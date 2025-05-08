FULL HOUSE RESORTS ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER RESULTS
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Revenues
|Casino
|$
|55,300
|$
|51,673
|Food and beverage
|10,061
|9,769
|Hotel
|3,842
|2,852
|Other operations, including contracted sports wagering
|5,855
|5,630
|75,058
|69,924
|Operating costs and expenses
|Casino
|22,885
|20,575
|Food and beverage
|10,319
|9,760
|Hotel
|2,363
|2,163
|Other operations
|846
|791
|Selling, general and administrative
|26,941
|24,935
|Project development costs
|141
|-
|Preopening costs
|-
|1,663
|Depreciation and amortization
|10,607
|10,625
|Loss on disposal of assets
|6
|18
|Impairment of assets held for sale at Stockman's
|212
|-
|74,320
|70,530
|Operating income (loss)
|738
|(606
|)
|Other expense
|Interest expense, net
|(10,297
|)
|(10,250
|)
|Loss before income taxes
|(9,559
|)
|(10,856
|)
|Income tax provision
|206
|416
|Net loss
|$
|(9,765
|)
|$
|(11,272
|)
|Basic loss per share
|$
|(0.27
|)
|$
|(0.33
|)
|Diluted loss per share
|$
|(0.27
|)
|$
|(0.33
|)
|Basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding
|35,831
|34,590
|Diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding
|35,831
|34,590
Full House Resorts, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
Segment Revenues, Adjusted Segment EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
(In thousands, Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Revenues
|Midwest & South
|$
|57,172
|$
|54,632
|West
|15,606
|13,032
|Contracted Sports Wagering
|2,280
|2,260
|$
|75,058
|$
|69,924
|Adjusted Segment EBITDA (1) and Adjusted EBITDA
|Midwest & South
|$
|13,107
|$
|12,682
|West
|(2,467
|)
|(133
|)
|Contracted Sports Wagering
|2,180
|1,935
|Adjusted Segment EBITDA
|12,820
|14,484
|Corporate
|(1,333
|)
|(2,075
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|11,487
|$
|12,409
__________
(1) The Company utilizes Adjusted Segment EBITDA as the measure of segment operating profitability in assessing performance and allocating resources at the reportable segment level.
Full House Resorts, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
Reconciliation of Net Loss and Operating Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA
(In thousands, Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Net loss
|$
|(9,765
|)
|$
|(11,272
|)
|Income tax provision
|206
|416
|Interest expense, net
|10,297
|10,250
|Operating income (loss)
|738
|(606
|)
|Project development costs
|141
|-
|Preopening costs
|-
|1,663
|Depreciation and amortization
|10,607
|10,625
|Loss on disposal of assets
|6
|18
|Impairment of assets held for sale at Stockman's
|212
|-
|Stock-based compensation, net
|(217
|)
|709
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|11,487
|$
|12,409
Full House Resorts, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) to Adjusted Segment EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
(In thousands, Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
|Impairment
|Adjusted
|of assets
|Segment
|Operating
|Depreciation
|Loss on
|held for
|Project
|EBITDA and
|Income
|and
|Disposal
|sale at
|Development
|Stock-Based
|Adjusted
|(Loss)
|Amortization
|of Assets
|Stockman's
|Costs
|Compensation, net
|EBITDA
|Reporting segments
|Midwest & South
|$
|6,892
|$
|6,209
|$
|6
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|13,107
|West
|(7,056
|)
|4,377
|-
|212
|-
|-
|(2,467
|)
| Contracted
Sports Wagering
|2,180
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2,180
|2,016
|10,586
|6
|212
|-
|-
|12,820
|Other operations
|Corporate
|(1,278
|)
|21
|-
|-
|141
|(217
|)
|(1,333
|)
|$
|738
|$
|10,607
|$
|6
|$
|212
|$
|141
|$
|(217
|)
|$
|11,487
|Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
|Adjusted
|Segment
|Operating
|Depreciation
|Loss on
|EBITDA and
|Income
|and
|Disposal
|Preopening
|Stock-Based
|Adjusted
|(Loss)
|Amortization
|of Assets
|Costs
|Compensation
|EBITDA
|Reporting segments
|Midwest & South
|$
|5,809
|$
|6,736
|$
|18
|$
|119
|$
|-
|$
|12,682
|West
|(5,536
|)
|3,859
|-
|1,544
|-
|(133
|)
|Contracted Sports Wagering
|1,935
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,935
|2,208
|10,595
|18
|1,663
|-
|14,484
|Other operations
|Corporate
|(2,814
|)
|30
|-
|-
|709
|(2,075
|)
|$
|(606
|)
|$
|10,625
|$
|18
|$
|1,663
|$
|709
|$
|12,409
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains statements by us and our officers that are“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as:“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“project,”“expect,”“future,”“should,”“will” and similar references to future periods. Some forward-looking statements in this press release include details regarding our growth projects, including our expected construction budgets, estimated commencement and completion dates, and expected amenities; our expected operational performance for our growth projects, including Chamonix and American Place; our expectations regarding the timing of the ramp-up of operations of Chamonix and American Place; our expectations regarding the operation and performance of our other properties and segments; our expectations regarding our ability to generate operating cash flow and to obtain debt financing on reasonable terms and conditions for the construction of the permanent American Place facility; our expectations regarding our ability to refinance our outstanding debt; our expectations regarding the effect of management changes and operational improvements at our properties; and our sports wagering contracts with third-party providers, including the expected revenues and expenses, as well as our expectations regarding the potential usage of our idle sports skins by us or others. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Such risks include, without limitation, our ability to repay our substantial indebtedness; our ability to finance the construction of the permanent American Place facility; our ability to refinance our outstanding debt; inflation, tariffs, immigration policies, and their potential impacts on labor costs and the price of food, construction, and other materials; the effects of potential disruptions in the supply chains for goods, such as food, lumber, and other materials; general macroeconomic conditions; our ability to effectively manage and control expenses; our ability to complete construction at American Place, on-time and on-budget; legal or regulatory restrictions, delays, or challenges for our construction projects, including American Place; construction risks, disputes and cost overruns; dependence on existing management; competition; uncertainties over the development and success of our expansion projects; the financial performance of our finished projects and renovations; effectiveness of expense and operating efficiencies; cyber events and their impacts to our operations; and regulatory and business conditions in the gaming industry (including the possible authorization or expansion of gaming in the states we operate or nearby states). Additional information concerning potential factors that could affect our financial condition and results of operations is included in the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors and Part II, Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently ended fiscal year and our other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or revise our forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.
About Full House Resorts, Inc.
We own, lease, develop and operate gaming facilities throughout the country. Our properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Chamonix Casino Hotel and Bronco Billy's Casino in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada. For further information, please visit .
Contact:
Lewis Fanger, Chief Financial Officer
Full House Resorts, Inc.
702-221-7800
Legal Disclaimer:
