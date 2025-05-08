Kerala: Nipah Virus Case Confirmed In Malappuram District

MENAFN - Live Mint) A latest case of Nipah virus has been confirmed in the Malappuram district of Kerala, PTI quoted health officials as saying on Wednesday.

Confirming the report, State Health Minister Veena George stated that a 42-year-old woman from Valanchery in the district has been diagnosed with Nipah virus infection.

She is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Perinthalmanna, health officials said.

The officials stated that the woman had been experiencing fever for the past week and developed symptoms such as cough and breathing difficulties.

Her samples were sent to the tested at the Kozhikode Microbiology Lab and then virology laboratory in Pune, following the health officials' suspicion of a possible Nipah infection.

Later, the lab later confirmed it to be a case of Nipah infection, officials said.

This is the third instance of Nipah virus confirmation in Malappuram district, which has intensified public health concerns in the region. Since the exact source of the infection remains unknown, this adds complexity to contact tracing and containment.

Previous cases:

In 2024, a 14-year-old boy tested positive in Malappuram district with Nipah virus. The development was confirmed by Health Minister Veena George as officials initiated precautionary measures in the area. People have been asked to wear masks in public spaces and avoid visiting patients in hospitals.

The southern state has seen numerous Nipah outbreaks in recent years - including an outbreak in August 2023 that claimed two lives and affected four other people.

About Nipah Virus:

The deadly virus can be transmitted from animals to humans (or between humans) as well as through contaminated food. It can cause a range of symptoms including acute respiratory infection and fatal encephalitis. According to the World Health Organisation, Nipah virus can have a case fatality rate between 40% and 75% depending on the clinical management. There is presently no treatment or vaccine available for either people or animals, and the only option remains supportive care.

