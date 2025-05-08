Saul Centers, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Earnings

BETHESDA, Md., May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE: BFS ), an equity real estate investment trust ("REIT"), announced operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 ("2025 Quarter"). Total revenue for the 2025 Quarter increased to $71.9 million from $66.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 ("2024 Quarter"). Net income decreased to $12.8 million for the 2025 Quarter from $18.3 million for the 2024 Quarter. During the 2025 Quarter, the Company continued to lease residential units and work on retail spaces at Twinbrook Quarter Phase I. As of May 5, 2025, 274 residential units have been leased and occupied.

Concurrent with the initial delivery of Twinbrook Quarter Phase I on October 1, 2024, interest, real estate taxes, depreciation and all other costs associated with the residential and retail portions of the property began to be charged to expense, while revenue continues to grow as occupancy increases. As a result, compared to the 2024 Quarter, net income for the 2025 Quarter was adversely impacted by $6.5 million due to the initial operations of Twinbrook Quarter Phase I. Exclusive of Twinbrook Quarter Phase I, net income for the 2025 Quarter increased by $1.0 million primarily due to (a) higher commercial base rent of $2.2 million and (b) higher residential base rent of $0.4 million, partially offset by (c) lower expense recoveries, net of expenses, of $0.7 million and (d) lower other property revenue of $0.6 million. Net income available to common stockholders decreased to $7.0 million, or $0.29 per basic and diluted share, for the 2025 Quarter from $10.8 million, or $0.45 per basic and diluted share, for the 2024 Quarter. As compared to the 2024 Quarter, net income available to common stockholders for the 2025 Quarter was adversely impacted by $3.7 million, or $0.15 per basic and diluted share, due to the initial operations of Twinbrook Quarter Phase I.

Same property revenue increased $1.8 million, or 2.7%, and same property net operating income decreased $0.2 million, or 0.5%, for the 2025 Quarter compared to the 2024 Quarter. Shopping Center same property net operating income for the 2025 Quarter totaled $35.3 million, a decrease of $0.5 million compared to the 2024 Quarter. Shopping Center same property net operating income decreased primarily due to (a) lower other property revenue of $0.6 million, (b) lower expense recoveries, net of expenses, of $0.4 million and (c) lower lease termination fees of $0.2 million, partially offset by (d) higher base rent of $0.8 million. Mixed-Use same property net operating income totaled $12.7 million, an increase of $0.3 million compared to the 2024 Quarter. Mixed-Use same property net operating income increased primarily due to (a) higher residential base rent of $0.5 million, partially offset by (b) lower expense recoveries, net of expenses, of $0.2 million. One property, Twinbrook Quarter Phase I, was excluded from same property results. Reconciliations of (a) total revenue to same property revenue and (b) net income to same property net operating income are attached to this press release.

Same property revenue and same property operating income are non-GAAP financial measures of performance that management believes improve the comparability of reporting periods by excluding the results of properties that were not in operation for the entirety of the comparable reporting periods. We define same property revenue as total revenue less straight-line base rent and above/below market lease amortization of leases acquired in connection with purchased real estate investment properties minus the revenue of properties not in operation for the entirety of the comparable reporting periods, and we define same property net operating income as net income plus (a) interest expense, net and amortization of deferred debt costs, (b) depreciation and amortization of deferred leasing costs, (c) general and administrative expenses, (d) change in fair value of derivatives, and (e) loss on the early extinguishment of debt minus (f) gains on property dispositions, (g) straight-line base rent, (h) above/below market lease amortization of leases acquired in connection with purchased real estate investment properties and (i) the net operating income of properties that were not in operation for the entirety of the comparable periods.

Funds from operations ("FFO") available to common stockholders and noncontrolling interests (after deducting preferred stock dividends) decreased to $24.6 million, or $0.71 per basic and diluted share, in the 2025 Quarter compared to $27.5 million, or $0.80 per basic and diluted share, in the 2024 Quarter. FFO is a non-GAAP supplemental earnings measure that the Company considers meaningful in measuring its operating performance. A reconciliation of net income to FFO is attached to this press release. FFO available to common stockholders and noncontrolling interests was adversely impacted by $4.4 million, or $0.13 per basic and diluted share, due to the initial operations of Twinbrook Quarter Phase I. Exclusive of Twinbrook Quarter Phase I, FFO available to common stockholders and noncontrolling interests increased by $1.5 million primarily due to (a) higher commercial base rent of $2.2 million and (b) lower interest expense, net and amortization of deferred debt costs of $0.5 million partially offset by (c) lower expense recoveries, net of expenses, of $0.7 million and (d) lower other property revenue of $0.6 million.

As of March 31, 2025, 93.9% of the commercial portfolio was leased compared to 94.6% as of March 31, 2024. As of March 31, 2025, excluding The Milton at Twinbrook Quarter, the residential portfolio was 99.3% leased compared to 98.7% as of March 31, 2024.

Saul Centers, Inc. is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 62 properties, which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and eight mixed-use properties with approximately 10.2 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four non-operating land and development properties. Over 85% of the Saul Centers' property net operating income is generated by properties in the metropolitan Washington, D.C./Baltimore area.

Safe Harbor Statement

