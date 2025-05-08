Micro-Cap Stock Groupon Is On Fire This Year

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) Remember %Groupon (NASDAQ: $GRPN)?

The Chicago-based e-commerce company had a big moment in the sun a decade ago.

Consumers loved Groupon’s marketplace where they could find discounted deals on local goods and services.

Businesses in more than 250 cities worldwide offer deals on their products and services, and consumers purchase those deals through Groupon’s platform.

The concept was so popular that Groupon grew at meteoric pace. So quickly, in fact, that The Wall Street Journal wrote in 2010 that Groupon was “on pace to make $1 billion in sales faster than any other business, ever.”

While the hype surrounding Groupon has since cooled, it remains an active and going concern. And its stock has been on fire this year as the broader market sinks.

So far in 2025, GRPN stock has risen 42% as the benchmark S&P 500 index has fallen 4%.

Analysts say Groupon has been reinvigorated as consumers again flock to its platform to find deals amid tariff anxiety and as prices rise in the U.S. and abroad.

Also, because Groupon is locally focused in the markets in which it operates (right down to the municipal level) it is largely immune to import tariffs and trade barriers.

Indeed, Groupon just reported strong financial results for this year’s first quarter, blowing past analysts’ forecasts.

The company announced a Q1 profit of $0.17 U.S. per share. Wall Street was expecting a loss of $0.10 U.S. a share.

Revenue in the January through March period totaled $117.19 million U.S., which topped the consensus estimate of $115.67 million U.S. among analysts who track the company’s progress.

While Groupon and its stock are firing on all cylinders, it remains a tiny security. With a market capitalization of only $675 million U.S., Groupon is known as a “micro-cap” stock.

Despite its small size and the past volatility in its share price, Groupon stock looks to be a good choice for the current moment investors find themselves in.