Lantronix Reports Results For Third Quarter Of Fiscal 2025
|LANTRONIX, INC.
|UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(In thousands)
| March 31,
|June 30,
|2025
|2024
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|19,999
|$
|26,237
|Accounts receivable, net
|23,648
|31,279
|Inventories, net
|28,151
|27,698
|Contract manufacturers' receivables
|1,637
|1,401
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|3,029
|2,335
|Total current assets
|76,464
|88,950
|Property and equipment, net
|2,768
|4,016
|Goodwill
|31,089
|27,824
|Intangible assets, net
|4,310
|5,251
|Lease right-of-use assets
|8,974
|9,567
|Other assets
|584
|600
|Total assets
|$
|124,189
|$
|136,208
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|11,005
|$
|10,347
|Accrued payroll and related expenses
|3,905
|5,836
|Current portion of long-term debt, net
|3,063
|3,002
|Other current liabilities
|10,594
|10,971
|Total current liabilities
|28,567
|30,156
|Long-term debt, net
|9,458
|13,219
|Other non-current liabilities
|10,694
|11,478
|Total liabilities
|48,719
|54,853
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' equity:
|Common stock
|4
|4
|Additional paid-in capital
|306,858
|304,001
|Accumulated deficit
|(231,763
|)
|(223,021
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|371
|371
|Total stockholders' equity
|75,470
|81,355
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|124,189
|$
|136,208
|LANTRONIX, INC.
|UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
| Nine Months Ended
| March 31,
| December 31,
| March 31,
|March 31,
| 2025
| 2024
| 2024
| 2025
| 2024
|Net revenue
|$
|28,500
|$
|31,161
|$
|41,183
|$
|94,084
|$
|111,252
|Cost of revenue
|16,097
|17,877
|24,679
|53,922
|65,620
|Gross profit
|12,403
|13,284
|16,504
|40,162
|45,632
|Operating expenses:
|Selling, general and administrative
|8,959
|8,811
|9,753
|27,237
|29,147
|Research and development
|4,463
|4,984
|5,186
|14,403
|15,017
|Restructuring, severance and related charges
|1,581
|193
|350
|2,674
|900
|Acquisition-related costs
|100
|208
|-
|337
|-
|Fair value remeasurement of earnout consideration
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(9
|)
|Amortization of intangible assets
|879
|1,248
|1,310
|3,378
|4,004
|Total operating expenses
|15,982
|15,444
|16,599
|48,029
|49,059
|Loss from operations
|(3,579
|)
|(2,160
|)
|(95
|)
|(7,867
|)
|(3,427
|)
|Interest expense, net
|(159
|)
|(126
|)
|(171
|)
|(404
|)
|(741
|)
|Other income (loss), net
|(19
|)
|8
|2
|(48
|)
|(2
|)
|Loss before income taxes
|(3,757
|)
|(2,278
|)
|(264
|)
|(8,319
|)
|(4,170
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|111
|94
|159
|423
|732
|Net loss
|$
|(3,868
|)
|$
|(2,372
|)
|$
|(423
|)
|$
|(8,742
|)
|$
|(4,902
|)
|Net loss per share - basic and diluted
|$
|(0.10
|)
|$
|(0.06
|)
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|(0.23
|)
|$
|(0.13
|)
|Weighted-average common shares - basic and diluted
|38,820
|38,631
|37,509
|38,493
|37,283
|LANTRONIX, INC.
|UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENTS
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
| Nine Months Ended
|March 31,
| December 31,
|March 31,
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|2024
|2025
|2024
|GAAP net loss
|$
|(3,868
|)
|$
|(2,372
|)
|$
|(423
|)
|$
|(8,742
|)
|$
|(4,902
|)
|Non-GAAP adjustments:
|Cost of revenue:
|Share-based compensation
|34
|48
|66
|146
|171
|Employer portion of withholding taxes on stock grants
|-
|2
|1
|7
|6
|Amortization of manufacturing profit in acquired inventory
|44
|-
|190
|44
|696
|Depreciation and amortization
|101
|114
|144
|338
|339
|Total adjustments to cost of revenue
|179
|164
|401
|535
|1,212
|Selling, general and administrative:
|Share-based compensation
|1,159
|1,044
|1,337
|3,329
|4,238
|Employer portion of withholding taxes on stock grants
|13
|20
|21
|111
|68
|Depreciation and amortization
|345
|348
|352
|1,044
|1,024
|Total adjustments to selling, general and administrative
|1,517
|1,412
|1,710
|4,484
|5,330
|Research and development:
|Share-based compensation
|324
|421
|469
|1,155
|1,381
|Employer portion of withholding taxes on stock grants
|4
|2
|9
|25
|27
|Depreciation and amortization
|56
|111
|76
|236
|236
|Total adjustments to research and development
|384
|534
|554
|1,416
|1,644
|Restructuring, severance and related charges
|1,581
|193
|350
|2,674
|900
|Acquisition related costs
|100
|208
|-
|337
|-
|Fair value remeasurement of earnout consideration
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(9
|)
|Amortization of purchased intangible assets
|879
|1,248
|1,310
|3,378
|4,004
|Litigation settlement cost
|-
|158
|-
|198
|-
|Total non-GAAP adjustments to operating expenses
|4,461
|3,753
|3,924
|12,487
|11,869
|Interest expense, net
|159
|126
|171
|404
|741
|Other (income) expense, net
|19
|(8
|)
|(2
|)
|48
|2
|Provision for income taxes
|111
|94
|159
|423
|732
|Total non-GAAP adjustments
|4,929
|4,129
|4,653
|13,897
|14,556
|Non-GAAP net income
|$
|1,061
|$
|1,757
|$
|4,230
|$
|5,155
|$
|9,654
|Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted
|$
|0.03
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.25
|Denominator for GAAP net income (loss) per share - diluted
|38,820
|38,631
|37,509
|38,493
|37,283
|Non-GAAP adjustment
|1,300
|953
|1,674
|1,034
|1,021
|Denominator for non-GAAP net income per share - diluted
|40,120
|39,584
|39,183
|39,527
|38,304
|GAAP cost of revenue
|$
|16,097
|$
|17,877
|$
|24,679
|$
|53,922
|$
|65,620
|Non-GAAP adjustments to cost of revenue
|(179
|)
|(164
|)
|(401
|)
|(535
|)
|(1,212
|)
|Non-GAAP cost of revenue
|15,918
|17,713
|24,278
|53,387
|64,408
|Non-GAAP gross profit
|$
|12,582
|$
|13,448
|$
|16,905
|$
|40,697
|$
|46,844
|Non-GAAP gross margin
|44.1
|%
|43.2
|%
|41.0
|%
|43.3
|%
|42.1
|%
|LANTRONIX, INC.
|UNAUDITED NET REVENUES BY PRODUCT LINE AND REGION
|(In thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| March 31,
2024
| March 31,
2025
| March 31,
2024
|Embedded IoT Solutions
|$
|11,990
|$
|10,784
|$
|12,452
|$
|36,161
|$
|35,589
|IoT System Solutions
|14,730
|18,592
|26,789
|52,081
|68,847
|Software & Services
|1,780
|1,785
|1,942
|5,842
|6,816
|$
|28,500
|$
|31,161
|$
|41,183
|$
|94,084
|$
|111,252
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| March 31,
2024
| March 31,
2025
| March 31,
2024
|Americas
|$
|16,497
|$
|16,386
|$
|17,543
|$
|50,303
|$
|61,077
|EMEA
|6,048
|9,036
|18,354
|25,568
|37,831
|Asia Pacific Japan
|5,955
|5,739
|5,286
|18,213
|12,344
|$
|28,500
|$
|31,161
|$
|41,183
|$
|94,084
|$
|111,252
