DTE Energy Board Of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend


2025-05-08 04:17:03
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company continues more than 100-year history of issuing cash dividend

Detroit, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NYSE: DTE) - The DTE Energy Board of Directors declared a $1.09 per share dividend on its common stock payable July 15, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business June 16, 2025.

About DTE Energy
DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.3 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers across Michigan. The DTE portfolio also includes energy businesses focused on custom energy solutions, renewable energy generation, and energy marketing and trading. DTE has continued to accelerate its carbon reduction goals to meet aggressive targets and is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy, emission reductions and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com , , and .
For more information, members of the media may contact :
Dan Miner, DTE Energy: CONTACT: Dan Miner DTE Energy 313.235.5555

