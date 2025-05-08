CM Omar Orders Safe Shelters For Border Residents

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- After the intense shelling along the Line of Control (LoC), Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday directed to provide safe accommodation for all those affected in the border districts.
The Chief Minister chaired the meeting of Deputy Commissioners of border districts of the region for the second straight day to assess the ground situation.
The meeting, held at Civil Secretariat Srinagar, was attended by Advisor to CM Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Dheeraj Gupta, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir V K Bidhuri, Secretary Health and Medical Education Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah and others.
The Chief Minister called for making immediate arrangements to provide safe accommodation for all those affected in border districts and ensuring uninterrupted essentials to the people.
In a post on X, the Office of Chief Minister, J&K, quoted Omar as saying that coordinated supply of food, drinking water, power and other essentials is being ensured on priority.
The ambulance services are being augmented to handle any medical emergencies effectively while adequate medical facilities and staff are being mobilised to provide timely care to those in need, the post reads.
The review meeting was held against the backdrop of Pakistan's indiscriminate shelling of civilian areas in Jammu and Kashmir after Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes in the neighbouring country to target the terror infrastructure there.
