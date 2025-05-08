LPL Financial Announces First Quarter 2025 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key Financial Results:

Net Income was $319 million , translating to diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $4.24 , up 11% from a year ago

Adjusted EPS* increased 22% year-over-year to $5.15



Gross profit* increased 19% year-over-year to $1,273 million



Core G&A* increased 14% year-over-year to $413 million Adjusted pre-tax income* increased 23% year-over-year to $509 million

Key Business Results:

Total advisory and brokerage assets increased 25% year-over-year to $1.8 trillion



Advisory assets increased 23% year-over-year to $977 billion

Advisory assets as a percentage of total assets decreased to 54.5%, down from 55.0% a year ago

Total organic net new assets were $71 billion, representing 16% annualized growth

This included $27 billion of assets from Prudential Advisors ("Prudential") and $16 billion of assets from Wintrust Investments, LLC and certain private client business at Great Lakes Advisors, LLC (collectively, "Wintrust") that onboarded during the first quarter, as well as $0.7 billion of assets that off-boarded as part of the previously disclosed planned separation from misaligned large OSJs. Prior to these impacts, organic net new assets were $29 billion, translating to a 7% annualized growth rate

Recruited assets ( 1 ) were $39 billion, up 91% from a year ago

Recruited assets over the trailing twelve months were a record of $167 billion

Total client cash balances were $53 billion, a decrease of $2 billion sequentially and an increase of $7 billion year-over-year Client cash balances as a percentage of total assets were 3.0%, down from 3.2% in the prior quarter and prior year

Key Capital and Liquidity Results:

Corporate cash ( 2 ) was $621 million

Leverage ratio ( 3 ) was 1.82x Share repurchases were $100 million and dividends paid were $22.4 million *See the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section and the endnotes to this release for further details about these non-GAAP financial measures Key Updates Large Institutions:

Prudential: Completed the onboarding of Prudential, with $67 billion of brokerage and advisory assets, of which $27 billion transitioned onto our platform in Q1

Wintrust: Onboarded Wintrust, with $16 billion of brokerage and advisory assets transitioning onto our platform in Q1 First Horizon Bank ("First Horizon"): In April 2025, announced a strategic relationship agreement with First Horizon to transition support of the broker-dealer and investment advisory services of First Horizon Advisors, Inc., to LPL's Institution Services platform, expected to be completed in the second half of 2025. First Horizon supports approximately 110 financial advisors who collectively serve $16 billion of client assets

M&A:

Commonwealth Financial Network ("Commonwealth"): Announced a definitive purchase agreement to acquire Commonwealth, a privately-held independent wealth management firm headquartered in Massachusetts. Commonwealth supports approximately 3,000 advisors in the U.S., managing $285 billion of brokerage and advisory assets. The Company expects to close the transaction in the second half of 2025, subject to receipt of regulatory approvals and other closing conditions. Conversion is expected to be completed in mid-2026

Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc. ("Atria"): On-track to complete the conversion in mid-2025

The Investment Center, Inc. ("The Investment Center"): Closed on the acquisition of The Investment Center, with $7 billion of brokerage and advisory assets Liquidity & Succession: Deployed approximately $100 million of capital to close 10 deals in Q1, including one external practice Capital Management:

Common Stock Offering: In April 2025, issued $1.7 billion of common stock at a price of $320 per share. Net proceeds from the common stock offering are expected to fund a portion of the cash consideration payable in connection with the acquisition of Commonwealth

Corporate Debt:



In February 2025, issued $1.25 billion of senior unsecured notes, including $750 million of 5.200% notes due 2030 and $500 million of 5.650% notes due 2035. Net proceeds from this offering were used to repay outstanding borrowings under the Company's revolving credit facility In April 2025, issued $1.50 billion of senior unsecured notes, including $500 million of 4.900% notes due 2028, $500 million of 5.150% notes due 2030 and $500 million of 5.750% notes due 2035. Net proceeds from this offering are expected to fund a portion of the cash consideration payable in connection with the acquisition of Commonwealth Core G&A: Lowered the upper end of our 2025 Core G&A* outlook range by $15 million, resulting in an updated range of $1,730 million to $1,765 million. This includes $170 million to $180 million related to Prudential and Atria, but is prior to costs associated with Commonwealth

The Company's Board of Directors declared a $0.30 per share dividend to be paid on June 12, 2025 to all stockholders of record as of May 30, 2025. Conference Call and Additional Information The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its results at 5:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 8, 2025.

the expected closing of the Company's acquisition of Commonwealth;

the use of proceeds from the issuance of common stock and senior notes to fund a portion of the cash consideration payable in connection with the acquisition of Commonwealth;

the amount and timing of the onboarding of acquired, recruited or transitioned brokerage and advisory assets, including Atria, Commonwealth, First Horizon and The Investment Center;

the Company's future financial and operating results, growth, plans, priorities and business strategies, including forecasts and statements related to the Company's ICA yield, service and fee revenue, transaction revenue, core G&A expense, promotional expense, interest expense and income, depreciation and amortization, leverage ratio (including plans to reduce leverage) and share repurchases; and future capabilities, future advisor service experience, future investments and capital deployment, including share repurchase activity and dividends, if any, and long-term shareholder value.

