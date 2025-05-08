Shooting Reported In Sofiyivska Borshchahivka Near Kyiv, Fatalities Confirmed
According to Ukrinform, the National Police reported this on Telegram .
“Today, on May 8, at 15:22, the police received a report that a man had shot citizens in the village of Sofiyivska Borshchahivka,” the statement reads.
Currently, all emergency services are working at the scene and a special operation is underway to detain the offender.Read also: Russians attack Kyiv with ballistic missile and 28 attack drones - KCMA
As Ukrinform reported, in Chernihiv, a bus driver shot a 17-year-old boy with an air pistol during a conflict, and the police opened criminal proceedings over the incident.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment