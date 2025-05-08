403
Mercado Libre’S Argentine Revival Propels Record Q1 Earnings As Regional Strategy Pays Off
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mercado Libre reported a net profit of $494 million for Q1 2025, up 44% year-over-year, driven by explosive growth in Argentina and sustained investments in Brazil, according to its May 7 earnings release.
Revenue jumped 37% to $5.9 billion, with gross merchandise volume (GMV) climbing 17% to $13.3 billion. Argentina's currency-adjusted GMV more than doubled (+126%).
This growth offset margin pressures in Brazil and Mexico, where currency depreciation and higher interest rates slightly dented profitability. Argentina's resurgence under President Javier Milei's economic reforms-including relaxed currency controls and trade barriers-ignited a consumer rebound.
The country's GMV hit $2.8 billion, with units sold up 52%, reclaiming its position as Mercado Libre's second-largest market after Brazil.
CFO Martín de los Santos noted the“stabilizing macroeconomic environment” reduced inflation and boosted credit demand, easing operational hurdles that had plagued the market since 2022.
In Brazil, Mercado Libre plans to invest R$34 billion ($5.7 billion) in 2025, targeting logistics upgrades and 14,000 new hires. Over 60% of orders now use its MercadoEnvios fulfillment network, with half delivered within a day.
Mercado Libre's Integrated Ecosystem Drives Robust Growth
Marketplace sales rose 30% to $5.3 billion, while advertising revenue grew 50% as the firm expanded its Mercado Play streaming app to 70 million smart TVs. Mexico saw 23% GMV growth, though margin pressures persisted due to peso volatility.
Mercado Pago, its fintech arm, added 64 million monthly active users (+31%), with credit portfolio surging 75% to $7.8 billion. Assets under management doubled to $11.2 billion, though higher loan provisions squeezed net interest margins.
The platform's yield-bearing digital accounts, offering liquidity-competitive rates, fueled deposit growth and cross-platform spending. Shares rose 5.4% intraday, peaking at an 8% gain, as investors rewarded margin discipline amid aggressive expansion.
The stock trades at 45x 2025 earnings, a premium justified by projected 29% annual EPS growth through 2027, per analysts. BTG Pactual highlighted untapped credit potential and Latin America's underpenetrated e-commerce market-85% of retail remains offline-as key drivers.
Logistics investments cut fulfillment costs in Brazil, Mexico, and Chile, enabling free shipping offers. Same-day deliveries now account for 50% of shipments, helping Mercado Libre outpace regional competitors.
While currency risks and interest rate fluctuations loom, its integrated ecosystem-blending retail, payments, and advertising-positions it to capture Latin America's $1.2 trillion informal retail sector.
The firm's success hinges on balancing growth with profitability. Argentina's rebound provides breathing room, but sustaining Brazil's 30% GMV growth and Mexico's fintech gains will require flawless execution.
For now, Mercado Libre's bet on Latin America's digital shift-backed by $6.8 billion in 2025 investments-appears to be paying off.