These and any other statements that are not related to present facts or current conditions, or that are not purely historical, constitute forward-looking statements. They reflect the Company's expectations and objectives as of May 8, 2025 and are not guarantees that expectations or objectives expressed or implied will be achieved. The achievement of such expectations and objectives involves risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, levels of activity or the timing of events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include:

the failure to satisfy the closing conditions applicable to the Company's purchase agreement with Commonwealth, including regulatory approvals;

difficulties and delays in onboarding the assets of acquired, recruited or transitioned advisors, including the receipt and timing of regulatory approvals that may be required;

disruptions in the businesses of the Company and Commonwealth that could make it more difficult to maintain relationships with advisors and their clients;

the choice by clients of acquired or recruited advisors not to open brokerage and/or advisory accounts at the Company;

changes in general economic and financial market conditions, including retail investor sentiment;

changes in interest rates and fees payable by banks participating in the Company's client cash programs, including the Company's success in negotiating agreements with current or additional counterparties;

the Company's strategy and success in managing client cash program fees;

fluctuations in the levels of advisory and brokerage assets, including net new assets, and the related impact on revenue;

effects of competition in the financial services industry and the success of the Company in attracting and retaining financial advisors and institutions, and their ability to provide financial products and services effectively;

whether retail investors served by newly-recruited advisors choose to move their respective assets to new accounts at the Company;

changes in the growth and profitability of the Company's fee-based offerings and asset-based revenues;

the effect of current, pending and future legislation, regulation and regulatory actions, including disciplinary actions imposed by federal and state regulators and self-regulatory organizations;

the cost of defending, settling and remediating issues related to regulatory matters or legal proceedings, including civil monetary penalties or actual costs of reimbursing customers for losses in excess of our reserves or insurance;

changes made to the Company's services and pricing, including in response to competitive developments and current, pending and future legislation, regulation and regulatory actions, and the effect that such changes may have on the Company's gross profit streams and costs;

the execution of the Company's capital management plans, including its compliance with the terms of the Company's amended and restated credit agreement, the committed revolving credit facilities of the Company and LPL Financial, and the indentures governing the Company's senior unsecured notes;

strategic acquisitions and investments, including pursuant to the Company's Liquidity & Succession solution, and the effect that such acquisitions and investments may have on the Company's capital management plans and liquidity;

the price, availability and trading volumes of shares of the Company's common stock, which will affect the timing and size of future share repurchases by the Company, if any;

the execution of the Company's plans and its success in realizing the synergies, expense savings, service improvements or efficiencies expected to result from its investments, initiatives and acquisitions, expense plans and technology initiatives;

whether advisors affiliated with Atria, Commonwealth, First Horizon, and The Investment Center will transition registration to the Company and whether assets reported as serviced by such financial advisors will translate into assets of the Company;

the performance of third-party service providers to which business processes have been transitioned;

the Company's ability to control operating risks, information technology systems risks, cybersecurity risks and sourcing risks; and the other factors set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be amended or updated in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this earnings release, and you should not rely on statements contained herein as representing the Company's view as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2025 2024 Change 2024 Change REVENUE Advisory $ 1,689,245 $ 1,595,834 6 % $ 1,199,811 41 % Commission: Sales-based 610,038 525,795 16 % 385,235 58 % Trailing 437,719 439,668 - % 361,211 21 % Total commission 1,047,757 965,463 9 % 746,446 40 % Asset-based: Client cash 392,031 378,816 3 % 352,382 11 % Other asset-based 303,210 290,962 4 % 248,339 22 % Total asset-based 695,241 669,778 4 % 600,721 16 % Service and fee 145,199 139,119 4 % 132,172 10 % Transaction 67,864 61,535 10 % 57,258 19 % Interest income, net 43,851 46,680 (6 %) 43,525 1 % Other (19,150 ) 33,942 n/m 52,660 n/m Total revenue 3,670,007 3,512,351 4 % 2,832,593 30 % EXPENSE Advisory and commission 2,353,925 2,250,427 5 % 1,733,487 36 % Compensation and benefits 305,546 321,933 (5 %) 274,369 11 % Promotional 145,645 162,057 (10 %) 126,619 15 % Depreciation and amortization 92,356 92,032 - % 67,158 38 % Interest expense on borrowings 85,862 81,979 5 % 60,082 43 % Occupancy and equipment 77,240 75,538 2 % 66,264 17 % Brokerage, clearing and exchange 44,138 34,789 27 % 30,532 45 % Amortization of other intangibles 43,521 42,614 2 % 29,552 47 % Professional services 36,326 32,055 13 % 13,279 174 % Communications and data processing 19,506 18,772 4 % 19,744 (1 %) Other 48,689 58,874 (17 %) 37,315 30 % Total expense 3,252,754 3,171,070 3 % 2,458,401 32 % INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 417,253 341,281 22 % 374,192 12 % PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 98,680 70,532 40 % 85,428 16 % NET INCOME $ 318,573 $ 270,749 18 % $ 288,764 10 % EARNINGS PER SHARE Earnings per share, basic $ 4.27 $ 3.62 18 % $ 3.87 10 % Earnings per share, diluted $ 4.24 $ 3.59 18 % $ 3.83 11 % Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic 74,600 74,785 - % 74,562 - % Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 75,112 75,337 - % 75,463 - %





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited) March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 ASSETS Cash and equivalents $ 1,229,181 $ 967,079 Cash and equivalents segregated under federal or other regulations 1,513,037 1,597,249 Restricted cash 112,458 119,724 Receivables from clients, net 613,766 633,834 Receivables from brokers, dealers and clearing organizations 112,249 76,545 Advisor loans, net 2,468,033 2,281,088 Other receivables, net 939,411 902,777 Investment securities ($122,729 and $42,267 at fair value at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) 138,007 57,481 Property and equipment, net 1,237,693 1,210,027 Goodwill 2,213,100 2,172,873 Other intangibles, net 1,570,558 1,482,988 Other assets 1,815,729 1,815,739 Total assets $ 13,963,222 $ 13,317,404 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES: Client payables $ 2,045,285 $ 1,898,665 Payables to brokers, dealers and clearing organizations 252,035 129,228 Accrued advisory and commission expenses payable 303,837 323,996 Corporate debt and other borrowings, net 5,686,678 5,494,724 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 479,803 588,450 Other liabilities 2,071,801 1,951,739 Total liabilities 10,839,439 10,386,802 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock, $0.001 par value; 600,000,000 shares authorized; 131,194,549 shares and 130,914,541 shares issued at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 131 131 Additional paid-in capital 2,089,155 2,066,268 Treasury stock, at cost - 56,611,181 shares and 56,253,909 shares at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively (4,331,582 ) (4,202,322 ) Retained earnings 5,366,079 5,066,525 Total stockholders' equity 3,123,783 2,930,602 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 13,963,222 $ 13,317,404

LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Management's Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Certain information in this release is presented as reviewed by the Company's management and includes information derived from the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated statements of income, non-GAAP financial measures and operational and performance metrics. For information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release.

