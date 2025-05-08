403
Brazil’S Auto Production Surges 20% In April Amid Economic Crosscurrents
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's vehicle output jumped 20.1% in April 2025 to 228,240 units, rebounding sharply from March's 12.6% contraction, according to industry group Anfavea.
Year-to-date production rose 6.7% to 811,200 units, signaling resilience despite a central bank rate hike to 14.75% in May. Domestic sales grew 6.7% monthly to 208,700 vehicles but fell 5.5% year-on-year, reflecting tighter credit conditions.
Exports surged 18.9% from March to 46,300 units, driven by Argentina's recovering market. Over 67,630 vehicles shipped to Argentina in Q1-a 120% annual rise-accounted for 58% of Brazil's foreign sales. Despite this, reliance on Argentina risks exposure to regional volatility.
Imports dipped to 17.9% of sales in April, down from 19.2% in March, as electric vehicle inflows slowed to 37,313 units. Inventory levels climbed to 254,800 vehicles (36 days of supply), up 4.3% from March.
Anfavea President Igor Calvet warned rising borrowing costs threaten truck sales and may soon pressure light vehicles.“Interest rates deeply concern us,” he stated, highlighting financing challenges as the central bank battles inflation at 5.5%-above its 3% target.
The sector faces dual pressures: export optimism from Argentina's revised 2025 auto demand forecast (600,000–650,000 units, up from 500,000) clashes with domestic headwinds.
Production targets remain ambitious, with light vehicles aiming for 8.4% annual growth to 2.58 million units. Yet tariff disputes and Mexico's potential export shifts under U.S. trade policies loom as wildcards.
Brazil's auto industry navigates a fragile equilibrium, balancing export gains against monetary tightening and global trade uncertainties. With inflation expectations stubbornly high, the path to sustained growth hinges on stabilizing rates and diversifying trade partnerships beyond Argentina's volatile market.
