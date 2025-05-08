Nutritionist Linda Lin Hosts 'Food Is Medicine' - A Wellness Experience Blending Science, Nutrition & Sound Healing

Food Is Medicine - Linda Lin

A hands-on evening of education and healing, featuring a nutrition talk, wellness insights, and an immersive sound bath-led by holistic nutritionist Linda Lin.

- Linda LinSANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Certified nutritionist Linda Lin will host Food Is Medicine , an intimate nutrition talk and sound bath experience on Tuesday, May 13 from 7–9 PM at ARTime Barro in Santa Monica. Designed for those ready to stop chasing trends and start building true, sustainable wellness, the event offers a powerful blend of education, connection, and healing.Stop dieting and start thriving. Guests will discover how to support detoxification, optimize gut health, and fuel the body with nutrient-dense, functional foods-aligned with Linda's signature“3 H's” philosophy: eat to feel Hot, Happy, and Healthy. The evening will also explore the pros and cons of popular diets like carnivore, keto, vegan, intermittent fasting, calorie/macro counting, and paleo-why they work for some, and why they don't.“Our bodies are deeply interconnected-skin, gut, liver, energy, mood-so real healing happens when we address the whole system,” says Lin.“This night is about simplifying the noise and empowering people with real tools to feel amazing.”The event will close with a restorative sound bath led by Angela Wright , helping to regulate the nervous system and create space for integration.TICKET INCLUDES:- Nutrition talk and Q&A with Linda Lin- Sound bath experience with Angela Wright- Superfoods and functional beverages from: Seatopia, Organised, Redbloom Chili, Blue Stripes Cacao, and more- Curated wellness gift bag- Entry into a $500+ wellness giveawayFEATURED BRAND PARTNERS:Linda has partnered with some of the industry's most trusted brands-many of which she uses personally and professionally-including:Seatopia, Baja Gold Salt Co., Redbloom Chili, Quicksilver Scientific, Blue Stripes Cacao, Oxford Healthspan, Organised, and Kion.“These aren't just sponsors-they're an extension of my practice. Every brand involved reflects my deep commitment to quality, function, and long-term healing,” says Lin.EVENT DETAILS:Date: Tuesday, May 13, 2025Time: 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM PSTLocation: ARTime Barro, Santa Monica, CATickets: $95 – Limited capacityLink:ABOUT LINDA LINLinda Lin is a certified holistic nutritionist with advanced training in herbalism and green medicine. She studied holistic nutrition at Bauman College, herbalism at The Berkeley Herbal Center, and green medicine at The New York Open Center. Through her private practice and group offerings, Linda guides clients through healing protocols focused on gut health, detoxification, metabolic repair, and nervous system support. Her philosophy is simple: food is medicine, and you should eat to thrive-not just survive.To learn more follow Linda on Instagram @lindalin or visit her website .

