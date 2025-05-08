Ankara Plans To Urge Kyiv And Moscow To Begin Negotiations, Prepares“Diplomatic Contacts” Media

MENAFN - UkrinForm) US President Donald Trump has called on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to help end the war between Russia and Ukraine. Ankara is expected to hold diplomatic contacts with Kyiv and Moscow.

As Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan noted at a meeting with deputies from the Justice and Development Party, Ankara receives many requests from countries in the region for Erdogan to use his influence on Trump, Ukrinform reports citing Türkiye .

“They say:“You are the only Muslim leader whom Trump will listen to. In this regard, give him your opinion,” Fidan said.

The minister added that in a recent phone conversation with Erdogan , Trump offered to cooperate to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.

“Turkey has told the US administration that it is ready to provide the necessary support to completely eliminate the risk of war in the Black Sea and establish peace, stability and tranquility in the region,” the publication notes.

It is expected that Turkey will hold diplomatic contacts on the Ankara-Moscow and Ankara-Kyiv lines and convey to the parties its call to solve problems at the same negotiating table.

