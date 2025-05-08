Pakistan Targets Jammu Airport, Launches Attack On Multiple Locations In Rajasthan And Punjab Videos

MENAFN - Live Mint) India-Pakistan conflict: Pakistan on Thursday attempted to target Jammu airport, prompting counter-measures and a total blackout in Jammu city and surrounding areas, according to ANI, PTI reports. Eyewitnesses reported loud explosions and sirens in Jammu, while a blackout was enforced in Kishtwar. This comes a day after India successfully destroyed nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir with Operation Sindoor .

In swift response, the Indian defence systems neutralised many Pakistani drones and activated air raid sirens.

The entire Srinagar has been plunged into darkness as a complete blackout has been ordered.

Further, a complete blackout has been enforced in Kishtwar of Jammu Division, and sirens are being heard throughout the district.

“Complete blackout in Jammu. Loud explosions-bombing, shelling, or missile strikes suspected. Fret not-Mata Vaishno Devi is with us, and so are the valiant Indian Armed Forces,” wrote Sesh Paul Vaid, former DGP of Jammu and Kashmir.

Sirens sounded and red flashes and projectiles could be seen in the night sky above the city, reported Reuters. Several parts of Jammu and the surrounding towns of Akhnoor, Samba and Kathua came under attack, the report added.

A complete blackout has also been enforced in Amritsar, Gurdaspur, and Hoshiarpur in Punjab.“The blackout will continue till futher notice,” said Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain.

Jammu plunged into darkness with electricity snapped soon after two powerful explosions were heard in the vicinity of the airport.

Officials said counter-measures have been initiated and a few Pakistani drone s were downed by the Indian anti-drone system.

According to some eyewitnesses, one of the drones was seen dropping outside the airport.

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif had earlier said further retaliation was“increasingly certain” after both countries accused each other of launching drone attacks.

India said it hit nine "terrorist infrastructure" sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Wednesday in retaliation for what it says was a deadly Islamabad-backed attack in Kashmir on April 22.

For any Help or assistance Contact

Helpline: 01922-238796

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)