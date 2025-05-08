Nurexone Advances Vision Restoration Strategy With Preclinical Data Presentation At The Association For Research In Vision And Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO and HAIFA, Israel, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NurExone Biologic Inc. (TSXV: NRX) (OTCQB: NRXBF) (FSE: J90) (“” or the“”), a preclinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering exosome-based therapies for central nervous system injuries, is pleased to announce that its preclinical data on optic nerve regeneration study was presented today at the Annual Meeting of the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (“) in Salt Lake City Utah, the world's largest and most respected vision science conference.

The data, presented by Prof. Ygal Rotenstreich, lead investigator and Director of the Retinal Research Lab at Sheba Medical Center, showed that ExoPTEN restored retinal activity and improved optic nerve structure in a controlled rat model of optic nerve compression. The study, initially announced in July and December 2024 , has since been expanded to include a larger group of animals.

Prof. Ygal Rotenstreich commented“We're proud to present this progress in optic nerve regeneration at ARVO, where the future of vision science is shaped”. He further noted“Our presentation generated a lot of interest from our peers and the scientific community who are anxiously awaiting real breakthroughs in this field.

Prof. Michael Belkin, founder of Tel Aviv University's Goldschleger Eye Research Institute where the study took place and a member of NurExone's Scientific Advisory Board, noted“The results presented at ARVO show a distinct possibility that ExoPTEN can be used in treating optic nerve pathologies. We are proceeding to study an actual glaucoma model to examine the possibility of treating optic nerves which cause vision incapacitation from this common disease.”

Dr. Lior Shaltiel, CEO of NurExone also added“We're seeing damaged neurons survive and regain function in models that were previously considered irreversible, challenging long-standing assumptions in neurodegeneration. Acute glaucoma carries a high risk of irreversible blindness and an associated economic burden that costs the healthcare system billions per year1. By preserving vision in even a fraction of these cases, a therapy, like ExoPTEN, could deliver clinical and economic value.”

The therapy for acute glaucoma is being developed as part of NurExone's broader ExoTherapyTM platform, which also includes programs for spinal cord and facial nerve regeneration. In preclinical spinal cord studies, ExoPTEN restored motor function in 75% of animals following complete transection. Like its ophthalmic applications, the spinal and facial nerve programs use the same exosome-based product, supporting a modular and scalable approach to nervous system repair.

The ARVO Annual Meeting is the largest and most respected gathering in vision research, bringing together over 10,000 experts from academia, industry, and clinical practice. NurExone's inclusion in the ARVO scientific program reflects growing recognition of exosome-based strategies as a potential new frontier in regenerative medicine.

About NurExone

NurExone Biologic Inc. is a TSX Venture Exchange (“ TSXV ”), OTCQB, and Frankfurt-listed biotech company focused on developing regenerative exosome-based therapies for central nervous system injuries. Its lead product, ExoPTEN, has demonstrated strong preclinical data supporting clinical potential in treating acute spinal cord and optic nerve injury, both multi-billion-dollar markets i. Regulatory milestones, including obtaining the Orphan Drug Designation, facilitates the roadmap towards clinical trials in the U.S. and Europe. Commercially, the Company is expected to offer solutions to companies interested in quality exosomes and minimally invasive targeted delivery systems for other indications. NurExone has established Exo-Top Inc., a U.S. subsidiary, to anchor its North American activity and growth strategy.

