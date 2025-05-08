Cytokinetics Announces Four Upcoming Presentations At The European Society Of Cardiology Heart Failure 2025 Congress

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced three Late Breaking Science presentations and one ePoster presentation at Heart Failure 2025, an International Congress of the European Society of Cardiology, taking place in Belgrade, Serbia from May 17, 2025 – May 20, 2025.

Late Breaking Science Presentations

Title: Efficacy and Safety of Aficamten in Patients with Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy and Mild Symptoms

Presenter: Iacopo Olivotto, M.D., Professor of Cardiology at the University of Florence, Head of Cardiology at Meyer Children's Hospital, Florence, Italy

Date: May 17, 2025

Topic: Chronic Heart Failure

Session Title: Late Breaking Science in Heart Failure, Cardiomyopathies, Pulmonary Hypertension and Valvular Heart Disease

Session Type: Late Breaking Science

Session Time: 4:00 - 5:00 PM CEST

Presentation Time: 4:20 PM CEST

Location: Room 1

Title: SEQUOIA-HCM: Effect of Aficamten Treatment on Patients with Hypertrophic Obstructive Cardiomyopathy by Geographical Region

Presenter: Caroline Coats, M.D., Ph.D., Lead Clinician, West of Scotland Inherited Cardiac Conditions Service, Honorary Senior Lecturer, School of Cardiovascular and Metabolic Health, University of Glasgow

Date: May 18, 2025

Topic: Chronic Heart Failure

Session Title: Hottest Trials and Trial Updates (2)

Session Type: Late Breaking Science

Session Time: 10:45 AM - 12:15 PM CEST

Presentation Time: 11:11 AM CEST

Location: Room 1

Title: The Effect of Omecamtiv Mecarbil on Outcomes Analyzed Using the Win Ratio: An Exploratory Analysis of GALACTIC-HF

Presenter: Kieran F. Docherty, Ph.D., Clinical Senior Lecturer in Heart Failure and Clinical Trials and Honorary Consultant Cardiologist, University of Glasgow

Date: May 19, 2025

Topic: Pharmacotherapy

Session Title: Clinical Trials Updates in Medical Therapy

Session Type: Late Breaking Science

Session Time: 1:45 PM - 2:45 PM CEST

Presentation Time: 2:25 PM CEST

Location: Room 1

ePoster Presentation

Title: Associations Between Age and Sex and Cardiovascular Outcomes in Patients with Non-Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Presenter: Paulos Gebrehiwet, Ph.D., M.S., Senior Manager, Health Economics and Outcomes Research, Cytokinetics

Date: May 17, 2025

Topic: Clinical

Session Title: ePosters in Myocardial Disease (2)

Session Type: ePosters

Session Time: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM CEST

Presentation Time: 1:26 PM CEST

Location: ePosters Screen 14 - Research Gateway

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics is a specialty cardiovascular biopharmaceutical company, building on its over 25 years of pioneering scientific innovations in muscle biology to advance a pipeline of potential new medicines for patients suffering from diseases of cardiac muscle dysfunction. Cytokinetics is readying for potential regulatory approvals and commercialization of aficamten, a cardiac myosin inhibitor following positive results from SEQUOIA-HCM, the pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). Aficamten is also being evaluated in additional clinical trials enrolling patients with obstructive and non-obstructive HCM. Cytokinetics is also developing omecamtiv mecarbil, a cardiac myosin activator, in patients with heart failure with severely reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF), CK-586, a cardiac myosin inhibitor with a mechanism of action distinct from aficamten, for the potential treatment of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and CK-089, a fast skeletal muscle troponin activator with potential therapeutic application to a specific type of muscular dystrophy and other conditions of impaired skeletal muscle function.

For additional information about Cytokinetics, visit and follow us on X , LinkedIn , Facebook and YouTube .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). Cytokinetics disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements and claims the protection of the Act's Safe Harbor for forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to any of our other clinical trials, statements relating to the potential benefits of omecamtiv mecarbil, aficamten, or any of our other drug candidates. Cytokinetics' research and development activities; the design, timing, results, significance and utility of preclinical and clinical results; and the properties and potential benefits of Cytokinetics' other drug candidates. Such statements are based on management's current expectations, but actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, potential difficulties or delays in the development, testing, regulatory approvals for trial commencement, progression or product sale or manufacturing, or production of Cytokinetics' drug candidates that could slow or prevent clinical development or product approval; Cytokinetics' drug candidates may have adverse side effects or inadequate therapeutic efficacy; the FDA or foreign regulatory agencies may delay or limit Cytokinetics' ability to conduct clinical trials; Cytokinetics may be unable to obtain or maintain patent or trade secret protection for its intellectual property; standards of care may change, rendering Cytokinetics' drug candidates obsolete; and competitive products or alternative therapies may be developed by others for the treatment of indications Cytokinetics' drug candidates and potential drug candidates may target. For further information regarding these and other risks related to Cytokinetics' business, investors should consult Cytokinetics' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