Quarterly Results Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Change Q1 2024 Change Gross Profit ( 5 ) Advisory $ 1,689,245 $ 1,595,834 6 % $ 1,199,811 41 % Trailing commissions 437,719 439,668 - % 361,211 21 % Sales-based commissions 610,038 525,795 16 % 385,235 58 % Advisory fees and commissions 2,737,002 2,561,297 7 % 1,946,257 41 % Production-based payout(6) (2,374,368 ) (2,248,674 ) 6 % (1,686,332 ) 41 % Advisory fees and commissions, net of payout 362,634 312,623 16 % 259,925 40 % Client cash(7) 408,224 397,001 3 % 373,408 9 % Other asset-based(8) 303,210 290,962 4 % 248,339 22 % Service and fee 145,199 139,119 4 % 132,172 10 % Transaction 67,864 61,535 10 % 57,258 19 % Interest income, net(9) 27,637 28,481 (3 %) 22,482 23 % Other revenue(10) 2,023 32,705 (94 %) 3,382 (40 %) Total net advisory fees and commissions and attachment revenue 1,316,791 1,262,426 4 % 1,096,966 20 % Brokerage, clearing and exchange expense (44,138 ) (34,789 ) 27 % (30,532 ) 45 % Gross Profit ( 5 ) 1,272,653 1,227,637 4 % 1,066,434 19 % G&A Expense Core G&A(11) 413,069 421,894 (2 %) 363,513 14 % Regulatory charges 6,887 7,335 (6 %) 7,469 (8 %) Promotional (ongoing)(12)(13) 151,932 173,191 (12 %) 132,311 15 % Acquisition costs excluding interest(13) 43,407 37,261 16 % 9,524 n/m Employee share-based compensation 18,366 26,067 (30 %) 22,633 (19 %) Total G&A 633,661 665,748 (5 %) 535,450 18 % Loss on extinguishment of debt - 3,983 (100 %) - - % EBITDA ( 14 ) 638,992 557,906 15 % 530,984 20 % Depreciation and amortization 92,356 92,032 - % 67,158 38 % Amortization of other intangibles 43,521 42,614 2 % 29,552 47 % Interest expense on borrowings(15) 80,725 81,979 (2 %) 60,082 34 % Acquisition costs - interest(13) 5,137 - 100 % - 100 % INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 417,253 341,281 22 % 374,192 12 % PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 98,680 70,532 40 % 85,428 16 % NET INCOME $ 318,573 $ 270,749 18 % $ 288,764 10 % Earnings per share, diluted $ 4.24 $ 3.59 18 % $ 3.83 11 % Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 75,112 75,337 - % 75,463 - % Adjusted EBITDA(14) $ 682,399 $ 584,783 17 % $ 540,508 26 % Adjusted pre-tax income(16) $ 509,318 $ 410,772 24 % $ 413,268 23 % Adjusted EPS(17) $ 5.15 $ 4.25 21 % $ 4.21 22 %





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Operating Metrics

(Dollars in billions, except where noted)

(Unaudited) Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Change Q1 2024 Change Market Drivers S&P 500 Index (end of period) 5,612 5,882 (5%) 5,254 7% Russell 2000 Index (end of period) 2,012 2,230 (10%) 2,125 (5%) Fed Funds daily effective rate (average bps) 433 466 (33bps) 533 (100bps) Advisory and Brokerage Assets ( 18 ) Advisory assets $ 977.4 $ 957.0 2% $ 793.0 23% Brokerage assets 817.5 783.7 4% 647.9 26% Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets $ 1,794.9 $ 1,740.7 3% $ 1,440.9 25% Advisory as a % of Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets 54.5 % 55.0 % (50bps) 55.0 % (50bps) Assets by Platform Corporate advisory assets(19) $ 699.1 $ 678.3 3% $ 537.6 30% Independent RIA advisory assets(19) 278.3 278.7 -% 255.4 9% Brokerage assets 817.5 783.7 4% 647.9 26% Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets $ 1,794.9 $ 1,740.7 3% $ 1,440.9 25% Centrally Managed Assets Centrally managed assets(20) $ 164.4 $ 160.0 3% $ 121.7 35% Centrally Managed as a % of Total Advisory Assets 16.8 % 16.7 % 10bps 15.3 % 150bps





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Operating Metrics

(Dollars in billions, except where noted)

(Unaudited) Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Change Q1 2024 Change Organic Net New Assets (NNA) ( 21 ) Organic net new advisory assets $ 35.7 $ 49.3 n/m $ 16.2 n/m Organic net new brokerage assets 35.2 18.8 n/m 0.5 n/m Total Organic Net New Assets $ 70.9 $ 68.0 n/m $ 16.7 n/m Acquired Net New Assets ( 21 ) Acquired net new advisory assets $ 1.9 $ 21.8 n/m $ - n/m Acquired net new brokerage assets 6.0 67.5 n/m - n/m Total Acquired Net New Assets $ 7.9 $ 89.3 n/m $ - n/m Total Net New Assets ( 21 ) Net new advisory assets $ 37.6 $ 71.1 n/m $ 16.2 n/m Net new brokerage assets 41.2 86.2 n/m 0.5 n/m Total Net New Assets $ 78.8 $ 157.3 n/m $ 16.7 n/m Net brokerage to advisory conversions(22) $ 5.9 $ 4.8 n/m $ 3.6 n/m Organic advisory NNA annualized growth(23) 14.9 % 22.1 % n/m 8.8 % n/m Total organic NNA annualized growth(23) 16.3 % 17.1 % n/m 4.9 % n/m Net New Advisory Assets ( 21 ) Corporate RIA net new advisory assets $ 31.7 $ 64.5 n/m $ 13.9 n/m Independent RIA net new advisory assets 5.9 6.6 n/m 2.3 n/m Total Net New Advisory Assets $ 37.6 $ 71.1 n/m $ 16.2 n/m Centrally managed net new advisory assets(21) $ 6.5 $ 24.9 n/m $ 3.6 n/m Net buy (sell) activity(24) $ 42.0 $ 38.3 n/m $ 37.8 n/m

Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Client Cash Data

(Dollars in thousands, except where noted)

(Unaudited) Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Change Q1 2024 Change Client Cash Balances (in billions) ( 25 ) Insured cash account sweep $ 36.1 $ 38.3 (6%) $ 32.6 11% Deposit cash account sweep 10.7 10.7 -% 9.2 16% Total Bank Sweep 46.8 49.0 (4%) 41.8 12% Money market sweep 4.3 4.3 -% 2.4 79% Total Client Cash Sweep Held by Third Parties 51.1 53.3 (4%) 44.2 16% Client cash account (CCA) 1.9 1.8 6% 2.1 (10%) Total Client Cash Balances $ 53.1 $ 55.1 (4%) $ 46.3 15% Client Cash Balances as a % of Total Assets 3.0 % 3.2 % (20bps) 3.2 % (20bps)

Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 March 31, 2024 Interest-Earnings Assets Average Balance

(in billions) Revenue Net Yield (bps) ( 26 ) Average Balance

(in billions) Revenue Net Yield (bps) ( 26 ) Average Balance

(in billions) Revenue Net Yield (bps) ( 26 ) Insured cash account sweep $ 36.0 $ 299,618 337 $ 34.8 $ 292,661 335 $ 33.2 $ 266,792 323 Deposit cash account sweep 10.2 89,728 356 9.8 83,879 340 8.9 83,978 378 Total Bank Sweep 46.2 389,346 341 44.6 376,540 336 42.1 350,770 335 Money market sweep 4.1 2,685 26 3.3 2,277 28 2.3 1,612 28 Total Client Cash Held By Third Parties 50.4 392,031 316 47.9 378,817 315 44.4 352,382 319 Client cash account (CCA) 1.8 16,193 368 1.8 18,184 407 1.8 21,026 467 Total Client Cash 52.2 408,224 317 49.7 397,001 318 46.2 373,408 325 Margin receivables 0.6 11,444 789 0.6 11,506 829 0.5 10,249 890 Other interest revenue 1.3 16,193 512 1.3 16,975 524 0.9 12,233 535 Total Client Cash and Interest Income, Net $ 54.0 $ 435,861 327 $ 51.6 $ 425,482 329 $ 47.6 $ 395,890 334

Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Monthly Metrics

(Dollars in billions, except where noted)

(Unaudited) March 2025 February 2025 Change January 2025 December 2024 Advisory and Brokerage Assets ( 18 ) Advisory assets $ 977.4 $ 995.0 (2%) $ 992.4 $ 957.0 Brokerage assets 817.5 828.2 (1%) 819.4 783.7 Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets $ 1,794.9 $ 1,823.1 (2%) $ 1,811.8 $ 1,740.7 Organic Net New Assets (NNA) ( 21 ) Organic net new advisory assets $ 12.7 $ 9.6 n/m $ 13.4 $ 12.5 Organic net new brokerage assets 0.5 14.1 n/m 20.5 12.9 Total Organic Net New Assets $ 13.1 $ 23.8 n/m $ 34.0 $ 25.5 Acquired Net New Assets ( 21 ) Acquired net new advisory assets $ 1.8 $ - n/m $ 0.1 $ - Acquired net new brokerage assets 5.3 0.7 n/m - $ 0.2 Total Acquired Net New Assets $ 7.1 $ 0.7 n/m $ 0.1 $ 0.3 Total Net New Assets ( 21 ) Net new advisory assets $ 14.5 $ 9.6 n/m $ 13.5 $ 12.6 Net new brokerage assets 5.8 14.8 n/m 20.6 13.2 Total Net New Assets $ 20.2 $ 24.5 n/m $ 34.1 $ 25.8 Net brokerage to advisory conversions(22) $ 1.9 $ 1.9 n/m $ 2.1 $ 2.0 Client Cash Balances ( 25 ) Insured cash account sweep $ 36.1 $ 35.6 1% $ 36.2 $ 38.3 Deposit cash account sweep 10.7 10.2 5% 10.0 10.7 Total Bank Sweep 46.8 45.8 2% 46.3 49.0 Money market sweep 4.3 4.0 8% 4.1 4.3 Total Client Cash Sweep Held by Third Parties 51.1 49.8 3% 50.4 53.3 Client cash account (CCA) 1.9 1.5 27% 1.8 1.8 Total Client Cash Balances $ 53.1 $ 51.3 4% $ 52.2 $ 55.1 Net buy (sell) activity(24) $ 13.2 $ 14.3 n/m $ 14.5 $ 13.5 Market Drivers S&P 500 Index (end of period) 5,612 5,955 (6%) 6,041 5,882 Russell 2000 Index (end of period) 2,012 2,163 (7%) 2,288 2,230 Fed Funds effective rate (average bps) 433 433 -bps 433 448

Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Financial Measures

(Dollars in thousands, except where noted)

(Unaudited) Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Change Q1 2024 Change Commission Revenue by Product Annuities $ 615,594 $ 561,918 10% $ 436,473 41% Mutual funds 233,895 232,529 1% 186,540 25% Fixed income 61,553 59,332 4% 48,641 27% Equities 49,074 45,829 7% 35,451 38% Other 87,641 65,855 33% 39,341 123% Total commission revenue $ 1,047,757 $ 965,463 9% $ 746,446 40% Commission Revenue by Sales-based and Trailing Sales-based commissions Annuities $ 365,767 $ 314,591 16% $ 229,077 60% Mutual funds 55,607 52,908 5% 43,496 28% Fixed income 61,553 59,332 4% 48,641 27% Equities 49,074 45,829 7% 35,451 38% Other 78,037 53,135 47% 28,570 173% Total sales-based commissions $ 610,038 $ 525,795 16% $ 385,235 58% Trailing commissions Annuities $ 249,827 $ 247,327 1% $ 207,396 20% Mutual funds 178,288 179,621 (1%) 143,044 25% Other 9,604 12,720 (24%) 10,771 (11%) Total trailing commissions $ 437,719 $ 439,668 -% $ 361,211 21% Total commission revenue $ 1,047,757 $ 965,463 9% $ 746,446 40% Payout Rate ( 6 ) 86.75 % 87.79 % (104bps) 86.64 % 11bps





