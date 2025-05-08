Essnova Awarded Coveted GSA OASIS+ Contract In Four Categories And Five Domains

MENAFN - PR Newswire) OASIS+ serves as GSA's Best-in-Class, government-wide IDIQ for complex professional services, which is expected to facilitate billions in federal acquisitions over the next decade. The contracting vehicle is designed to simplify the procurement of complex services in areas such as program management, IT, engineering, cybersecurity, facilities, logistics, and environmental services, and features a 10-year ordering period with no ceiling.

We're proud to win the GSA OASIS+ showcasing our adaptability and effective service to the federal government customers.

Post thi

"We are honored to receive this contract award across all four socioeconomic categories and five domains, marking a significant milestone that highlights our adaptability, proven performance, and proactive capabilities," said Sridhara Gutti, CEO/Founder of Essnova. "This recognition also affirms our ability to scale, collaborate, and deliver measurable outcomes for our government clients across various mission areas."

This represents a pivotal opportunity for Essnova to broaden its service offerings. The company aims to utilize its strengths in information technology, digital transformation, and systems automation to provide modern, agile, and results-driven solutions to federal agencies. Essnova also intends to enhance its partnerships with leading firms in construction, logistics, and environmental sectors to deliver comprehensive and effective solutions. Interested companies are encouraged to reach out to discuss potential collaborations and prime–sub partnerships.

Essnova is strategically positioned to take advantage of this opportunity, providing innovative solutions that will enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of government operations. Contact Essnova to discuss your agency's needs and discover how Essnova can assist you in achieving operational excellence.

To discover more about Essnova's OASIS+ offerings, please visit: essnova/oasisplus

About Essnova Solutions: Essnova is a premier provider of technology solutions and professional services to federal, state, and local governments. Based in Birmingham, AL, Essnova specializes in software engineering, cybersecurity, AI/ML, geospatial services, digital transformation, and mission support. With a commitment to innovation, integrity, and impact, Essnova empowers agencies to transform their operations and create lasting value.

SOURCE Essnova Solutions, Inc.