PM Chaired High-Level Meeting, Asks Ministries To Stay Alert

The Prime Minister stressed the importance of seamless coordination among ministries and agencies to ensure operational continuity and institutional resilience. He called for continued alertness, institutional synergy and clear communication across all levels of governance.

The meeting was attended by the Cabinet Secretary, senior officials from the Prime Minister's Office, and Secretaries from major ministries, including Defence, Home Affairs, External Affairs, Information and Broadcasting, Power, Health, and Telecommunications.

The PM reviewed planning and preparedness measures undertaken by various ministries to address the current situation. Secretaries were directed to conduct a comprehensive review of their respective ministries' functioning and ensure an uninterrupted operation of essential systems. Special emphasis was laid on readiness, emergency response, and internal communication protocols.

The ministries were instructed to strengthen their coordination with state authorities and ground-level institutions. A Whole of Government approach was underlined as key to addressing any emerging challenges.

The secretaries shared details of their planning and identified action points relevant to their respective sectors. The meeting also included discussions on enhancing civil defence mechanisms, tackling misinformation and fake news, and securing critical infrastructure. The overall focus remained on ensuring institutional preparedness, coordination, and national security.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh briefed opposition leaders on Operation Sindoor, the Indian military's response to the Pahalgam terror attack. He said that over 100 terrorists were killed in the operation, which remains ongoing. Rajnath said the Indian military is prepared to respond to any escalation but does not seek further military action unless provoked.

The government shared limited operational details, citing national security concerns. The opposition extended support to the government in counter-terrorism efforts.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said all parties expressed solidarity with the government and acknowledged the need for confidentiality in certain matters.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the all-party meeting was held in a cordial environment and commended the political leadership for maintaining unity and refraining from criticism during a sensitive time.

The government has maintained that it remains vigilant and prepared to protect national interests while ensuring internal coordination across agencies and ministries .

