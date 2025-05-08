Citadel Credit Union Reports Strategic Growth And Community Commitment In 2024 Annual Report

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Marking a key inflection point, in 2024, Citadel solidified a new senior leadership team. Under the guidance of President and CEO Bill Brown, the organization made several pivotal appointments to drive forward its long-term growth strategy. Their expertise and fresh perspectives complement Citadel's existing leadership and are instrumental in rounding out the organization's executive team.

As of year-end 2024, Citadel's full senior leadership team includes:



Bill Brown, President & Chief Executive Officer

Chris Palumbo, Chief Risk Officer

Brian Berry, Chief Information Officer

Lucia "Lucy" Bellomia, Chief Retail Officer

Michael Desimone, Chief Lending Officer

Donald Scala, Chief Experience Officer

Philip Faris, Chief Marketing Officer

Sheri Perkins, Chief Wealth Management Officer

Mike Aileo, Chief Human Resources Officer

Anand Solanki, Chief Financial Officer Courtney Rowan, Chief Digital and Transformation Officer

As part of the strategic re-mapping of the organization, new roles were created and filled, such as Community Lending Officer, Chief Commercial Banking Officer, and Vice President of Philanthropy and Community Engagement, and a culture of accountability and cooperation was reaffirmed through leadership events and employee training resources. Together, this diverse and experienced group is driving Citadel's mission of building strength together and positioning the organization to meet the evolving needs of more than 260,000 members.

Citadel's people-first approach continues to cultivate a culture of excellence. In 2024, Citadel received numerous workplace honors that reflect its commitment to employee growth, inclusion, and engagement. These recognitions included:



Top Workplaces 2024 by The Philadelphia Inquirer

Forbes America's Best Credit Unions Philadelphia Business Journal's Best Places to Work

Citadel has also been certified as a Great Place to Work®, and in 2024 was named one of the Top Workplaces USA 2024, a national honor based solely on feedback from employees.

"At Citadel Credit Union, we know that banking is more than just numbers. It's about people, it's about relationships...it's also about the hopes and dreams of our members and helping them achieve their financial success," said President and CEO Bill Brown. "It's about our employees and the advice, counsel, care, and passion they bring to their roles to support our members. We've done a lot of work in 2024, but that doesn't mean we're stopping. There's a lot on the docket for 2025 to make Citadel your credit union."

Throughout 2024, Citadel continued to support nonprofit organizations and local causes through impactful partnerships. As emphasized in the report, the organization remains guided by a sense of purpose and responsibility to uplift its communities. These initiatives are woven into the fabric of Citadel's mission and exemplify its role as a trusted financial and community partner.

To further strengthen its governance and ensure member representation, Citadel welcomed four new leaders to its Board of Directors and Supervisory Committee in 2024. Jessica Schuler and Madhav Gopal were appointed to the Board of Directors, while Crystal Nguyen and Jennifer Frost joined the Supervisory Committee. These additions reflect Citadel's commitment to strong oversight and a forward-thinking approach to leadership.

Citadel's financial performance in 2024 underscored the trust its members place in the organization and its continued focus on stability and growth. As reported:



Assets grew to $6.16 billion, up from $5.81 billion in 2023

Deposits increased to $5.08 billion Net income totaled $32.6 million

Claudia Hellebush, Chairwoman of the Board, summarized the year: "2024 has proven to be a transformative year for Citadel in many ways. We're entering 2025 and beyond with a renewed vision for the future built upon the foundation of new leadership, a solid strategic plan, and an eye toward growth. I believe we truly are stronger together and we remain committed to the people and communities across Southeast Pennsylvania..."

To view the full 2024 Annual Report, visit: Citadel Credit Union 2024 Annual Report

About Citadel Credit Union

Citadel Credit Union is a not-for-profit, member-owned financial institution that provides banking, investments, and insurance services to more than 260,000 members. At $6 billion in assets, it is one of the Greater Philadelphia area's largest credit unions, proudly serving residents of Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lancaster, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties. Citadel is recognized as a Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group 2024 America's Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions, 2023 Fortune Recommends Best Credit Union, Forbes 2022 Best-in-State Credit Union, and a certified 2024 Great Place to Work. For more information, visit CitadelBanking .

SOURCE Citadel Credit Union