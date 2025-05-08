Boulder County Business Hall Of Fame Announces 2025 Inductees

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This year's class continues to recognize the leaders, entrepreneurs, philanthropists, innovators and changemakers who've helped shape the Boulder County economy and community

BOULDER, Colo. , May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Boulder County Business Hall of Fame today announced the induction of the 2025 class, recognizing their significant contributions to the region's business landscape and community development.

“This year's inductees exemplify the spirit of innovation and dedication that have shaped Boulder County's economic and social fabric,” said Doyle Albee, chair of the organization's board of directors.“From pioneering agricultural efforts to leadership in today's leading-edge technologies, forward-thinking businesses across industries have long called our region 'home.' These honorees exemplify the county's legacy of resilience, ingenuity and community engagement.”

Ron Brambila: A visionary in economic development, business mentorship and community empowerment, Brambila has spent more than five decades fostering business resilience, advocating for minority entrepreneurs and shaping policies that drive sustainable growth. As a trusted advisor, he has provided crucial guidance to help keep businesses operating through economic crises. He has also spearheaded initiatives to support affordable housing, workforce development and equitable grant distribution. A tireless advocate for Latino-owned enterprises, Brambila has been instrumental in securing resources and funding to level the playing field for underrepresented business owners.



Kena and Mark Guttridge - Ollin Farms: With roots in sustainability and community engagement, Kena and Mark Guttridge have cultivated a thriving hub of regenerative agriculture, education and food equity at Ollin Farms. Nestled along Left Hand Creek, their farm produces nutrient-dense crops while serving as an incubator for ecological, hands-on learning and research in sustainable food systems. The Guttridges' impact reaches far beyond building a thriving business - they have sustained initiatives that bridge gaps in food access, partnering with local organizations to bring thousands of pounds of fresh produce annually to families in need, supported the local economy through their on-site farm stand that regularly hosts other local businesses, provided first-time employment to local youth, supported sustainable land use, worked to preserve rural landscapes and provided educational opportunities about food production.

Josie and Rollie Heath: Beacons of influence in civic service and nonprofit advocacy, Josie and Rollie Heath have spent decades shaping policies and programs that uplift and empower Coloradans. Josie, a powerhouse in community nonprofit support and strategic philanthropy, has fostered initiatives that strengthen education, social equity and community resilience. Rollie, a former Colorado state senator and gubernatorial candidate, dedicated his career to economic development, education reform and policy initiatives that have strengthened the state's workforce and business landscape. His leadership in public service has left a lasting impact on both the local and state levels. Together, the Heaths embody a legacy of pragmatic local leadership and an unwavering belief in the power of collective action.



Dee Perry: With a career spanning corporate finance and philanthropic service, Perry has helped transform Boulder County's business and nonprofit landscapes. Her financial acumen propelled major corporations, from Celestial Seasonings to McDATA. However, her impact extends far beyond boardrooms and balance sheets. A dedicated mentor, philanthropist, advocate for education and health care and champion for women in business, she has lent her expertise to several organizations shaping the next generation of leaders.



Art (posthumous) and Debbie Stapp: From an automotive dealership to philanthropic leadership, Art and Debbie Stapp have embedded their names into the foundation of Boulder County's business and community landscape. Art, a dynamic entrepreneur, transformed Longmont Toyota into a cornerstone of the local economy, providing jobs, leadership and community support for decades. Even after Art's passing, the Stapp family continues his mission of service and giving through the Stapp Inspires Campaign, which has contributed over $1 million to schools, nonprofits and social initiatives. Debbie, now the driving force behind their community outreach efforts, ensures that their legacy of generosity continues to impact lives. Their name is synonymous with business success and profound contributions to education, sports and local philanthropy.

Bert Steele (posthumous): More than just a grocer, Bert Steele was the heartbeat of Niwot, a steadfast believer in the power of community and a relentless supporter of local businesses. Under his stewardship, Niwot Market became more than a grocery store - it became a meeting place, a lifeline for local farmers and a place for small businesses to colocate and grow. He championed local agriculture, provided high school students with their first job opportunities and gave tirelessly to nearly every community event. Whether through the annual Fourth of July pancake breakfast or his unmistakable red 1963 Chevy pickup rolling through town parades, Steele's presence was felt in every corner of Niwot. His passing in 2023 left a void, but his legacy of generosity, resilience and deep community roots lives on through his children, who continue owning and operating Niwot Market.

The induction ceremony will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025, at the Boulder JCC (Jewish Community Center) . Community members and business leaders are invited to celebrate this distinguished group's achievements.

About the Boulder County Business Hall of Fame

The Boulder County Business Hall of Fame is a private, nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to the encouragement of business excellence in Boulder County by recognizing and inducting Boulder County business leaders into the prestigious hall of fame. Since its inception in 1992, nearly 200 Boulder County leaders have been recognized as examples of the highest level of business ethics and celebrated for their commitment to innovation in business and philanthropic practices. In addition, the Boulder County Business Hall of Fame provides scholarships to Boulder County high school students who wish to attend the Colorado Leeds School of Business and to students at Front Range Community College. In total, the organization has awarded nearly $150,000 in scholarships. For more information, visit .





