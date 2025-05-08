UPDATE -- Code Of Support Announces National Ambassador

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Claudia Avila brings experience, resilience, and passion to advocate for veterans and military families

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Code of Support Foundation (COSF) announced today that Claudia Avila, a national champion for America's veterans and military families, has agreed to serve as an ambassador for the foundation, adding her important voice to COSF's mission.

“We are extremely pleased to formally join forces with Claudia,” said COSF board chair Robert Speer.“Her appointment strengthens our mission to assist service members and their families, to ensure we can continue to grow and protect those who have served our nation,” he said.







Avila has been a steadfast advocate for military families and caregivers, ensuring veterans receive the support they need. She is the loving wife and caregiver to her husband CPT Luis Avila, a decorated U.S. Army veteran who served five combat deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan, and sustained life-altering injuries from an improvised explosive device in 2011. Despite facing immense challenges, together, their resilience, altruism, and positive spirit continue to inspire others.

“Military families often face significant challenges in accessing critical resources, support, and advocacy. The Code of Support Foundation bridges this gap, and I am proud to dedicate my time and energy, building deeper connections between military and civilian communities,” said Avila.

Founded in 2011, COSF provides programs and services to military families, including case coordination and PATRIOTlink® , which allows open access to a database of 5000+ vetted, direct and free programs for veterans and their families throughout the United States, to ensure that no service member is left behind.

About: The Code of Support Foundation is a national nonprofit dedicated to bridging the gap between military and civilian support networks, ensuring that every service member, veteran, and military family has access to the resources they need. To learn more, visit .

