Shooting Reported In Sofiyivska Borshchahivka Near Kyiv, Fatalities Confirmed


2025-05-08 03:09:05
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Police in Kyiv region are establishing the circumstances of the shooting in the village of Sofiyivska Borshchahivka, Bucha district, Kyiv region, which killed several people.

According to Ukrinform, the National Police reported this on Telegram .

“Today, on May 8, at 15:22, the police received a report that a man had shot citizens in the village of Sofiyivska Borshchahivka,” the statement reads.

Currently, all emergency services are working at the scene and a special operation is underway to detain the offender.

As Ukrinform reported, in Chernihiv, a bus driver shot a 17-year-old boy with an air pistol during a conflict, and the police opened criminal proceedings over the incident.

