Allbirds Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
| Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(in thousands, except share, per share amounts, and percentages)
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Net revenue
|$
|32,114
|$
|39,327
|Cost of revenue
|17,714
|20,871
|Gross profit
|14,400
|18,456
|Operating expense:
|Selling, general, and administrative expense
|25,212
|39,706
|Marketing expense
|12,018
|7,760
|Restructuring expense
|–
|800
|Total operating expense
|37,230
|48,266
|Loss from operations
|(22,830
|)
|(29,810
|)
|Interest income
|293
|1,020
|Other income
|728
|1,698
|Loss before provision for income taxes
|(21,809
|)
|(27,092
|)
|Income tax provision
|(66
|)
|(239
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(21,875
|)
|$
|(27,331
|)
|Net loss per share data:
|Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted
|$
|(2.73
|)
|$
|(3.52
|)
|Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted
|8,020,013
|7,769,027
|Other comprehensive income (loss):
|Foreign currency translation gain (loss)
|690
|(1,213
|)
|Total comprehensive loss
|$
|(21,185
|)
|$
|(28,544
|)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
| 2025
| 2024
|Statements of Operations Data, as a Percentage of Net Revenue:
|Net revenue
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|Cost of revenue
|55.2
|%
|53.1
|%
|Gross profit
|44.8
|%
|46.9
|%
|Operating expense:
|Selling, general, and administrative expense
|78.5
|%
|101.0
|%
|Marketing expense
|37.4
|%
|19.7
|%
|Restructuring expense
|–
|%
|2.0
|%
|Total operating expense
|115.9
|%
|122.7
|%
|Loss from operations
|(71.1
|%)
|(75.8
|%)
|Interest income
|0.9
|%
|2.6
|%
|Other income
|2.3
|%
|4.3
|%
|Loss before provision for income taxes
|(67.9
|%)
|(68.9
|%)
|Income tax provision
|(0.2
|%)
|(0.6
|%)
|Net loss
|(68.1
|%)
|(69.5
|%)
|Other comprehensive income (loss):
|Foreign currency translation gain (loss)
|2.1
|%
|(3.1
|%)
|Total comprehensive loss
|(66.0
|%)
|(72.6
|%)
| Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share amounts)
(unaudited)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|39,056
|$
|66,732
|Accounts receivable
|5,085
|6,168
|Inventory
|42,873
|44,121
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|10,774
|13,536
|Total current assets
|97,788
|130,558
|Property and equipment-net
|16,576
|17,825
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|30,772
|38,082
|Other assets
|2,123
|2,414
|Total assets
|$
|147,259
|$
|188,879
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|5,557
|10,773
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|13,635
|18,821
|Current lease liabilities
|9,662
|10,879
|Deferred revenue
|1,587
|3,896
|Total current liabilities
|30,441
|44,369
|Noncurrent liabilities:
|Noncurrent lease liabilities
|33,967
|42,796
|Other long-term liabilities
|29
|29
|Total noncurrent liabilities
|33,996
|42,825
|Total liabilities
|$
|64,437
|$
|87,194
|Commitments and contingencies (Note 11)
|Stockholders' equity:
|Class A Common Stock, $0.0001 par value; 2,000,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 5,515,268 and 5,456,072 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively3
|1
|1
|Class B Common Stock, $0.0001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 2,542,365 and 2,542,365 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively3
|–
|–
|Additional paid-in capital
|594,204
|591,882
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(4,991
|)
|(5,681
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(506,392
|)
|(484,517
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|82,822
|101,685
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|147,259
|$
|188,879
3 Amounts have been adjusted to reflect the 1-for-20 reverse stock split that became effective on September 4, 2024.
| Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net loss
|$
|(21,875
|)
|$
|(27,331
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,903
|4,846
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|–
|8
|Stock-based compensation
|2,284
|3,344
|Inventory write-down
|670
|893
|Provision for bad debt
|–
|802
|Impairment of note receivable
|–
|404
|Gift card breakage
|(1,901
|)
|–
|Changes in assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|1,100
|1,630
|Inventory
|776
|(3,991
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|2,705
|(419
|)
|Operating lease right-of-use assets and current and noncurrent lease liabilities
|(2,754
|)
|(5,755
|)
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|(10,379
|)
|(333
|)
|Other long-term liabilities
|–
|–
|Deferred revenue
|(412
|)
|(299
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(27,883
|)
|(26,201
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(643
|)
|(1,122
|)
|Changes in security deposits
|44
|52
|Proceeds from sale of businesses
|385
|304
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(214
|)
|(766
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from the exercise of stock options
|7
|34
|Taxes withheld and paid on employee stock awards
|(4
|)
|(1
|)
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan
|–
|–
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|3
|33
|Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|420
|(814
|)
|Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|(27,674
|)
|(27,748
|)
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash-beginning of period
|67,584
|130,673
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash-end of period
|$
|39,910
|$
|102,925
|Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
|Cash paid for interest
|$
|25
|$
|48
|Cash paid for taxes
|$
|69
|$
|655
|Noncash investing and financing activities:
|Purchase of property and equipment included in accounts payable
|$
|48
|$
|53
|Stock-based compensation included in capitalized internal-use software
|$
|38
|$
|87
|Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|39,056
|$
|102,084
|Restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other current assets
|854
|841
|Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|$
|39,910
|$
|102,925
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(in thousands, except share, per share amounts, and percentages)
(unaudited)
The following tables present a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to its most comparable GAAP measure, net loss, and presentation of net loss margin and adjusted EBITDA margin for the periods indicated:
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Net loss
|$
|(21,875
|)
|$
|(27,331
|)
|Add (deduct):
|Stock-based compensation expense
|2,284
|3,344
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|1,902
|4,771
|Restructuring expense
|–
|800
|Other income
|(728
|)
|(1,698
|)
|Interest income
|(293
|)
|(1,020
|)
|Income tax provision
|66
|239
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(18,644
|)
|$
|(20,895
|)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Net revenue
|$
|32,114
|$
|39,327
|Net loss
|$
|(21,875
|)
|$
|(27,331
|)
|Net loss margin
|(68.1
|%)
|(69.5
|%)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(18,644
|)
|$
|(20,895
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|(58.1
|%)
|(53.1
|%)
| Net Revenue and Store Count by Primary Geographical Market
(in thousands, except for store count)
(unaudited)
|Net Revenue by Primary Geographical Market
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|United States
|$
|25,625
|$
|29,232
|International
|6,489
|10,095
|Total net revenue
|$
|32,114
|$
|39,327
|Store Count by Primary Geographical Market
|March 31, 2023
|June 30, 2024
|September 30, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|March 31, 2024
|June 30, 2024
|September 30, 2024
|December 31, 2024
|March 31, 2025
|United States4
|42
|44
|45
|45
|42
|32
|31
|30
|25
|International5
|17
|18
|15
|15
|15
|11
|3
|3
|3
|Total stores
|59
|62
|60
|60
|57
|43
|34
|33
|28
4 In the first quarter of 2024, we closed the operations of three stores in the U.S. In the second quarter of 2024, we closed the operations of ten stores in the U.S. In the third quarter of 2024, we closed the operations of one store in the U.S. In the fourth quarter of 2024, we closed the operations of one store in the U.S. In the first quarter of 2025, we closed the operations of five stores in the U.S.
5 In the third quarter of 2023, we transitioned the operations of three international stores to distributors. In the second quarter of 2024, we transitioned the operations of two stores in Japan and one store in New Zealand to unrelated third-party distributors and closed one store in Europe. In the third quarter of 2024, we transitioned the operations of six stores in China to an unrelated third-party distributor and closed two stores in Europe.
