Coinbase Bets $2.9 Billion On Crypto Derivatives Dominance With Deribit Acquisition
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Coinbase Global confirmed plans to acquire Deribit, the world's largest Bitcoin and Ethereum options exchange, for $2.9 billion in a cash-and-stock deal first reported May 8.
The transaction-comprising $700 million in cash and 11 million Coinbase Class A shares-positions the U.S. exchange giant to challenge Binance's global derivatives supremacy while capitalizing on surging institutional crypto demand.
Deribit processed $1.2 trillion in 2024 trading volume, a 95% annual increase, and holds $30 billion in open interest across Bitcoin and Ethereum derivatives.
The Dubai-based platform controls roughly 30% of the global crypto options market, attracting institutions with its non-U.S. focus-80% of its volume originates abroad.
Coinbase, which dominates U.S. spot trading but lags in derivatives, gains immediate access to Deribit's international clientele and technical infrastructure.
“This creates the most comprehensive crypto derivatives platform,” said Coinbase institutional products VP Greg Tusar, noting tighter spreads and cross-product capital efficiency as key goals.
The deal's $2.9 billion valuation reflects crypto's resurgent growth under favorable U.S. policies. President Donald Trump's pro-Bitcoin stance, including pledges to foster crypto innovation, has driven sector consolidation.
Coinbase Acquires Deribit
Coinbase shares rose 5% post-announcement despite a 20% year-to-date decline, signaling investor approval of the strategic play. Rival Kraken had also bid for Deribit before losing to Coinbase 's higher offer, sources confirm.
Deribit's 2024 performance underscores the derivatives boom: spot trading on its platform skyrocketed 810% to $7.6 billion, while options volume grew 99% to $243 billion in Q4 alone.
Founders John and Marius Jansen will exit after the acquisition closes, expected by late 2025 pending regulatory approvals. Coinbase plans to integrate Deribit's services with its existing futures and spot offerings, leveraging shared technology to reduce operational costs.
The move mirrors sector-wide shifts toward derivatives, which generate higher fees than spot trading. Analysts compare the crypto options surge to 1990s equity derivatives growth, with Benchmark's Mark Palmer calling the deal a“dominant foothold” ahead of projected expansion.
Post-merger, Coinbase will control 35% of global crypto derivatives open interest-a critical edge as Trump pushes to make the U.S. a“Bitcoin superpower.” Deribit CEO Luuk Strijers emphasized continuity, stating operations will remain unchanged until regulatory clearance.
Coinbase's $50 billion market cap and regulatory compliance infrastructure are expected to bolster Deribit's institutional appeal, particularly for Treasury-approved firms hesitant to engage offshore platforms.
While the acquisition avoids U.S. regulatory hurdles by keeping Deribit's non-American operations separate, it marks Coinbase's boldest step yet toward global crypto leadership.
The exchange now faces execution risks in merging technologies and cultures-a challenge overshadowed by the potential rewards of a $128 trillion derivatives market poised for crypto adoption.
