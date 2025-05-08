Taunton MA Market Conditions Indicate Strong Housing Market Buying Tips Sell Home Fast

Great location at end of cul-de-sac

- Nancy MilesNORTH ATTLEBORO, MA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Nancy Miles from eXp Realty announced that the statistics released by Realtor showed the median listing home price in March 2025, in Taunton, MA was $492K, trending up 8.6% year-over-year. The median listing home price per square foot was $295. The median home sold price was $469.9K.On average, homes in Taunton, MA sell after 21 days on the market. The trend for median days on market in Taunton, MA has gone down since last month, and slightly up since last year.Homes in Taunton, MA sold for approximately the asking price on average in March 2025.Taunton, MA was a seller's market in March 2025, which means that there are more people looking to buy than there are homes available.Mrs. Miles indicated she is seeing greater sales activity so far in 2025 due to interest rates dropping and the inventory of homes for sale continues to be low. The statistics point to a strong housing market this Spring with increased buyer activity. Sellers are in an excellent position to get their homes sold.With nicer weather the buyers are coming out in larger numbers and should drive additional sales. Many offers are still coming in over the asking price and sometimes they are significantly higher.The buyer traffic at "Open Houses" has increased sharply and she expects a large turnout for the property at 130 Wintergreen Lane in Taunton in Woodward Estates where she is having an "Open House" on Saturday May 10th from Noon to 2 PM. This home is a front to back split level, it features 3 bedrooms, a center island kitchen, stainless appliances, upgraded flooring, a beautiful stone fireplace, a walk-out slider to the fenced back yard and many other amenities. This wonderful home is set on 1.59 acres at the end of the cul-de-sac.Nancy Miles- CBR, CRS, GRI, CDPE real estate career started as a licensed agent in February 1985 with Jack Conway Co. She was the # 1 producing agent in the Norton office for 11 consecutive years for sales & listings. In 1993 she was the highest producing agent companywide, consisting of 40 offices and 600 agents.During her career at RE/MAX Real Estate Center her achievements included multiple 100 Percent Club awards, multiple Platinum Club awards, and the prestigious RE/MAX Hall of Fame Club awarded in 2004. She also earned the RE/MAX LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT Award in 2016. In 2013, she completed 63 transactions as an individual agent.As a Realtor, she currently holds four real estate designations:GRI = Graduate Realtor's Institute, represents 200 hours of continued education plus passing tests covering many aspects of Real EstateCBR = Certified Buyer Representative, allows her the opportunity to service and represent buyer's best interests in a Fiduciary capacity.CRS = Certified Residential Specialist, for having completed required courses with extensive education and demonstrating specific expertise and experience in real estate sales. The designation is a symbol of excellence that fewer than 5% of the millions of Realtors in the country have earned.CDPE=Certified Distressed Property Expert. Extensive education helps homeowners avoid the devastation of foreclosure.Mrs. Miles is experienced in all aspects of real estate sales including residential, commercial, bank owned properties, Short Sales, first-time buyers, trade up sellers, relocation buyers and rentals. She can help sell a home fast.Her strongest qualities are:Delivering World Class Service with continued communication with sellers and buyers keeping them to stay fully informed throughout the transactionFollowing up on all details of the transactionAfter sales serviceOngoing education regarding the latest up to date technology to enhance the service she provides to both buyers and sellers.See what her clients have to say about her hereMrs. Miles is a native of North Attleboro, MA and currently resides in Wrentham, MA. Miles says "Real Estate has been a very rewarding career over the last 40 years and I am so proud of all the families I have been able to help sell their home or find their dream home in the surrounding communities. I can't imagine another career that would have allowed me to help so many people".She is available to help others sell their home.Nancy MileseXp Real Estate, LLC762 East Washington Street, Unit # 1, North Attleboro 02760508-942-4925Nancy MileseXp Realty, LLC+1 508-942-4925email us hereVisit us on social media:Facebook