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Capital Management Measures

(Dollars in thousands, except where noted)

(Unaudited) Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Cash and equivalents $ 1,229,181 $ 967,079 Cash at regulated subsidiaries (1,085,459 ) (884,779 ) Excess cash at regulated subsidiaries per the Credit Agreement 476,908 397,138 Corporate Cash ( 2 ) $ 620,630 $ 479,438 Corporate Cash ( 2 ) Cash at LPL Holdings, Inc. $ 104,080 $ 39,782 Excess cash at regulated subsidiaries per the Credit Agreement 476,908 397,138 Cash at non-regulated subsidiaries 39,642 42,518 Corporate Cash $ 620,630 $ 479,438 Leverage Ratio Total debt $ 5,720,000 $ 5,517,000 Total corporate cash 620,630 479,438 Credit Agreement Net Debt $ 5,099,370 $ 5,037,562 Credit Agreement EBITDA (trailing twelve months)(27) $ 2,797,285 $ 2,665,033 Leverage Ratio 1.82x 1.89x





March 31, 2025 Total Debt Balance Current Applicable

Margin Interest Rate Maturity Revolving Credit Facility(a) $ - ABR+37.5 bps / SOFR+147.5 bps 5.794 % 5/20/2029 Broker-Dealer Revolving Credit Facility - SOFR+135 bps 5.760 % 5/19/2025 Senior Unsecured Term Loan A 1,020,000 SOFR+147.5 bps(b) 5.798 % 12/5/2026 Senior Unsecured Notes 500,000 5.700% Fixed 5.700 % 5/20/2027 Senior Unsecured Notes 400,000 4.625% Fixed 4.625 % 11/15/2027 Senior Unsecured Notes 750,000 6.750% Fixed 6.750 % 11/17/2028 Senior Unsecured Notes 900,000 4.000% Fixed 4.000 % 3/15/2029 Senior Unsecured Notes 750,000 5.200% Fixed 5.200 % 3/15/2030 Senior Unsecured Notes 400,000 4.375% Fixed 4.375 % 5/15/2031 Senior Unsecured Notes 500,000 6.000% Fixed 6.000 % 5/20/2034 Senior Unsecured Notes 500,000 5.650% Fixed 5.650 % 3/15/2035 Total / Weighted Average $ 5,720,000 5.376 %

(a) Unsecured borrowing capacity of $2.25 billion at LPL Holdings, Inc.

(b) The SOFR rate option is a one-month SOFR rate and subject to an interest rate floor of 0 bps.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Key Business and Financial Metrics

(Dollars in thousands, except where noted)

(Unaudited) Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Change Q1 2024 Change Business Metrics Advisors 29,493 28,888 2% 22,884 29% Net new advisors 605 5,202 (88%) 224 170% Annualized advisory fees and commissions per advisor(28) $ 375 $ 390 (4%) $ 342 10% Average total assets per advisor ($ in millions)(29) $ 60.9 $ 60.3 1% $ 63.0 (3%) Transition assistance loan amortization ($ in millions)(30) $ 81.8 $ 76.3 7% $ 58.3 40% Total client accounts (in millions) 10.4 10.0 4% 8.4 24% Recruited AUM ($ in billions) 38.6 78.7 (51%) 20.2 91% Employees(31) 9,118 9,051 1% 8,252 10% AUM retention rate (quarterly annualized)(32) 98.2 % 97.3 % 90bps 97.4 % 80bps Capital Management Capital expenditures ($ in millions)(33) $ 119.5 $ 165.5 (28%) $ 121.0 (1%) Acquisitions, net ($ in millions)(34) $ 95.1 $ 847.9 (89%) $ 10.2 n/m Share repurchases ($ in millions) $ 100.0 $ 100.0 -% $ 70.0 43% Dividends ($ in millions) 22.4 22.5 -% 22.4 -% Total Capital Returned ($ in millions) $ 122.4 $ 122.5 -% $ 92.4 32%

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management believes that presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures by excluding or including certain items can be helpful to investors and analysts who may wish to use this information to analyze the Company's current performance, prospects and valuation. Management uses this non-GAAP information internally to evaluate operating performance and in formulating the budget for future periods. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures and metrics discussed below are appropriate for evaluating the performance of the Company.

Adjusted EPS and Adjusted net income

Adjusted EPS is defined as adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure defined as net income plus the after-tax impact of amortization of other intangibles, acquisition costs, losses on extinguishment of debt, and amounts related to the departure of the Company's former Chief Executive Officer, divided by the weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding for the applicable period. The Company presents adjusted net income and adjusted EPS because management believes that these metrics can provide investors with useful insight into the Company's core operating performance by excluding non-cash items, acquisition costs, and certain other charges that management does not believe impact the Company's ongoing operations. Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are not measures of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net income, earnings per diluted share or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of net income and earnings per diluted share to adjusted net income and adjusted EPS, please see the endnote disclosures in this release.

Gross profit

Gross profit is calculated as total revenue less advisory and commission expense; brokerage, clearing and exchange expense; and market fluctuations on employee deferred compensation. All other expense categories, including depreciation and amortization of property and equipment and amortization of other intangibles, are considered general and administrative in nature. Because the Company's gross profit amounts do not include any depreciation and amortization expense, the Company considers gross profit to be a non-GAAP financial measure that may not be comparable to similar measures used by others in its industry. Management believes that gross profit can provide investors with useful insight into the Company's core operating performance before indirect costs that are general and administrative in nature. For a calculation of gross profit, please see the endnote disclosures in this release.

