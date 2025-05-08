Pakistan Troops Resort To Shelling Along The Loc In J&K's Kupwara, Baramulla

MENAFN - Live Mint) Pakistan army resorted to shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara and Baramulla districts of Jammu and Kashmir, a PTI report said on Thursday evening.

The Boniyar sector of Baramulla and the Tangdhar sector of Kupwara district were targeted by Pakistan but there were no reports of any casualty so far.

On the intervening night of May 7 and 8, the Pakistan Army fired small arms and artillery guns across the LoC in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri and Akhnoor sectors in Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army responded proportionately, PTI said.

Most of the civilian population in the Karnah area had moved to safer areas on Wednesday as Pakistani troops resorted to shelling after Indian armed forces pounded terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor, the report said.

Villagers along LoC shifted to safer locations

Earlier in the day, amid escalating tensions along the LoC following multiple ceasefire violations and failed drone and missile attacks from Pakistan, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir , have shifted villagers from several forward areas to safer locations, an ANI report said.

The local administration has relocated residents from multiple villages near the LoC to specially set-up camps. The camps are equipped with essential facilities, including food, water, infant milk, and medical aid.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, one of the villagers who has been moved to the camp stated that most of the villagers have been moved there. She further hailed the government for the facilities provided while hoping for normalisation in the situation.

One of the villagers, Nisha Sharma, said, "We have come from border villages due to the escalating tensions. People are scared that's why government has set up a camp. All villagers are living here. We have received all facilities here, from food to water, even we are getting milk for children and infants. We will return to home as soon as the situation improves. We want the situation to improve."

Another villager, Gopal Singh, who also resides in the camp, echoed similar sentiments. He said, "The government has helped us. They sent vehicles for us. All the villagers have been shifted here. We have received all food, cleaning, and medical facilities. Officials are also visiting us.

India responds to Pakistan's attempt to engage several military targets

After India executed Operation Sindoor in which nine terror sites deep inside Pakistan were destroyed, Pakistan attempted to engage a number of military targets on the night of May 7.

The military targets were engaged in Northern and Western India, including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj, using drones and missiles, the ANI report said.

On Thursday morning, the Indian Armed Forces targeted Air Defence Radars and systems at a number of locations in Pakistan. Indian response has been in the same domain with same intensity as Pakistan. It has been reliably learnt that an Air Defence system at Lahore has been neutralised.

(With inputs from agencies)