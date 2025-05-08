Karat Packaging Reports 2025 First Quarter Financial Results
About Karat Packaging Inc.
Karat Packaging Inc. is a specialty distributor and manufacturer of a wide range of disposable foodservice products and related items, primarily used by national and regional restaurants and in foodservice settings throughout the United States. Its products include food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves and other products. The company's eco-friendly Karat Earth® line offers quality, sustainably focused products that are made from renewable resources. Karat Packaging also offers customized solutions, including new product development and design, printing, and logistics services. To learn more about Karat Packaging, please visit the company's website at .
Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, achieving our financial guidance, are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading“Risk Factors” discussed under the caption“Item 1A. Risk Factors” in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any updates discussed under the caption“Item 1A. Risk Factors” in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.
| KARAT PACKAGING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Net sales
|$
|103,624
|$
|95,613
|Cost of goods sold
|62,862
|58,011
|Gross profit
|40,762
|37,602
|Operating expenses
|Selling expenses
|14,411
|10,763
|General and administrative expenses (including $677 and $556 associated with variable interest entity for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively)
|18,548
|16,769
|Impairment expense and (gain) loss, net, on disposal of property and equipment
|(17
|)
|1,994
|Total operating expenses
|32,942
|29,526
|Operating income
|7,820
|8,076
|Other income (expenses)
|Rental income (including $446 and $255 associated with variable interest entity for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively)
|776
|291
|Other income, net
|44
|55
|Gain on foreign currency transactions
|239
|122
|Interest income (including $226 and $213 associated with variable interest entity for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively)
|566
|431
|Interest expense (including $500 and $517 associated with variable interest entity for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively)
|(509
|)
|(524
|)
|Total other income, net
|1,116
|375
|Income before provision for income taxes
|8,936
|8,451
|Provision for income taxes
|2,121
|1,975
|Net income
|6,815
|6,476
|Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
|406
|310
|Net income attributable to Karat Packaging Inc.
|$
|6,409
|$
|6,166
|Basic and diluted earnings per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.32
|$
|0.31
|Diluted
|$
|0.32
|$
|0.31
|Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic
|20,036,505
|19,969,606
|Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
|20,198,654
|20,075,485
| KARAT PACKAGING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NET SALES BY CATEGORY (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Chains and distributors
|$
|79,599
|$
|74,297
|Online
|17,791
|14,879
|Retail
|6,234
|6,437
|$
|103,624
|$
|95,613
| KARAT PACKAGING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOW INFORMATION
(In thousands)
|Selected Balance Sheet Information:
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|(Unaudited)
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|32,473
|$
|31,584
|Short-term investments
|$
|23,800
|$
|28,343
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for bad debt
|$
|32,401
|$
|26,736
|Inventories
|$
|79,906
|$
|70,722
|Total assets
|$
|312,216
|$
|294,522
|Accounts payable
|$
|24,518
|$
|17,831
|Total current liabilities
|$
|60,083
|$
|46,447
|Total liabilities
|$
|152,005
|$
|132,323
|Total stockholders' equity
|$
|160,211
|$
|162,199
|Selected Cash Flow Information:
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|7,726
|$
|6,559
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|$
|3,533
|$
|(7,947
|)
|Dividends paid to shareholders
|$
|(9,017
|)
|$
|(5,992
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|$
|(10,370
|)
|$
|(8,544
|)
| KARAT PACKAGING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)
|Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin:
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Amounts
|% of Net Sales
|Amounts
|% of Net Sales
|Net income:
|$
|6,815
|6.6
|%
|$
|6,476
|6.8
|%
|Add (deduct):
|Interest income
|(566
|)
|(0.5
|)
|(431
|)
|(0.5
|)
|Interest expense
|509
|0.5
|524
|0.6
|Provision for income taxes
|2,121
|2.0
|1,975
|2.1
|Depreciation and amortization
|2,688
|2.6
|2,629
|2.7
|Stock-based compensation expense
|346
|0.3
|375
|0.4
|Operating right-of-use asset impairment
|-
|-
|1,993
|2.1
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|11,913
|11.5
|%
|$
|13,541
|14.2
|%
|Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow:
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Cash from operating activities
|$
|7,726
|$
|6,559
|Deduct:
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(107
|)
|(163
|)
|Deposits paid for property and equipment
|(989
|)
|(761
|)
|Free Cash Flow
|$
|6,630
|$
|5,635
|Reconciliation of Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share:
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Diluted earnings per common share:
|$
|0.32
|$
|0.31
|Add (deduct):
|Stock-based compensation expense
|0.01
|0.02
|Operating right-of-use asset impairment
|-
|0.10
|Tax impact
|-
|(0.03
|)
|Adjusted diluted earnings per common shares
|$
|0.33
|$
|0.40
|Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA by Entity:
|
Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
|Karat Packaging
|Global Wells
|Eliminations
|Consolidated
|Net income (loss)
|$
|6,409
|$
|478
|$
|(72
|)
|$
|6,815
|Add (deduct):
|Interest income
|(339
|)
|(227
|)
|-
|(566
|)
|Interest expense
|9
|500
|-
|509
|Provision for income taxes
|2,121
|-
|-
|2,121
|Depreciation and amortization
|2,385
|303
|-
|2,688
|Stock-based compensation expense
|346
|-
|-
|346
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|10,931
|$
|1,054
|$
|(72
|)
|$
|11,913
|Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA by Entity:
|
Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
|Karat Packaging
|Global Wells
|Eliminations
|Consolidated
|Net income
|$
|5,850
|$
|360
|$
|266
|$
|6,476
|Add (deduct):
|Interest income
|(218
|)
|(213
|)
|-
|(431
|)
|Interest expense
|7
|517
|-
|524
|Provision for income taxes
|1,975
|-
|-
|1,975
|Depreciation and amortization
|2,326
|303
|-
|2,629
|Stock-based compensation expense
|375
|-
|-
|375
|Operating right-of-use asset impairment
|1,993
|-
|-
|1,993
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|12,308
|$
|967
|$
|266
|$
|13,541
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Karat utilizes certain financial measures and key performance indicators that are not defined by, or calculated in accordance with, GAAP to assess our financial and operating performance. A non-GAAP financial measure is defined as a numerical measure of a company's financial performance that (i) excludes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts, that are included in the comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statement of operations; or (ii) includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that are excluded from the comparable GAAP measure so calculated and presented. The following non-GAAP measures are presented in this press release:
- Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure calculated as net income excluding (i) interest income, (ii) interest expense, (iii) provision for income taxes, (iv) depreciation and amortization, (v) stock-based compensation expense, and (vi) operating right-of-use asset impairment. Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by net sales. Free Cash Flow is calculated as cash from operating activities less cash used in (i) purchases of property and equipment, and (ii) deposits paid for property and equipment, offset by (iii) deposits refunded from cancelled machinery orders. Adjusted diluted earnings per common share is calculated as diluted earnings per common share, plus the per share impact of stock-based compensation, operating right-of-use asset impairment, and adjusted for the related tax effects of these adjustments.
We believe the above-mentioned non-GAAP measures, which are used by management to assess the core performance of Karat, provide useful information and additional clarity of our operating results to our investors in their own evaluation of the core performance of Karat and facilitate a comparison of such performance from period to period. These are not measurements of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or construed as substitutes for net income or other cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP for purposes of analyzing our financial performance or liquidity. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, revenue, net income, earnings per share, cash flows or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies, as other companies may calculate such financial results differently.
With respect to our financial targets for the 2025 second quarter and 2025 full year adjusted EBITDA margin, a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort due to the variability and complexity of the reconciling items described above that we exclude from these non-GAAP target measures. The variability of these items may have a significant impact on our future GAAP financial results and, as a result, we are unable to prepare the forward-looking statements of income and cash flows prepared in accordance with GAAP, that would be required to produce such a reconciliation.