Core G&A

Core G&A consists of total expense less the following expenses: advisory and commission; depreciation and amortization; interest expense on borrowings; brokerage, clearing and exchange; amortization of other intangibles; market fluctuations on employee deferred compensation; losses on extinguishment of debt; promotional (ongoing); employee share-based compensation; regulatory charges; and acquisition costs. Management presents core G&A because it believes core G&A reflects the corporate expense categories over which management can generally exercise a measure of control, compared with expense items over which management either cannot exercise control, such as advisory and commission, or which management views as promotional expense necessary to support advisor growth and retention, including conferences and transition assistance. Core G&A is not a measure of the Company's total expense as calculated in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of the Company's total expense to core G&A, please see the endnote disclosures in this release. The Company does not provide an outlook for its total expense because it contains expense components, such as advisory and commission, that are market-driven and over which the Company cannot exercise control. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the Company's outlook for total expense to an outlook for core G&A cannot be made available without unreasonable effort.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA is defined as net income plus interest expense on borrowings, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and amortization of other intangibles. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, plus acquisition costs, amounts related to the departure of the Company's former Chief Executive Officer, and losses on extinguishment of debt. The Company presents EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA because management believes that they can be useful financial metrics in understanding the Company's earnings from operations. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are not measures of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, please see the endnote disclosures in this release.

Adjusted pre-tax income

Adjusted pre-tax income is defined as income before provision for income taxes plus amortization of other intangibles, acquisition costs, amounts related to the departure of the Company's former Chief Executive Officer, and losses on extinguishment of debt. The Company presents adjusted pre-tax income because management believes that it can provide investors with useful insight into the Company's core operating performance by excluding non-cash items, acquisition costs, and certain other charges that management does not believe impact the Company's ongoing operations. Adjusted pre-tax income is not a measure of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to income before provision for income taxes or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of income before provision for income taxes to adjusted pre-tax income, please see the endnote disclosures in this release.

Credit Agreement EBITDA

Credit Agreement EBITDA is defined in, and calculated by management in accordance with, the Company's amended and restated credit agreement (“Credit Agreement”) as“Consolidated EBITDA,” which is Consolidated Net Income (as defined in the Credit Agreement) plus interest expense on borrowings, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and amortization of other intangibles, and is further adjusted to exclude certain non-cash charges and other adjustments, and to include future expected cost savings, operating expense reductions or other synergies from certain transactions. The Company presents Credit Agreement EBITDA because management believes that it can be a useful financial metric in understanding the Company's debt capacity and covenant compliance under its Credit Agreement. Credit Agreement EBITDA is not a measure of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of net income to Credit Agreement EBITDA, please see the endnote disclosures in this release.

Endnote Disclosures

(1) Represents the estimated total advisory and brokerage assets expected to transition to the Company's primary broker-dealer subsidiary, LPL Financial, in connection with advisors who transferred their licenses to LPL Financial during the period. The estimate is based on prior business reported by the advisors, which has not been independently and fully verified by LPL Financial. The actual transition of assets to LPL Financial generally occurs over several quarters and the actual amount transitioned may vary from the estimate. (2) Corporate cash, a component of cash and equivalents, is the sum of cash and equivalents from the following: (1) cash and equivalents held at LPL Holdings, Inc., (2) cash and equivalents held at regulated subsidiaries as defined by the Company's Credit Agreement, which include LPL Financial, LPL Enterprise, LLC, The Private Trust Company, N.A. and certain of Atria's introducing broker-dealer subsidiaries, in excess of the capital requirements of the Company's Credit Agreement and (3) cash and equivalents held at non-regulated subsidiaries. (3) Compliance with the Leverage Ratio is only required under the Company's revolving credit facility. (4) The Company was named a Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2024 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report); No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S. (based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine 1996-2022); and, among third-party providers of brokerage services to banks and credit unions, No. 1 in AUM Growth from Financial Institutions; No. 1 in Market Share of AUM from Financial Institutions; No. 1 in Market Share of Revenue from Financial Institutions; No. 1 on Financial Institution Market Share; No. 1 on Share of Advisors (2021-2022 Kehrer Bielan Research and Consulting Annual TPM Report). Fortune 500 as of June 2021. (5) Gross profit is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see a description of gross profit under the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this release for additional information. Below is a calculation of gross profit for the periods presented (in thousands):





Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q1 2024 Total revenue(a) $ 3,670,007 $ 3,512,351 $ 2,832,593 Advisory and commission expense 2,353,925 2,250,427 1,733,487 Brokerage, clearing and exchange expense 44,138 34,789 30,532 Employee deferred compensation (709 ) (502 ) 2,140 Gross profit (a) $ 1,272,653 $ 1,227,637 $ 1,066,434





(a) The departure of the Company's former Chief Executive Officer resulted in other income of $26.4 million during the three months ended December 31, 2024 related to the clawback of share-based compensation awards.





(6) Production-based payout is a financial measure calculated as advisory and commission expense plus (less) advisor deferred compensation. The payout rate is calculated by dividing the production-based payout by total advisory and commission revenue. Below is a reconciliation of the Company's advisory and commission expense to the production-based payout and a calculation of the payout rate for the periods presented (in thousands, except payout rate):





Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q1 2024 Advisory and commission expense $ 2,353,925 $ 2,250,427 $ 1,733,487 Plus (Less): Advisor deferred compensation 20,443 (1,753 ) (47,155 ) Production-based payout $ 2,374,368 $ 2,248,674 $ 1,686,332 Advisory and commission revenue $ 2,737,002 $ 2,561,297 $ 1,946,257 Payout rate 86.75 % 87.79 % 86.64 %





(7) Below is a reconciliation of client cash revenue per Management's Statements of Operations to client cash revenue, a component of asset-based revenue, on the Company's condensed consolidated statements of income for the periods presented (in thousands):

Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q1 2024 Client cash on Management's Statement of Operations $ 408,224 $ 397,001 $ 373,408 Interest income on CCA balances segregated under federal or other regulations(9) (16,193 ) (18,185 ) (21,026 ) Client cash on Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income $ 392,031 $ 378,816 $ 352,382





(8) Consists of revenue from the Company's sponsorship programs with financial product manufacturers, omnibus processing and networking services but does not include fees from client cash programs. (9) Below is a reconciliation of interest income, net per Management's Statements of Operations to interest income, net on the Company's condensed consolidated statements of income for the periods presented (in thousands):





Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q1 2024 Interest income, net on Management's Statement of Operations $ 27,637 $ 28,481 $ 22,482 Interest income on CCA balances segregated under federal or other regulations(7) 16,193 18,185 21,026 Interest income on deferred compensation 21 14 17 Interest income, net on Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income $ 43,851 $ 46,680 $ 43,525





(10) Below is a reconciliation of other revenue per Management's Statements of Operations to other revenue on the Company's condensed consolidated statements of income for the periods presented (in thousands):

Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q1 2024 Other revenue on Management's Statement of Operations(a) $ 2,023 $ 32,705 $ 3.382 Interest income on deferred compensation (21 ) (14 ) (17 ) Deferred compensation (21,152 ) 1,251 49,295 Other revenue on Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income $ (19,150 ) $ 33,942 $ 52,660





(a) The departure of the Company's former Chief Executive Officer resulted in other income of $26.4 million during the three months ended December 31, 2024 related to the clawback of share-based compensation awards.





(11) Core G&A is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see a description of core G&A under the“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this release for additional information. Below is a reconciliation of the Company's total expense to core G&A for the periods presented (in thousands):





Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q1 2024 Core G&A Reconciliation Total expense $ 3,252,754 $ 3,171,070 $ 2,458,401 Advisory and commission (2,353,925 ) (2,250,427 ) (1,733,487 ) Depreciation and amortization (92,356 ) (92,032 ) (67,158 ) Interest expense on borrowings(15) (85,862 ) (81,979 ) (60,082 ) Brokerage, clearing and exchange (44,138 ) (34,789 ) (30,532 ) Amortization of other intangibles (43,521 ) (42,614 ) (29,552 ) Employee deferred compensation 709 502 (2,140 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - (3,983 ) (- ) Total G&A 633,661 665,748 535,450 Promotional (ongoing)(12)(13) (151,932 ) (173,191 ) (132,311 ) Acquisition costs excluding interest(13) (43,407 ) (37,261 ) (9,524 ) Employee share-based compensation (18,366 ) (26,067 ) (22,633 ) Regulatory charges (6,887 ) (7,335 ) (7,469 ) Core G&A $ 413,069 $ 421,894 $ 363,513





(12) Promotional (ongoing) includes $14.8 million, $13.4 million and $8.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively, of support costs related to full-time employees that are classified within Compensation and benefits expense in the condensed consolidated statements of income and excludes costs that have been incurred as part of acquisitions that have been classified within acquisition costs. (13) Acquisition costs include the costs to setup, onboard and integrate acquired entities and other costs that were incurred as a result of the acquisitions. The below table summarizes the primary components of acquisition costs for the periods presented (in thousands):





Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q1 2024 Acquisition costs Fair value mark on contingent consideration(35) $ 6,594 $ 11,249 $ - Compensation and benefits 17,417 15,950 3,850 Professional services 6,145 7,357 3,246 Promotional(12) 8,538 2,235 2,268 Interest(15) 5,137 - - Other 4,713 470 160 Acquisition costs $ 48,544 $ 37,261 $ 9,524





(14) EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see a description of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA under the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this release for additional information. Below is a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented (in thousands):

Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q1 2024 EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Net income $ 318,573 $ 270,749 $ 288,764 Interest expense on borrowings(15) 85,862 81,979 60,082 Provision for income taxes 98,680 70,532 85,428 Depreciation and amortization 92,356 92,032 67,158 Amortization of other intangibles 43,521 42,614 29,552 EBITDA $ 638,992 $ 557,906 $ 530,984 Acquisition costs excluding interest(13) 43,407 37,261 9,524 Departure of former Chief Executive Officer(a) - (14,367 ) - Loss on extinguishment of debt - 3,983 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 682,399 $ 584,783 $ 540,508





(a) The departure of the Company's former Chief Executive Officer resulted in other income of $26.4 million during the three months ended December 31, 2024 related to the clawback of share-based compensation awards which was offset by share-based compensation expense of $12.0 million related to the modification of certain stock options that were retained as per the settlement agreement that the Company reached with the former Chief Executive Officer.





(15) Below is a reconciliation of interest expense on borrowings per Management's Statements of Operations to interest expense on borrowings on the Company's condensed consolidated statements of income for the periods presented (in thousands):

Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q1 2024 Interest expense on borrowings on Management's Statement of Operations $ 80,725 $ 81,979 $ 60,082 Cost of debt issuance related to Commonwealth acquisition(13) 5,137 - - Interest expense on borrowings on Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income $ 85,862 $ 81,979 $ 60,082





(16) Adjusted pre-tax income is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see a description of adjusted pre-tax income under the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this release for additional information. Below is a reconciliation of income before provision for income taxes to adjusted pre-tax income for the periods presented (in thousands):

Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q1 2024 Income before provision for income taxes $ 417,253 $ 341,281 $ 374,192 Amortization of other intangibles 43,521 42,614 29,552 Acquisition costs(13) 48,544 37,261 9,524 Departure of former Chief Executive Officer(a) - (14,367 ) - Loss on extinguishment of debt - 3,983 - Adjusted pre-tax income $ 509,318 $ 410,772 $ 413,268





(a) The departure of the Company's former Chief Executive Officer resulted in other income of $26.4 million during the three months ended December 31, 2024 related to the clawback of share-based compensation awards which was offset by share-based compensation expense of $12.0 million related to the modification of certain stock options that were retained as per the settlement agreement that the Company reached with the former Chief Executive Officer.





