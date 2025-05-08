Phds On Contract: Kashmir's Brain Drain Begins At Home

Contractual teachers of Kashmir protesting for regularization in this file photo

By Dr. Ashraf Zainabi

Kashmir's academic community is grappling with a troubling paradox: some of the most qualified individuals-holding PhDs from prestigious institutions like IITs, Central Universities, and international research centers-are relegated to being“academic arrangements.”

This term, bureaucratic in tone, fails to capture the harsh reality these educators face: they are treated as disposable, temporary workers.

Across J&K's public colleges and universities, these contract faculty members are integral to the functioning of the system. Many of them hold advanced degrees, some with postdoctoral qualifications and research experience that rivals their peers anywhere in the world.

Yet, despite their critical role in teaching, research, and mentoring, they remain relegated to insecure, short-term contracts.

For over two decades, these contractual professors have been the backbone of the system, often doing much more than their roles demand, yet they are overlooked when it comes to policymaking and long-term planning.

Ironically, in many institutions, lower-ranking staff such as clerks and lab assistants enjoy more job security and institutional respect than these highly qualified educators. This is not to undermine the importance of these roles, but it underscores a troubling reality: those responsible for shaping the intellectual future of the region are treated as expendable.

The term“academic arrangement” itself speaks volumes. These educators are hired on an ad-hoc basis, often with no assurance of future employment. Many of them work under constant stress, with their contracts renewed annually and no access to the benefits that permanent faculty enjoy, such as pensions, promotions, or even fair salaries in line with UGC norms.

Some of these teachers, even in their forties, are still awaiting regularization, while younger scholars are discouraged from pursuing academic careers altogether.

The instability that comes with such precarious employment conditions sends a clear message: in J&K, dedication and expertise do not guarantee job security or respect.

The consequences of this system extend beyond the faculty. Students, too, suffer when experienced educators are replaced with newcomers every year. The lack of continuity means that valuable teaching relationships are severed, and institutional memory is lost. Departments become revolving doors rather than stable academic communities, eroding the quality of education over time.

More concerning is the broader cultural message this sends: excellence, merit, and hard work seem irrelevant in J&K's higher education landscape.

The system rewards longevity over talent, and those seeking long-term stability are encouraged to look elsewhere.

When intellectual labour is undervalued, the region loses out on its greatest resource: its educators.

The psychological toll on these educators is also significant. Many report feeling invisible, caught between a system that neither recognizes their contributions nor offers them a clear future. Their achievements are often celebrated in academic audits and institutional reports, yet they are denied the recognition they deserve in terms of permanent employment. This treatment is neither respectful nor fair; it is survivalism imposed on scholarship.

J&K's education system needs urgent reform. Regularizing long-serving contractual faculty, implementing UGC norms with integrity, and ensuring a fair promotion system are critical steps.

More importantly, a fundamental shift is needed in how the region's institutions define respect-moving from token gestures to meaningful structural changes.

The New Education Policy 2020 emphasizes equity, inclusion, and the importance of quality faculty. However, in J&K, these principles have yet to be realized. The region's reliance on temporary appointments has become entrenched, and its brightest minds are left to navigate an uncertain and undervalued career path.

If J&K is to reclaim its place as an intellectual center, it must start by restoring dignity to its educators. This process cannot be symbolic; it must be substantive and structural.

The writer is a Chadoora-based teacher-researcher. Views expressed in this article are author's own and don't necessarily reflect KO's editorial policy.