$ 12,474
|
|
|
(1)
|
Includes Avenel Business Park, Clarendon Center – North and South Blocks, 601 Pennsylvania Avenue and Washington Square
|
(2)
|
Includes Clarendon South Block, The Waycroft and Park Van Ness
|
(3)
|
Includes The Waycroft and Park Van Ness
