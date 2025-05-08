Blackline Expands Agentic AI Capabilities To Accelerate Future-Ready Financial Operations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With trusted, user-controlled AI embedded across its platform, BlackLine empowers the Office of the CFO to streamline operations, unlock insights, and confidently move toward autonomous finance

LOS ANGELES, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackLine, Inc . (Nasdaq: BL) today announced the continued expansion of its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, including new agents, delivering on its vision to power future-ready financial operations. With AI now embedded across every major financial workflow-from record-to-report to invoice-to-cash -BlackLine enables Finance and Accounting (F&A) teams to reduce risk, accelerate decision-making, and gain real-time financial intelligence at scale.

Grounded in principles of accuracy, efficiency, and intelligence, BlackLine's AI innovations are designed to enhance, not replace, critical human decision-making while delivering measurable outcomes in speed, accuracy, and compliance.

“For more than 20 years, BlackLine has been the trusted innovation partner for the Office of the CFO,” said Owen Ryan, Co-CEO and Chairman of the Board at BlackLine.“Our differentiated AI approach helps customers accelerate time to value and make smarter decisions - without compromising data integrity. The Office of the CFO runs on trust, and trust begins with clean, reliable data. By ensuring data quality at the source, we empower CFOs to lead with speed, precision, and confidence.”

AI Designed for the Office of the CFO

BlackLine's expanded AI capabilities, including AI agents, are natively integrated into the BlackLine platform, delivering automation and intelligence across key processes in the record-to-report and invoice-to-cash cycles.

BlackLine customers are already realizing AI-driven value across every phase of their financial journey:



Accelerate Time to Value : AI agents transform raw financial data into executive-ready insights, instantly generating reports and highlighting key trends to drive strategic action.

Accomplish More with Less : Agentic AI reduces manual effort and drives high-value outcomes, such as automated financial statement commentary. Do What Humans Cannot Do : BlackLine AI is built to navigate today's complex financial ecosystems-delivering capabilities beyond human scale, including anomaly detection across massive volumes of journal entries.



AI-Powered Innovation Across the BlackLine Platform

BlackLine's AI and agentic experiences build on our proven automation and workflow foundation to address Finance & Accounting challenges across Record-to-Report and Invoice-to-Cash functions:



Blackline Platform

Document Description Summarizer: Automatically summarizes document contents to improve support and reduce compliance gaps.

Financial Close

Journals Risk Analyser: Detects anomalies in journal entries and highlights potential audit risks.

Consolidation & Financial Analytics:



Variance Automation & Footnote Generator: Creates first-draft explanations for fluctuations and reporting footnotes.

Summarization Agents: effortlessly summarize financial statements and turn raw financial data into actionable insights for F&A teams.

Intercompany

Intercompany Predictive Guidance: Prevents intercompany transaction failures before they reach the ledger.

Invoice-to-Cash AR Payment Forecasting: Utilizes machine learning to precisely forecast customer payment behavior for improved cash flow accuracy.



“Our vision is to bring autonomous finance to every company in the world,” said Jeremy Ung, BlackLine's Chief Technology Officer.“We've built agentic AI that goes beyond automation-empowering customers to anticipate, decide, and act faster. Data is the new currency, and trusted insights are everything. With transparency, control, and auditability at the core, our AI delivers intelligence at scale. We believe Forrester's recent recognition of our AR Intelligence in their Top AI Use Cases for AR Automation in 2025 report1 affirms the strength of our approach.”

What's Next: Upcoming Agentic AI Enhancements

BlackLine continues to invest in its portfolio of AI and agentic AI experiences that will become available in the coming months:



Matching Agents: Accelerates time-to-value, enhances accuracy and transparency in transaction matching by suggesting new, and improving existing, pass rules

Variance Anomaly Detection Agent : Automatically detects variances and outliers in real-time and suggests variance explanations

Remittance Processing: Extracts remittance data with no invoice template setup, enabling seamless cash application. Summarization & Translation Agents: Enhances AR efficiency with AI-generated summaries and multilingual translation.