(17) Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see a description of adjusted net income and adjusted EPS under the“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this release for additional information. Below is a reconciliation of net income and earnings per diluted share to adjusted net income and adjusted EPS for the periods presented (in thousands, except per share data):

Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q1 2024 Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Net income / earnings per diluted share $ 318,573 $ 4.24 $ 270,749 $ 3.59 $ 288,764 $ 3.83 Amortization of other intangibles 43,521 0.58 42,614 0.57 29,552 0.39 Acquisition costs(13) 48,544 0.65 37,261 0.49 9,524 0.13 Departure of former Chief Executive Officer(a) - - (14,367 ) (0.19 ) - - Loss on extinguishment of debt - - 3,983 0.05 - - Tax benefit (23,937 ) (0.32 ) (19,978 ) (0.27 ) (10,340 ) (0.14 ) Adjusted net income / adjusted EPS $ 386,701 $ 5.15 $ 320,262 $ 4.25 $ 317,500 $ 4.21 Diluted share count 75,112 75,337 75,463 Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding.





(a) The departure of the Company's former Chief Executive Officer resulted in other income of $26.4 million during the three months ended December 31, 2024 related to the clawback of share-based compensation awards which was offset by share-based compensation expense of $12.0 million related to the modification of certain stock options that were retained as per the settlement agreement that the Company reached with the former Chief Executive Officer.





(18) Consists of total advisory and brokerage assets under custody at the Company's primary broker-dealer subsidiary, LPL Financial, as well as assets under custody of a third-party custodian related to Atria's seven introducing broker-dealer subsidiaries. (19) Assets on the Company's corporate advisory platform are serviced by investment advisor representatives of LPL Financial. Assets on the Company's independent RIA advisory platform are serviced by investment advisor representatives of separate registered investment advisor firms rather than representatives of LPL Financial. (20) Consists of advisory assets in LPL Financial's Model Wealth Portfolios, Optimum Market Portfolios, Personal Wealth Portfolios and Guided Wealth Portfolios platforms. (21) Consists of total client deposits into advisory or brokerage accounts less total client withdrawals from advisory or brokerage accounts, plus dividends, plus interest, minus advisory fees. The Company considers conversions from and to brokerage or advisory accounts as deposits and withdrawals, respectively. (22) Consists of existing custodied assets that converted from brokerage to advisory, less existing custodied assets that converted from advisory to brokerage. (23) Calculated as annualized current period organic net new assets divided by preceding period assets in their respective categories of advisory assets or total advisory and brokerage assets. (24) Represents the amount of securities purchased less the amount of securities sold in client accounts custodied with LPL Financial. (25) Client cash balances include CCA and exclude purchased money market funds. CCA balances include cash that clients have deposited with LPL Financial that is included in Client payables in the condensed consolidated balance sheets. The following table presents purchased money market funds for the periods presented (in billions):

Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q1 2024 Purchased money market funds $ 44.7 $ 41.0 $ 32.6





(26) Calculated by dividing revenue for the period by the average balance during the period. (27) EBITDA and Credit Agreement EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see a description of EBITDA and Credit Agreement EBITDA under the“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this release for additional information. Under the Credit Agreement, management calculates Credit Agreement EBITDA for a trailing twelve month period at the end of each fiscal quarter and in doing so may make further adjustments to prior quarters. Below are reconciliations of trailing twelve month net income to trailing twelve month EBITDA and Credit Agreement EBITDA for the periods presented (in thousands):

Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EBITDA and Credit Agreement EBITDA Reconciliations Net income $ 1,088,425 $ 1,058,616 Interest expense on borrowings 299,961 274,181 Provision for income taxes 347,528 334,276 Depreciation and amortization 333,725 308,527 Amortization of other intangibles 149,203 135,234 EBITDA $ 2,218,842 $ 2,110,834 Credit Agreement Adjustments: Acquisition costs and other(13)(36) $ 249,870 $ 223,614 Employee share-based compensation 84,690 88,957 M&A accretion(37) 237,160 235,048 Advisor share-based compensation 2,740 2,597 Loss on extinguishment of debt 3,983 3,983 Credit Agreement EBITDA $ 2,797,285 $ 2,665,033





(28) Calculated based on the average advisor count from the current period and prior periods. (29) Calculated based on the end of period total advisory and brokerage assets divided by end of period advisor count. (30) Represents amortization expense on forgivable loans for transition assistance to advisors and institutions. (31) During the first quarter of 2025, the Company updated its reporting of employees to include all full-time employees, including those reflected in Core G&A, promotional (ongoing) and advisory and commission expense. Prior period disclosures have been updated to reflect this change as applicable. (32) Reflects retention of total advisory and brokerage assets, calculated by deducting quarterly annualized attrition from total advisory and brokerage assets, divided by the prior quarter total advisory and brokerage assets. (33) Capital expenditures represent cash payments for property and equipment during the period. (34) Acquisitions, net represent cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired during the period. Acquisitions, net for the three months ended March 31, 2025 excludes $70.2 million related to The Investment Center, which was prefunded on October 1, 2024 in conjunction with the close of the Atria acquisition, as well as cash inflows associated with working capital and other post-closing adjustments. (35) Represents a fair value adjustment to our contingent consideration liabilities that is reflected in other expense in the condensed consolidated statements of income. (36) Acquisition costs and other primarily include acquisition costs related to Atria, costs incurred related to the integration of the strategic relationship with Prudential, a $26.4 million reduction related to the departure of the Company's former Chief Executive Officer and related clawback of share-based compensation awards, and an $18.0 million regulatory charge recognized during the three months ended September 30, 2024 reflecting the amount of a penalty proposed by the SEC as part of its civil investigation of the Company's compliance with certain elements of the Company's AML compliance program. (37) M&A accretion is an adjustment to reflect the annualized expected run rate EBITDA of an acquisition as permitted by the Credit Agreement for up to eight fiscal quarters following the close of such acquisition.