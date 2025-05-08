PDF Solutions® Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Financial Highlights of First Quarter 2025



Quarterly total revenues of $47.8 million, up 16% over last year's comparable quarter

Quarterly analytics revenue of $42.5 million, up 10% over last year's comparable quarter

GAAP gross margin of 73% and non-GAAP gross margin of 77%

GAAP diluted loss per share of ($0.08) and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.21

Backlog of $226.7 million as of March 31, 2025 Completed acquisition of SecureWise LLC, a widely-used, secure, remote connectivity solution in the semiconductor manufacturing equipment industry, during the first quarter of 2025, financed using a combination of new bank debt of $70.0 million and cash on hand

Total revenues for the first quarter of 2025 were $47.8 million, compared to $50.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $41.3 million for the first quarter of 2024. Analytics revenue for the first quarter of 2025 was $42.5 million, compared to $47.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $38.5 million for the first quarter of 2024. Integrated Yield Ramp revenue for the first quarter of 2025 was $5.3 million, compared to $2.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $2.8 million for the first quarter of 2024.

GAAP gross margin for the first quarter of 2025 was 73%, compared to 68% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 67% for the first quarter of 2024.

Non-GAAP gross margin for the first quarter of 2025 was 77%, compared to 72% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 72% for the first quarter of 2024.

On a GAAP basis, net loss for the first quarter of 2025 was $3.0 million, or ($0.08) per diluted share, compared to net income of $0.5 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024, and net loss of $0.4 million, or ($0.01) per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024.

Non-GAAP net income for the first quarter of 2025 was $8.1 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $9.9 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024, and non-GAAP net income of $5.7 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024.

Financial Outlook

“The first quarter of 2025 saw strong customer activity and platform development, driven by AI-driven digitization. Sapience Manufacturing Hub saw record bookings, and we acquired secureWISE to enhance supply chain collaboration. Our platform - spanning analytics, AI/Model Ops, enterprise connectivity, and supply chain tools - empowers customers to handle today's complex manufacturing and testing environments and data requirements. With a strong portfolio and momentum, we reaffirm our 21-23% annual revenue growth prior guidance range for this year,” said John Kibarian, CEO and President.

Conference Call

Forward-Looking Statements

PDF SOLUTIONS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)