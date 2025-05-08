GOGL – 2025 AGM Results Notification

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Golden Ocean Group Limited (the“Company”) advises that the 2025 Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company was held on 8 May 2025 at 08:30 hrs, at Hamilton Princess and Beach Club, 76 Pitts Bay Road, Hamilton HMCX, Bermuda. The audited consolidated financial statements for the Company for the year ended December 31, 2024 were presented to the Meeting.

In addition, the following resolutions were passed:

To set the maximum number of Directors to be not more than eight.To resolve that vacancies in the number of Directors be designated as casual vacancies and that the Board of Directors be authorized to fill such vacancies as and when it deems fit.To re-elect Patrick De Brabandere as a Director of the Company.To re-elect Patrick Molis as a Director of the Company.To re-elect James O'Shaughnessy as a Director of the Company.To re-elect Tonesan Amissah as a Director of the Company.To re-elect James Ayers as a Director of the Company.To re-elect Carl Erik Steen as a Director of the Company.To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers AS as auditors and to authorize the Directors to determine their remuneration.To approve remuneration of the Company's Board of Directors of a total amount of fees not to exceed US$750,000 for the year ended 31 December 2025.

8 May 2025

The Board of Directors

Golden Ocean Group Limited

Hamilton, Bermuda

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



