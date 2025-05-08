Inmune Bio Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Results And Provides Business Update

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) (the“Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company targeting inflammation and immunology through the innate immune system, today announces its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and provides a business update.

Q1 2025 and Recent Corporate Highlights

DN-TNF Platform Highlights (XProTM):



Top-line results from the MINDFuL phase 2 trial in Alzheimer's expected in the second half of June. Presented baseline demographics and disease profiles of participants in the MINDFuL phase II study at the annual International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases and Related Neurologic Disorders.

CORDStromTM Platform:



Announced plans to submit a Biologics License Application (BLA) with the FDA seeking approval of CORDStrom for treatment of Recessive Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa (RDEB).

Received a favorable written opinion from The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), acting as the International Search Authority, on all claims in INmune Bio's international patent application PCT/US25/17028, titled“THERAPEUTIC COMPOSITIONS COMPRISING POOLED, CULTURE-EXPANDED HUMAN UMBILICAL CORD DERIVED MESENCHYMAL STROMAL CELLS.” Announced a partnership with Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult to scale up CORDStromTM manufacturing for commercial readiness.

INKmuneTM Platform:



Announced completion of the Phase I portion of the third and highest dose cohort of the trial allowing the opening of the Phase II high dose cohort.

Expanded INKmune Phase II trial to veterans with prostate cancer through the VA Health Care System.

Primary trial safety endpoint met. Completed manufacture of all doses of INKmune for the phase II cohorts.

Upcoming Events and Milestones:



Top-line data from the Phase 2 Alzheimer's trial is expected in the second half of June.

File a BLA for CORDStromTM in RDEB in early 2026.

Complete enrollment in the Phase II portion of INKmune in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer trial before year end. We expect to provide periodic updates on the immunologic and therapeutic response to INKmune as data becomes available. Initiation of Phase 2 trial of XProTM in patients with treatment-resistant depression once NIH funding is made available.

Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2025:



Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was approximately $9.7 million, compared to approximately $11.0 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Research and development expenses totaled approximately $7.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to approximately $8.7 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

General and administrative expenses were approximately $2.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to approximately $2.3 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

As of March 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $19.3 million. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Company raised gross proceeds of approximately $2.1 million from the sale of common stock. As of May 8, 2025, the Company had approximately 23.2 million common shares outstanding.

About XProTM

XProTM is a next-generation inhibitor of tumor necrosis factor (TNF) that is currently in clinical trial and acts differently than currently available TNF inhibitors in that it neutralizes soluble TNF (sTNF), without affecting trans-membrane TNF (tmTNF) or TNF receptors. XProTM could have potential substantial beneficial effects in patients with neurologic disease by decreasing neuroinflammation. For more information about the importance of targeting neuroinflammation in the brain to improve cognitive function and restore neuronal communication visit this section of the INmune Bio's website .

About CORDStromTM

CORDStromTM is a patent-pending cell medicine comprising aseptic, allogeneic, pooled human umbilical cord-derived mesenchymal stromal cells (hucMSCs) in suspension for injection or infusion. The CORDStromTM platform leverages, among other things, proprietary screening, pooling and expansion techniques to create off-the-shelf, allogeneic, pooled hucMSCs as medicines to treat complex inflammatory diseases. CORDStromTM products are designed to provide high-quality, off-the-shelf, batch-to-batch consistent, scalable, cGMP manufactured, potent cellular medicines that can be produced at low cost and with repeatable specification independent of donor characteristics. The CORDStromTM product platform shares many similarities, including reagents, equipment, and procedures, with the Company's INKmune® oncology product, enabling the Company to leverage economies of scale, experienced staff, and other resources to strategically manufacture both products in a rotational campaign with resource and environmental efficiencies.

Initially developed at the INKmune® manufacturing facilities utilizing UK academic grant funding, CORDStromTM is an MSC product platform that shows promise as a first systemic therapy for the treatment of RDEB and many other debilitating conditions. While the first generation CORDStromTM product is agnostic to disease indication, the platform enables creation of indication-specific products, which can be tuned for optimization of anti-inflammatory, immunomodulatory, wound healing, and other characteristics.

About INKmune®

INKmune® is a pharmaceutical-grade, replication-incompetent human tumor cell line which conjugates to resting NK cells and delivers multiple, essential priming signals to convert the cancer patient's resting NK cells into tumor killing memory-like NK cells (mlNK cells). INKmune® treatment converts the patient's own NK cells into mlNK cells. In patients, INKmune® primed tumor killing NK cells have persisted for more than 100 days. These cells function in the hypoxic TME because due to upregulated nutrient receptors and mitochondrial survival proteins.

INKmune® is a patient friendly drug treatment that does not require pre-medication, conditioning or additional cytokine therapy to be given to the patients. INKmune® is easily transported, stored and delivered to the patient by a simple intravenous infusion as an out-patient. INKmune® is tumor agnostic; it can be used to treat many types of NK-resistant tumors including leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma, lung, ovarian, breast and other solid tumors. INKmune® is treating patients in an open label Phase I/II trial in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in the US this year.

About INmune Bio Inc.

INmune Bio Inc. is a publicly traded (NASDAQ: INMB), clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments that target the innate immune system to fight disease. INmune Bio has three product platforms: the Dominant-Negative Tumor Necrosis Factor (DN-TNF) product platform utilizes dominant-negative technology to selectively neutralize soluble TNF, a key driver of innate immune dysfunction and a mechanistic driver of many diseases. DN-TNF product candidates are in clinical trials to determine if they can treat Mild Alzheimer's disease, Mild Cognitive Impairment and treatment-resistant depression (XProTM). The Natural Killer Cell Priming Platform includes INKmune® developed to prime a patient's NK cells to eliminate minimal residual disease in patients with cancer and is currently in trials in metastatic castration-resistance prostate cancer. The third program, CORDStromTM, is a proprietary pooled, allogeneic, human umbilical cord-derived mesenchymal Stromal/Stem cell (hucMSCs) platform that recently completed a blinded randomized trial in recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. INmune Bio's product platforms utilize a precision medicine approach for diseases driven by chronic inflammation and cancer. To learn more, please visit .

Forward Looking Statements

Clinical trials are in early stages and there is no assurance that any specific outcome will be achieved. Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations but are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. CORDstromTM, XPro1595 (XProTM), and INKmune®TM are still in clinical trials or preparing to start clinical trials and have not been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or any regulatory body and there cannot be any assurance that they will be approved by the FDA or any regulatory body or that any specific results will be achieved. The factors that could cause actual future results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's ability to produce more drug for clinical trials; the availability of substantial additional funding for the Company to continue its operations and to conduct research and development, clinical studies and future product commercialization; and, the Company's business, research, product development, regulatory approval, marketing and distribution plans and strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

