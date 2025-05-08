British-Indian MP Priti Patel Backs Operation Sindoor, Notes India's Right To Take 'Reasonable, Proportionate' Steps

MENAFN - Live Mint) UK's shadow foreign secretary Priti Patel on Wednesday highlighted India's right to take“reasonable and proportionate” steps to defend itself, and to dismantle the“vile terrorist infrastructure” that has caused death and continues to threaten Indian security.

Patel was talking during a debate in the House of Commons on Wednesday after India launched Operation Sindoor , hitting nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in retaliation for the April 22 attack that killed 26 people in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam district, news agency PTI reported.

Priti Patel's comments on Operation Sindoor

The British-Indian MP said that because of the long history of violence inflicted by terrorists on India, the UK has long-standing security cooperation agreements in place with the former.

“Terrorists based in Pakistan threaten India and western interests - it was the country that Osama bin Laden was hiding in - and because of the long history of violence being inflicted by terrorists on India, the UK has in place long-standing security cooperation agreements with India,” she said.

She went on to question if Britain could offer specific support that might help avert escalation and also asked for the government's assessment of who carried out the terror attack in Kashmir on April 22, the report added.

“I can confirm that I have had extended discussions with my Pakistani counterparts about the terrorist threats within Pakistan and the efforts that need to be made to address that. That is a terrorist threat that affects Pakistan herself, which, even in recent months, has suffered significant terrorist attacks,” UK Foreign Office Minister Hamish Falconer responded.

India-born Labour MP Jas Athwal addressed the Commons on a personal note, highlighting that his parents were born in Pakistan.“I know only too well that neither nation will take a backward step, so what can the minister do to assure me and my residents in Ilford South that we will do everything possible to bring both the superpowers to the negotiating table to restore peace to this volatile part of the world,” he asked.

UK Parliament debates India-Pakistan conflict

The Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor were debated at length in the British Parliament, with members across parties appealing for UK efforts to aid de-escalation in the region.

Foreign Office Minister Falconer opened the debate in the House of Commons on Wednesday with a statement reiterating Prime Minister Keir Starmer 's earlier remarks over the importance of diplomacy and dialogue, the PTI report said.

He also expressed concerns related to the very“personal” aspect of the conflict for a large number of British Indians and British Pakistanis in the country.

“Our consistent message to both India and Pakistan has been to show restraint. They need to engage in dialogue to find a swift, diplomatic path forward,” said Falconer.

“The UK has a close and unique relationship with both countries. It is heartbreaking to see civilian lives being lost. If this escalates further, nobody wins. We clearly condemned the horrific terrorist attack last month,” he said referring to the Pahalgam terror attack and said it was the worst such attack for many years for that region.

“Now, we need all sides to focus urgently on the steps needed to restore regional stability and ensure the protection of civilians,” Falconer said.

A number of Pakistani-origin British MPs also intervened to condemn the“massive escalation” and a real threat of war between the two nuclear powers, PTI said.