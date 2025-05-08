Growgeneration Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
| GROWGENERATION CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited, in thousands, except shares)
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|32,742
|$
|27,471
|Marketable securities
|19,836
|28,984
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $2,146 and $2,177 at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|6,936
|7,361
|Notes receivable, current, net of allowance for credit losses of $- and $- at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|1,056
|1,056
|Inventory
|42,129
|40,295
|Prepaid income taxes
|177
|145
|Prepaid and other current assets
|6,285
|7,896
|Total current assets
|109,161
|113,208
|Property and equipment, net
|13,014
|15,493
|Operating leases right-of-use assets, net
|32,431
|34,453
|Intangible assets, net
|7,241
|8,779
|Goodwill
|1,605
|1,605
|Other assets
|780
|814
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|164,232
|$
|174,352
|LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|9,959
|$
|8,146
|Accrued liabilities
|2,149
|2,358
|Payroll and payroll tax liabilities
|2,021
|2,655
|Customer deposits
|2,350
|2,404
|Sales tax payable
|1,409
|1,313
|Current maturities of operating lease liabilities
|7,024
|7,398
|Total current liabilities
|24,912
|24,274
|Operating lease liabilities, net of current maturities
|27,809
|29,633
|Other long-term liabilities
|352
|352
|Total liabilities
|53,073
|54,259
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' equity:
|Common stock; $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 59,487,477 and 59,402,628 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|59
|59
|Additional paid-in capital
|376,120
|375,677
|Accumulated deficit
|(265,020
|)
|(255,643
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|111,159
|120,093
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|164,232
|$
|174,352
| GROWGENERATION CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Net sales
|$
|35,703
|$
|47,888
|Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown below)
|25,996
|35,524
|Gross profit
|9,707
|12,364
|Operating expenses:
|Store operations and other operational expenses
|8,792
|10,634
|Selling, general, and administrative
|7,112
|7,908
|Estimated credit losses (recoveries)
|92
|(488
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|3,585
|3,742
|Total operating expenses
|19,581
|21,796
|Loss from operations
|(9,874
|)
|(9,432
|)
|Other income (expense):
|Other income
|-
|47
|Interest income
|497
|602
|Interest expense
|-
|(56
|)
|Total other income
|497
|593
|Net loss before taxes
|(9,377
|)
|(8,839
|)
|(Provision) benefit for income taxes
|-
|2
|Net loss
|$
|(9,377
|)
|$
|(8,837
|)
|Net loss per share, basic
|$
|(0.16
|)
|$
|(0.14
|)
|Net loss per share, diluted
|$
|(0.16
|)
|$
|(0.14
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding, basic
|59,441
|61,499
|Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted
|59,441
|61,499
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
The following non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures, when used in conjunction with their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, net income (loss), provide meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors, facilitating the evaluation of performance across reporting periods, identify trends affecting our business, and project future performance. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for internal planning and reporting purposes, and we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures may be useful to investors in their assessment of our operating performance, our ability to generate cash, and valuation. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures address questions routinely received from analysts and investors and, in order to ensure that all investors have access to the same data, we have determined that it is appropriate to make this data available to all investors. These non-GAAP financial measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures commonly used in our industry and should not be construed in isolation as substitutions to net income (loss) as indicators of operating performance or as alternatives to cash flow provided by operating activities as a measure of liquidity (each as determined in accordance with GAAP). GrowGeneration defines EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest income, interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, and Adjusted EBITDA as further adjusted to exclude certain items such as stock-based compensation, impairment losses, restructuring and corporate rationalization costs, and other non-core or non-recurring expenses and to include income from our marketable securities as these investments are part of our operational business strategy and increase the cash available to us.
Set forth below is a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net loss (in thousands):
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Net loss
|$
|(9,377
|)
|$
|(8,837
|)
|Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|-
|(2
|)
|Interest income
|(497
|)
|(602
|)
|Interest expense
|-
|56
|Depreciation and amortization
|3,585
|3,742
|EBITDA
|$
|(6,289
|)
|$
|(5,643
|)
|Share-based compensation
|503
|778
|Investment income
|519
|580
|Restructuring plan
|1,141
|-
|Consolidation and other charges (1)
|96
|1,414
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(4,030
|)
|$
|(2,871
|)
|(1) Consists primarily of expenditures related to the activity of store and distribution consolidation, one-time severances outside of the restructuring plan announced July 2024, and other non-core or non-recurring expenses
