Jammu Under Attack: India-Pakistan Tensions Escalate

Indian air defence units successfully intercepted at least eight missiles fired by Pakistan towards the border areas of Jammu, including the strategically important Jammu Airport at Satwari on Thursday evening, defence sources said here.

Drawing a parallel to the tactics of the Palestinian Hamas group, the sources said all“cheap” rockets directed at the Jammu region were successfully intercepted and neutralised by Air Defence Units.

Shortly before 9 pm, loud explosions were heard from Jammu followed by clamour of sirens and a blackout. The missiles were aimed at key locations, including Satwari (Jammu Airport), Samba, RS Pura, and Arnia.

The sources said that the Pakistani Army has been operating in a manner akin to Hamas and referred to a meeting between Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Hamas operatives in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir last month.

There were also potential sightings of hostile drones along India's western border, which were successfully thwarted.

A sudden power outage plunged Jammu city into darkness following two loud explosions, likely resulting from the interception of intruding drones. Immediately after, sirens echoed throughout the city, alerting residents to seek shelter.

The aerial objects had attempted to strike the strategic Jammu airport and its surrounding areas, which house Army, IAF, and paramilitary installations.

The sources confirmed the activation of air defence protocols, resulting in the downing of several Pakistani drones by the Indian Air Defence System.

Eyewitness accounts suggest that one of the drones was seen falling outside the airport premises.

Residents of Jammu city were seen perching from their balconies to observe the aerial activity, including flares lighting up the night sky.

In a post on X, the PRO Defence Jammu said,“Military stations at Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur were targeted by Pakistani-origin drones and missiles along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir today.”

“The threats were swiftly neutralised using kinetic and non-kinetic capabilities in line with established Standard Operating Procedures. No casualties or material losses were reported. India remains fully prepared to defend its sovereignty and ensure the safety of its people,” it added.

Cellphone videos sent by locals showed lights streaking across the sky, indicating interception of the missiles and drones by the Air Defence System of the Indian armed forces.

With the activation of the Air Defence System, the sky lit up every other minute. On the ground, there was considerable tension. Cellphone services were down in parts of the city - an extra hurdle for locals trying to get in touch with friends and relatives.

Blackouts have also been declared in Ferozepur and Gurudaspur in Punjab and parts of Rajasthan, another state that shares a border with Pakistan.

The Pakistani military opened up artillery fire in Punjab's Pathankot in a major escalation of hostilities this evening. Pathankot is about 30 km from the International Border and serves as the entry point to Jammu region and Himachal Pradesh. A blackout was enforced in Pathankot and Amritsar too. District authorities have said there was no need to panic. They asked people to keep their lights switched off and stay at home.

Heavy shelling is already in progress at the International Border at Samba, Akhnoor, Rajouri and Reasi.

The attacks come a day after Operation Sindoor, precision strikes on the terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir following the massive terror attack on tourists in Kashmir's Pahalgam.

The government and the army have repeatedly underscored that the strikes are non-escalatory, precise, controlled and measured.

Pakistan hit back early Thursday with an attempt to target military installations in 15 cities, including Srinagar, Pathankot, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Chandigarh that were foiled by the Indian armed forces.

The military had responded by targeting and neutralising Pakistani Air Defence Radars and systems in several locations, including Lahore.

Indian forces' response, the government said, was“in the same domain (and) with the same intensity” as the attacks launched by Pakistan.”The Indian Armed Forces reiterate their commitment to non-escalation, provided it is respected by the Pakistani military,” the government said in a communique. (inputs from PTI)

