Superior Group Of Companies Reports First Quarter 2025 Results
| SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except shares and per share data)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Net sales
|$
|137,097
|$
|138,842
|Costs and expenses:
|Cost of goods sold
|86,656
|83,525
|Selling and administrative expenses
|50,102
|48,938
|Interest expense, net
|1,245
|1,787
|138,003
|134,250
|(Loss) income before income tax (benefit) expense
|(906
|)
|4,592
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|(148
|)
|680
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(758
|)
|$
|3,912
|Net (loss) income per share:
|Basic
|$
|(0.05
|)
|$
|0.24
|Diluted
|$
|(0.05
|)
|$
|0.24
|Weighted average shares outstanding during the period:
|Basic
|15,599,655
|16,028,032
|Diluted
|15,599,655
|16,453,452
|Cash dividends per common share
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.14
| SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except shares and par value data)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|19,757
|$
|18,766
|Accounts receivable, net
|92,539
|95,092
|Inventories
|98,543
|96,675
|Contract assets
|50,759
|51,688
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|10,402
|10,831
|Total current assets
|272,000
|273,052
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|40,730
|41,879
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|14,667
|15,567
|Deferred tax asset
|13,833
|13,835
|Intangible assets, net
|50,207
|51,137
|Goodwill
|2,304
|2,304
|Other assets
|17,232
|17,360
|Total assets
|$
|410,973
|$
|415,134
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|48,809
|$
|50,942
|Other current liabilities
|38,481
|44,367
|Current portion of long-term debt
|5,625
|5,625
|Current portion of acquisition-related contingent liabilities
|940
|814
|Total current liabilities
|93,855
|101,748
|Long-term debt
|90,065
|80,410
|Long-term pension liability
|13,415
|13,315
|Long-term acquisition-related contingent liabilities
|1,096
|935
|Long-term operating lease liabilities
|9,666
|10,486
|Other long-term liabilities
|8,447
|9,384
|Total liabilities
|216,544
|216,278
|Shareholders' equity:
|Preferred stock, $.001 par value - authorized 300,000 shares (none issued)
|-
|-
|Common stock, $.001 par value - authorized 50,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 16,244,241 and 16,484,921 shares, respectively
|15
|16
|Additional paid-in capital
|83,930
|84,060
|Retained earnings
|114,825
|120,139
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax:
|(4,341
|)
|(5,359
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|194,429
|198,856
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|410,973
|$
|415,134
| SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(758
|)
|$
|3,912
|Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|3,204
|3,252
|Inventory write-downs
|441
|420
|Share-based compensation expense
|1,283
|1,015
|Change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent liabilities
|287
|152
|Change in fair value of written put options
|-
|392
|Other, net
|217
|144
|Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisition of a business:
|Accounts receivable
|2,607
|9,607
|Contract assets
|1,069
|(3,835
|)
|Inventories
|(2,191
|)
|5,010
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|749
|2,252
|Other assets
|113
|(864
|)
|Accounts payable and other current liabilities
|(8,362
|)
|(12,122
|)
|Long-term pension liability
|110
|108
|Other long-term liabilities
|(757
|)
|4
|Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
|(1,988
|)
|9,447
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Additions to property, plant and equipment
|(1,131
|)
|(675
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(1,131
|)
|(675
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Borrowings under revolving lines of credit
|19,000
|7,000
|Payments under revolving lines of credit
|(8,000
|)
|(10,000
|)
|Payments of term loan
|(1,406
|)
|(937
|)
|Payment of cash dividends
|(2,280
|)
|(2,330
|)
|Payment of acquisition-related contingent liabilities
|-
|(557
|)
|Proceeds received on exercise of stock options and shares withheld for taxes
|87
|449
|Common shares repurchased and retired
|(3,777
|)
|-
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|3,624
|(6,375
|)
|Effect of currency exchange rates on cash
|486
|(253
|)
|Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|991
|2,144
|Cash and cash equivalents balance, beginning of period
|18,766
|19,896
|Cash and cash equivalents balance, end of period
|$
|19,757
|$
|22,040
| SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except shares and per share data)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(758
|)
|$
|3,912
|Interest expense, net
|1,245
|1,787
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|(148
|)
|680
|Depreciation and amortization
|3,204
|3,252
|EBITDA(1)
|$
|3,543
|$
|9,631
|EBITDA margin(1)
|2.6
|%
|6.9
|%
(1) EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net income excluding interest expense, net, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization expense. EBITDA margin is defined as EBITDA divided by net sales. The Company believes EBITDA is an important measure of operating performance because it allows management, investors and others to evaluate and compare the Company's core operating results from period to period by removing (i) the impact of the Company's capital structure (interest expense from outstanding debt), (ii) tax consequences and (iii) asset base (depreciation and amortization). The Company uses EBITDA internally to monitor operating results and to evaluate the performance of its business. In addition, the compensation committee has used EBITDA in evaluating certain components of executive compensation, including performance-based annual incentive programs. EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure determined in accordance with GAAP. The items excluded to calculate EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing the Company's results of operations. The presentation of the Company's EBITDA may change from time to time, including as a result of changed business conditions, new accounting pronouncements or otherwise. If the presentation changes, the Company undertakes to disclose any change between periods and the reasons underlying that change. The Company's EBITDA may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of another company because other entities may not calculate EBITDA in the same manner.
| SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - REPORTABLE SEGMENTS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
|Branded Products
|Healthcare Apparel
|Contact Centers
|Intersegment Eliminations
|Other
|Total
|For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025:
|Net sales
|$
|86,474
|$
|27,263
|$
|24,225
|$
|(865
|)
|$
|-
|$
|137,097
|Cost of goods sold
|58,787
|17,130
|11,244
|(505
|)
|-
|86,656
|Gross margin
|27,687
|10,133
|12,981
|(360
|)
|-
|50,441
|Selling and administrative expenses
|23,420
|9,526
|10,921
|(360
|)
|6,595
|50,102
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,480
|912
|722
|-
|90
|3,204
|Segment EBITDA(1)
|$
|5,747
|$
|1,519
|$
|2,782
|$
|-
|$
|(6,505
|)
|$
|3,543
|Branded Products
|Healthcare Apparel
|Contact Centers
|Intersegment Eliminations
|Other
|Total
|For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024:
|Net sales
|$
|87,068
|$
|29,237
|$
|23,552
|$
|(1,015
|)
|$
|-
|$
|138,842
|Cost of goods sold
|55,327
|17,727
|10,908
|(437
|)
|-
|83,525
|Gross margin
|31,741
|11,510
|12,644
|(578
|)
|-
|55,317
|Selling and administrative expenses
|23,294
|9,812
|10,421
|(578
|)
|5,989
|48,938
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,500
|937
|723
|-
|92
|3,252
|Segment EBITDA(1)
|$
|9,947
|$
|2,635
|$
|2,946
|$
|-
|$
|(5,897
|)
|$
|9,631
(1) Segment EBITDA is our primary measure of segment profitability under U.S. GAAP ASC 280“Segment Reporting”. Amounts included in income before income tax expense and excluded from Segment EBITDA include: interest expense, net and depreciation and amortization expense. Total EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see reconciliation of Total EBITDA included in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures table above.
