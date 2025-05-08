Gravity To Bring 5-Minute EV Charging To 8 Sites Across Greater LA



5-Minute Charging: Each new site will be equipped with roughly twelve 500kW Distributed Energy Access Points (DEAPs)--nearly twice the speed of Tesla Superchargers. First deployed in New York City in 2024, the UL-listed DEAPs have consistently broken records with the fastest-ever charging speeds across all vehicle makes and models.

Autonomous-Ready: All sites will be designed to anticipate the needs of autonomous vehicles, with Gravity piloting new charging technologies for the first time that will require no human involvement, with specially designed lanes, sensors and next-generation cableless charging tech.

Resiliency for Emergencies: Sites will provide much needed grid-resiliency capabilities, with bi-directional V2G equipment that can supply MWs of power to the neighboring communities and to the grid in emergencies. Customer Reliability: Gravity's technology has proven the most consistent and reliable, with 100% site uptime, and has industry leading utilization rates approaching 50%.

Sites are being developed through a portfolio-wide agreement with a national corporate partner, with plans to expand to hundreds of additional sites across the country. Gravity offers partners a one-stop shop for monetizing real estate and power assets, electrifying fleets and remaining ahead of compliance requirements.

"These new 500kW sites are going to be a game-changer for Los Angelenos. They will be far faster and more reliable than anything drivers and fleet operators have experienced, with autonomous vehicle engineering and vehicle-to-grid equipment that will make them the most advanced sites in the nation" said Moshe Cohen, Founder and CEO of Gravity. Inc. " Now that we've validated the superior reliability and performance of our technology, we are focused on blanketing several of the country's most important urban markets–and we are delighted to begin our LA expansion."

The 8 new Gravity sites under development, each designed by architect Rangr Studio , are located in:



East Pasadena

Brentwood

Pacific Palisades

Huntington Beach

Long Beach

Manhattan Beach

North Hills Thousand Oaks

Learn more about Gravity .

SOURCE Gravity