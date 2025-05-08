Russia's Victory Day Parade: Xi Jinping Meets Vladimir Putin, Vows 'Friendship Of Steel' In Showdown Against The West
Putin welcomed Xi warmly, calling him a“dear friend” and expressing gratitude for the opportunity to“communicate directly.” Putin confirmed he plans to visit China“with pleasure.”Anti-Western messaging
At their Kremlin talks, both leaders emphasised the importance of countering Western dominance. Xi said China and Russia should“safeguard international fairness and justice” and work to“eliminate external interference.”
Putin underscored their alignment, describing the relationship as a“fully fledged partnership and strategic interests.” He added:“Together with our Chinese friends, we firmly stand guard over historical truth and counteract modern manifestations of neo-Nazism and militarism.”Victory Day symbolism
The timing of Xi's visit is significant, marking the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany.“The victory over fascism, achieved at the cost of enormous sacrifices, is of lasting significance,” Putin told Xi. The Chinese leader will attend the Victory Day parade on Friday (May 9), where Chinese troops will march alongside Russian soldiers on Red Square.Military and diplomatic show of strength
Armies from 13 countries are expected to participate in the parade, though North Korean troops will not be present, despite recent military cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow. Xi's presence, however, underscores Beijing's growing role as Russia's primary diplomatic and economic backer following Western sanctions over the Ukraine war.
“China will resolutely defend its own interests as well as those of Russia and other developing countries,” Xi said, highlighting his country's continued support for Moscow.Energy and trade talks
Beyond symbolism, the leaders are discussing tangible issues, including trade and energy. Putin's foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov said the talks would cover Russia's oil and gas supplies to China and cooperation within the BRICS bloc, which recently expanded its membership.Notable guests and defiance of the EU
Xi is among over two dozen foreign leaders attending the festivities. Slovakia's populist Prime Minister Robert Fico and Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic, both defying EU pressure, have also arrived in Moscow.“Nobody can order me where to go or not to go,” Fico said ahead of his visit.
Other dignitaries include the leaders of Cuba, Venezuela, Vietnam, and Burkina Faso. Putin met Wednesday with Cuban and Venezuelan leaders, signing a new strategic partnership agreement with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.Also Read | Video: Man 'casually' walks behinds Ivanka Trump gets taken down by bodyguard Ongoing Ukraine conflict
Despite the celebratory atmosphere, the Ukraine war looms large. Putin announced a 72-hour ceasefire starting Thursday, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for a 30-day truce. However, tensions remain high, with both sides launching airstrikes on each other's capitals this week.Trump's stance
The event also highlighted shifting US-Russia dynamics. US President Donald Trump , who has signaled a willingness to soften Washington's stance on Russia, is not attending but has not ruled out a future visit to Moscow. The Trump administration has indicated openness to recognising Russian control of Crimea and freezing the conflict along current battle lines.Also Read | Donald Trump says US and UK will announce 'full and comprehensive' trade deal
