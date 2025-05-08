SARC Launching Expanded Sarcoma Centers Directory Resource--Hear More At The Upcoming SARC Semiannual Meeting In Chicago

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Sarcoma, a rare and complex group of cancers affecting bones and soft tissues, requires expert care from multidisciplinary teams with experience in diagnosing and treating the disease. "Sarcomas include both rare and ultra rare tumors that can occur in any location and in any age patient, with 50-100 different molecular tumor 'subtype' diagnoses, that determine the decision regarding systemic therapies," said Chappie Conrad MD, Chair of the SCD Steering Committee.

The expanded SCD will be revealed to sarcoma clinical and patient stakeholders during the in person SARC Semiannual Meeting on May 30, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois; pre-registration required .

The SCD serves as a vital online tool, bridging the gap between patients and their best options for expert care, with the hope of minimizing diagnostic and treatment delays and improving sarcoma patient survival.

Key Features:



Expert Sarcoma Centers : online directory and dynamic map of sarcoma centers worldwide.



Sarcoma Reference Guide: includes soft tissue and (soon) bone sarcoma diagnoses with referral recommendations plus directory of germane patient advocacy organizations.



Expert Helpline/Support : SARC provides staffed helpline to help support and connect patients with leading sarcoma specialists and resources.

Matching Sarcoma Clinical Trials: Patients can search for open sarcoma clinical trials (powered Antidote).

About SARC

SARC (Sarcoma Alliance for Research Through Collaboration) is a US-based, non-profit public charity sarcoma research consortium solely dedicated to fostering progress in the prevention and treatment of sarcoma to improve patient outcomes and ultimately find a cure.

SARC was formed in 2003 by the sarcoma research community to bring together the best cancer centers in the world supported by centralized infrastructure for the conduct of multi-institutional collaborative sarcoma research.

SARC has successfully established itself as a leader in providing a unified platform for sarcoma experts to collaborate and fast-track more dozens of Phase I-III clinical trials (with SARC as regulatory sponsor) across close to 100 medical centers with specialized sarcoma programs in the United States and globally.

What Is Sarcoma?

Sarcomas are cancers of the bony skeleton (the skull, vertebrae, ribs, and extremities), and the so-called soft tissues, including muscle and fat. Sarcomas are disproportionately common in children and young adults but occur at all ages. There are many different types of sarcomas, leading to diagnostic and therapeutic challenges. SARC and our collaborators are working to advance the science and treatment of sarcomas.

SOURCE SARC