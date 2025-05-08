Hiya Is Now Clean Label Project Certified, Reinforcing Its Commitment To Product Purity And Safety For Kids

MENAFN - PR Newswire) From the start, Hiya has been on a mission to offer science-backed, pediatrician-approved products that parents can trust. Hiya's inaugural product, a super-powered Kids Multivitamin, was formulated with 15+ essential vitamins and a blend of 12 organic fruits and vegetables-without added sugar or gummy additives. Today, Hiya offers a full suite of zero-sugar, zero-gummy products designed to support children's health.

Hiya is proud to announce its Clean Label Project Certification.

The Clean Label Project , a national nonprofit dedicated to truth and transparency in consumer product labeling, independently tests goods for harmful contaminants, including heavy metals, plasticizers, pesticides, and other toxins. This certification confirms that Hiya's products meet the highest standards for consumer safety and quality.

"Our team of nutritionists, scientists, and parents have been dedicated to formulating the highest quality vitamins from the very beginning," says Hiya's CEO and Co-founder Darren Litt. "We are thrilled to be recognized by the Clean Label Project for our commitment to proactive testing for heavy metals and best practices, especially in an industry with little to no standards. But our work won't stop here as we continue to innovate and raise the standards for kids' health supplements."

Hiya Health's Clean Label Project Certification again confirms its strong commitment to proactive testing and product transparency. Clean Label Project testing typically includes heavy metals (Arsenic, Cadmium, Lead, and Mercury), over 300 of the most commonly used pesticides, including glyphosate, plasticizers (including BPA, BPS, and phthalates), and other chemicals of concern.

Several of Hiya's best-selling products have also been granted the esteemed Clean Label Purity Award in recognition of its safety standards: Kids Daily Multivitamin, Kids Daily Probiotic, Kids Bedtime Essentials, Kids Daily Iron+, and Kids Daily Immune.

"I've been so impressed with Hiya's process for quality and safety checks - and thrilled that they now are recognized as Clean Label Project Certified," Dr. Darria Long Gillespie, MD, MBA, Yale- and Harvard-trained emergency physician, author of No Panic Parenting, and member of Hiya's Scientific Advisory Board. "That gives parents added reassurance and peace of mind that what they are giving their children is both beneficial - AND meets the highest state standards for safety when it comes to heavy metals and contaminants."

The Clean Label Project has a Consumer Chain of Custody Sampling Process, independently purchasing products from brands and then testing them in ISO-accredited analytical chemistry laboratories. The certification is only granted to those who meet or exceed their safety benchmarks, encouraging consumers to make informed decisions about their health. To maintain this status, Hiya's products will undergo random annual testing to ensure ongoing compliance. Beyond third-party testing, Hiya also implements its own heavy metal and toxin screening, reinforcing its unwavering commitment to quality and safety.

"Hiya is part of a growing wave of brands that are proactively choosing to think differently about food safety-not just meeting the bare minimum, but going above and beyond for the sake of children," said Jaclyn Bowen, Executive Director of the Clean Label Project. "Hiya is helping lead a movement toward a new standard in children's nutrition-one that prioritizes rigorous contaminant testing as a core part of product quality."

For additional information on Hiya and their newly awarded Clean Label Project Certification, visit Hiya's website .

