Robinhood Develops Blockchain Program For European Market

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) %Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: $HOOD) says it is developing a %Blockchain based program that will allow traders and investors in Europe to access U.S. financial assets.

Leading blockchains such as %Arbitrum (CRYPTO: $ARB), %Ethereum (CRYPTO: $ETH) and %Solana (CRYPTO: $SOL) are being considered by Robinhood for the new platform, which will be launched in partnership with an unnamed digital asset firm.

Tokenized assets have become a dominant area for traditional financial firms to push further into %Cryptocurrencies .

Several companies have launched tokenized funds recently, with some analysts forecasting that the market will reach $23 trillion U.S. by 2033.

Tokenization refers to the process of creating a digital token for a traditional asset on the blockchain, boosting data security and allowing for faster transactions and increased liquidity.

In January, Robinhood Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Vlad Tenev criticized U.S. regulations that have yet to provide a clear framework and rules for registering security tokens.

Tenev has also said that he wants to used tokenization to open private-market investment opportunities up to individual retail investors.

The stock of Robinhood Markets has risen 27% this year to trade at $49.98 U.S. per share.