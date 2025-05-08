PDF Solutions® Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
|March 31,
|December 31,
| 2025
| 2024
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|43,734
|$
|90,594
|Short-term investments
|10,415
|24,291
|Accounts receivable, net
|63,676
|73,649
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|22,800
|17,445
|Total current assets
|140,625
|205,979
|Property and equipment, net
|56,564
|48,465
|Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|3,661
|4,029
|Goodwill
|96,645
|14,953
|Intangible assets, net
|58,357
|12,307
|Deferred tax assets, net
|215
|43
|Other non-current assets
|33,905
|29,513
|Total assets
|$
|389,972
|$
|315,289
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|9,394
|$
|8,255
|Accrued compensation and related benefits
|10,902
|16,855
|Accrued and other current liabilities
|13,037
|8,752
|Operating lease liabilities ‒ current portion
|1,591
|1,675
|Deferred revenues ‒ current portion
|27,131
|25,005
|Current portion of long-term debt, net
|2,240
|-
|Total current liabilities
|64,295
|60,542
|Long-term income taxes
|2,932
|2,915
|Non-current operating lease liabilities
|3,154
|3,504
|Long-term debt, net
|66,416
|-
|Other non-current liabilities
|4,195
|2,291
|Total liabilities
|140,992
|69,252
|Stockholders' equity:
|Common stock and additional paid-in capital
|511,751
|502,908
|Treasury stock, at cost
|(162,672
|)
|(159,352
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(97,020
|)
|(93,988
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(3,079
|)
|(3,531
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|248,980
|246,037
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|389,972
|$
|315,289
PDF SOLUTIONS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three months ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|2025 (1)
|2024
| 2024
|Revenues:
|Analytics
|$
|42,471
|$
|47,926
|$
|38,463
|Integrated yield ramp
|5,307
|2,159
|2,847
|Total revenues
|47,778
|50,085
|41,310
|Costs and Expenses:
|Costs of revenues
|12,955
|15,901
|13,529
|Research and development
|14,628
|14,417
|12,984
|Selling, general, and administrative
|23,372
|19,073
|16,498
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|378
|182
|259
|Income (loss) from operations
|(3,555
|)
|512
|(1,960
|)
|Interest expense
|(311
|)
|-
|-
|Other income (expense), net
|870
|962
|1,692
|Income before income tax expense
|(2,996
|)
|1,474
|(268
|)
|Income tax expense
|(36
|)
|(935
|)
|(125
|)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(3,032
|)
|$
|539
|$
|(393
|)
|Net income (loss) per share:
|Basic
|$
|(0.08
|)
|$
|0.01
|$
|(0.01
|)
|Diluted
|$
|(0.08
|)
|$
|0.01
|$
|(0.01
|)
|Weighted average common shares used to calculate net income (loss) per share:
|Basic
|39,088
|38,783
|38,500
|Diluted
|39,088
|39,104
|38,500
(1) Analytics Revenue includes revenue from SecureWise LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary we acquired in March 2025.
PDF SOLUTIONS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP GROSS MARGIN TO NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)
|Three months ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|2024
|GAAP
|Total revenues
|$
|47,778
|$
|50,085
|$
|41,310
|Costs of revenues
|12,955
|15,901
|13,529
|GAAP gross profit
|$
|34,823
|$
|34,184
|$
|27,781
|GAAP gross margin
|73
|%
|68
|%
|67
|%
|Non-GAAP
|GAAP gross profit
|$
|34,823
|$
|34,184
|$
|27,781
|Adjustments to reconcile GAAP to non-GAAP gross margin:
|Stock-based compensation expense
|1,342
|1,336
|1,200
|Amortization of acquired technology
|678
|583
|584
|Non-GAAP gross profit
|$
|36,843
|$
|36,103
|$
|29,565
|Non-GAAP gross margin
|77
|%
|72
|%
|72
|%
PDF SOLUTIONS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three months ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|2024
|GAAP net income (loss)
|$
|(3,032
|)
|$
|539
|$
|(393
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile GAAP net income (loss) to non-GAAP net income:
|Stock-based compensation expense
|6,596
|6,507
|6,110
|Amortization of acquired technology under costs of revenues
|678
|583
|584
|Amortization of other acquired intangible assets
|378
|182
|259
|Expenses for certain legal proceedings (1)
|115
|69
|-
|Non-recurring legal, finance, integration and other costs
|4,345
|940
|-
|Loss on damaged equipment in-transit
|-
|663
|-
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|5
|-
|-
|Tax impact of valuation allowance for deferred tax assets and reconciling items (2)
|(970
|)
|375
|(813
|)
|Non-GAAP net income
|$
|8,115
|$
|9,858
|$
|5,747
|GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share
|$
|(0.08
|)
|$
|0.01
|$
|(0.01
|)
|Non-GAAP net income per diluted share
|$
|0.21
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.15
|Weighted average common shares used in GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share calculation
|39,088
|39,104
|38,500
|Weighted average common shares used in non-GAAP net income per diluted share calculation
|39,285
|39,104
|39,053
(1) Represents legal costs and expenses related to certain litigation and an arbitration proceeding, which are expected to continue until these matters are resolved.
(2) The difference between the GAAP and non-GAAP income tax provisions is primarily due to the valuation allowance on a GAAP basis and non-GAAP adjustments. For example, on a GAAP basis, the Company does not receive a deferred tax benefit for foreign tax credits or research and development credits after the valuation allowance. The Company's non-GAAP tax rate and resulting non-GAAP tax expense is not calculated with a full U.S. federal or state valuation allowance due to the Company's cumulative non-GAAP income and management's conclusion that it is more likely than not to utilize its net deferred tax assets (DTAs). Each reporting period, management evaluates the need for a valuation allowance and may place a valuation allowance against its U.S. net DTAs on a non-GAAP basis if it concludes it is more likely than not that it will not be able to utilize some or all of its U.S. DTAs on a non-GAAP basis.
|Company Contacts:
|Adnan Raza
|Sonia Segovia
|Chief Financial Officer
|Investor Relations
|Tel: (408) 516-0237
|Tel: (408) 938-6491
|Email: ...
|Email: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment