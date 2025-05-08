Space And Time Launches On Mainnet To Power A New Generation Of Data-Driven Crypto Apps

Microsoft-backed Space and Time is the blockchain for ZK-proven data.

Space and Time , the Microsoft-backed blockchain for zero-knowledge (ZK)-proven data, is live on its public, permissionless mainnet.

Space and Time is designed to deliver ZK-proven data to smart contracts to power a new generation of data-driven crypto applications. It indexes data from other major blockchains, including Ethereum, and stores it across a decentralized network of database validators. Developers can access, query ZK-prove and connect this data back to their smart contract using Proof of SQL , Space and Time's sub-second ZK coprocessor for SQL database queries.

“Prior to Space and Time, onchain applications had no way to query basic user data from a database of blockchain activity without introducing security risks and tampering. In addition, enterprises had no way to securely connect their cloud databases with smart contracts. Today we're thrilled to announce the mainnet launch of Space and Time, which will empower developers to build sophisticated, data-driven onchain applications secured by cryptographic proofs,” said Scott Dykstra, Contributor #001 at Space and Time .

Smart contracts today can't natively access historical, cross-chain or offchain data, which limits the complexity of onchain apps. Chainlink pioneered external data access for smart contracts with secure oracles and cross-chain messaging, solving key pieces of the context problem. The next wave of onchain innovation-spanning everything from dynamic financial instruments to data-rich AI agents and tokenized real-world systems-will require a trustless database layer for complex data retrieval. Space and Time enables this with a verifiable, decentralized database network that gives smart contracts the ability to query the full history of Ethereum and beyond.

“Smart contracts need context to make decisions, whether it's real-time market data, cross-chain messaging or historical onchain activity. Chainlink provides the connective tissue for data to move securely across systems, and Space and Time brings powerful new compute capabilities that complement that vision. Together, we're pushing the boundaries of what developers can build onchain,” said Sergey Nazarov, Co-Founder of Chainlink .

Space and Time was created by , a frontier protocol research lab that is backed by Microsoft and working alongside major financial institutions. In addition to its work on Space and Time, the firm has developed key technologies to the broader crypto ecosystem, such as Proof of SQL, ZK Chain for Space and Time, and .

“At MakeInfinite Labs, we're focused on building foundational infrastructure to enable the next generation of crypto applications. Contributing core technologies like Proof of SQL and the original architecture of Space and Time is part of that vision. We're excited to see the ecosystem take this work forward and unlock new possibilities for verifiable, data-driven applications,” said Nate Holiday, CEO of MakeInfinite Labs & Co-Founder of Space and Time .

Space and Time is secured by a decentralized set of validators, and anyone can contribute to the network by providing high-quality datasets, staking or running a validator node.

About Space and Time

Space and Time is the blockchain for ZK-proven data, which enables smart contracts to trustlessly access and compute over data from any chain or source. Powered by Proof of SQL, a sub-second ZK coprocessor, Space and Time empowers developers to build more intelligent, data-rich applications with verifiable data.

About MakeInfinite Labs

MakeInfinite Labs is a frontier protocol research lab contributing to some of the most prominent protocols and ecosystems across crypto, including the creation of Space and Time. MakeInfinite Labs raised $50 million from Microsoft's M12 Ventures and other leading investors to build the infrastructure that enables developers and creators to build data-driven applications, tokenize and monetize and win in the AI economy.

