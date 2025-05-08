Superior Group Of Companies Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC) (the“Company”), today announced its first quarter 2025 results.

“We generated sales similar to last year's levels despite widespread client uncertainty that has become even more elevated since early April,” said Michael Benstock, Chief Executive Officer.“Given the widely noted challenging macro environment, we are leveraging our experience, abilities and resources to proactively reduce expenses without hampering our ability to ramp as conditions improve. Our balance sheet remains strong and affords us the ability to manage through the current economic headwinds. We also plan to continue actively repurchasing our shares which we consider a compelling value, and we are pleased that our Board has again approved our quarterly dividend. While the shorter-term view is unpredictable, we have successfully managed through similar conditions in the past and remain confident in our longer-term opportunities for market share gains and the creation of additional shareholder value.”

First Quarter Results

For the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, net sales were $137.1 million compared to first quarter 2024 net sales of $138.8 million. Pretax loss of ($0.9) million compares to pretax income of $4.6 million in the first quarter of 2024. Net loss of ($0.8) million or ($0.05) per diluted share compares to net income of $3.9 million or $0.24 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2024.

First Quarter 2025 Dividend

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, payable May 30, 2025 to shareholders of record as of May 19, 2025.

Share Repurchase Update

The Company repurchased approximately 294,000 shares for $3.8 million during the first quarter, which completed the $10 million repurchase plan approved in August 2024 and results in approximately $16.3 million remaining under its existing repurchase authorization at quarter end.

2025 Full-Year Outlook

Given the heightened macro uncertainty, the Company now expects revenues to be in the range of $550 million to $575 million as compared to its prior outlook range of $585 million to $595 million. Additionally, the Company is withdrawing its previously issued full-year 2025 outlook earnings per diluted share range of $0.75 to $0.82.

Webcast and Conference Call

The Company will host a webcast and conference call at 5:00 pm Eastern Time today. The live webcast and archived replay can be accessed in the investor relations section of the Company's website at . Interested individuals may also join the teleconference by dialing 1-844-861-5505 for U.S. dialers and 1-412-317-6586 for International dialers. The Canadian Toll-Free number is 1-866-605-3852. Please ask to be joined to the Superior Group of Companies call. A telephone replay of the teleconference will be available through May 15, 2025. To access the replay, dial 1-877-344-7529 in the United States or 1-412-317-0088 from international locations. Canadian dialers can access the replay at 855-669-9658. Please reference conference number 4465888 for replay access.

The Company's website at will also contain an updated investor presentation.

Disclosure Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release are“forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the safe harbors from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified by use of the words“may,”“will,”“should,”“could,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“believe,”“intend,”“project,”“potential,” or“plan” or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, without limitation: (1) projections of revenue, income, and other items relating to our financial position and results of operations, including short term and long term plans for cash, (2) statements of our plans, objectives, strategies, goals and intentions, (3) statements regarding the capabilities, capacities, market position and expected development of our business operations and (4) statements of expected industry and general economic trends.

Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that may materially adversely affect the anticipated results. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the impact of competition; the effect of existing and/or new or expanded tariffs, uncertainties related to supply disruptions, inflationary environment (including with respect to the cost of finished goods and raw materials and shipping costs), employment levels (including labor shortages), and general economic and political conditions in the areas of the world in which the Company operates or from which it sources its supplies or the areas of the United States of America (“U.S.” or“United States”) in which the Company's customers are located; changes in the healthcare, retail chain, food service, transportation and other industries where uniforms and service apparel are worn; our ability to identify suitable acquisition targets, discover liabilities associated with such businesses during the diligence process, successfully integrate any acquired businesses, or successfully manage our expanding operations; the price and availability of raw materials; attracting and retaining senior management and key personnel; the effect of the Company's previously disclosed material weakness in internal control over financial reporting; the Company may identify a material weakness in internal control in the future, which could result in us not preventing or detecting on a timely basis a material misstatement of the Company's financial statements and to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; and other factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in the“Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements made herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are only made as of the date of this press release and we disclaim any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):

Established in 1920, Superior Group of Companies is comprised of three attractive business segments each serving large, fragmented and growing addressable markets. Across Healthcare Apparel, Branded Products and Contact Centers, each segment enables businesses to create extraordinary brand engagement experiences for their customers and employees. SGC's commitment to service, quality, advanced technology, and omnichannel commerce provides unparalleled competitive advantages. We are committed to enhancing shareholder value by continuing to pursue a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions. For more information, visit .

Investor Relations Contact:

