Pakistani Drones Intercepted By Indian Air Defence In Jaisalmer - Video

MENAFN - Live Mint) India-Pakistan Conflict: Indian air defence forces intercepted Pakistani drones over Jaisalmer in Rajasthan. Loud explosions were heard, and flashes were seen in the sky during the interception, eyewitnesses said.

The locations reportedly targeted by Pakistan in Rajasthan have Air Force stations. The state has taken several measures to ensure its preparedness in case of any eventuality.

All government and private schools in the border districts of Rajasthan-including Barmer, Bikaner, Sri Ganganagar, and Jaisalmer-have been closed until further notice.

This decision follows reports of a coordinated barrage of artillery fire, drone strikes, and missile attacks launched by Pakistan on multiple locations across India. Additionally, ceasefire violations have been reported along the Line of Control (LoC).

In Jammu, approximately a dozen sites, including the civil airport and an airstrip, came under attack from Pakistani artillery, drones, and missiles. Security agencies confirmed that eight missiles were fired from Pakistan targeting the Jammu civil airport, Samba, RS Pura, Arnia, Akhnoor, and surrounding areas. Fortunately, all incoming threats were successfully intercepted by India's S-400 air defence system.

In Punjab, a blackout was imposed in the Pathankot and Amritsar districts after reports of loud noises near the Pathankot airbase. There were also reports of artillery shelling in Kupwara and Udhampur, as well as attacks aimed at the Pathankot airbase and nearby areas.

The ongoing hostilities have prompted heightened security measures across the affected regions, with authorities urging residents to remain vigilant and adhere to safety protocols. Government officials have assured the public that all necessary steps are being taken to protect civilians and critical infrastructure.

Tensions have spiralled after Indian armed forces early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke, in retaliation for the terror attack in Pahalgam.