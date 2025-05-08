Council For A Secure America Releases 575-Day Israel-Hamas War Report

WASHINGTON, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council for a Secure America (CSA) today released the 22nd edition of its comprehensive Israel-Hamas War Report, marking 575 days since the October 7 massacre. The regularly updated and independently sourced report provides detailed analysis of the war, Israel's military and diplomatic response, and the broader regional implications, including proxy activity by Iran-backed groups.

Widely cited by Members of Congress, the media, and policy institutions nationwide, the CSA War Report continues to serve as a trusted resource for federal and state officials, synagogues, academic institutions, and advocacy organizations.

"This report is part of CSA's ongoing commitment to providing timely, accurate, and accessible information about one of the most consequential conflicts of our time," said Jennifer Sutton, Executive Director of the Council for a Secure America. "With Iranian proxy activity intensifying across the region, including hostilities by the Houthis in the Red Sea, understanding the geopolitical landscape has never been more critical."

The latest edition highlights recent developments, including the expansion of U.S. and allied sanctions targeting Iran, Hezbollah, and the Houthis; intensified Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) operations in Gaza; and continued hostilities in the Red Sea and northern Israel. The report also covers the current status of hostage negotiations, with particular attention to American and Israeli captives still held in Gaza.

"As the world watches negotiations unfold around the release of remaining hostages, including a U.S.-Israeli dual citizen, we stand in unwavering solidarity with the victims and their families," Sutton added. "We remain resolute in our mission to inform, educate, and support policymakers and communities across the country as events in the region continue to unfold."

The CSA War Report compiles content from over 100 reputable media outlets and think tanks. It includes hyperlinks and citations throughout, ensuring transparency and ease of use. All information is open source and may be freely shared or cross-posted.

Read the full CSA Israel-Hamas War Report HERE .

The Council for a Secure America is a non-partisan, non-profit, 501(c)3 organization focused on educating on the critical importance of the U.S.-Israel relationship, energy security, and the role that the Abraham Accords play in bolstering America's national security. CSA regularly conducts briefings, educational symposia, and research on the benefits of energy security and the reasons it is in the United States' best interest to maintain a strong alliance with Israel. Since October 7th, CSA has compiled and released a constantly updated, open-source, and hyperlinked report on the Israel-Hamas war-the only report of its kind.

More information on CSA can be found at .

